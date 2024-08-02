Ulajh Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor's career-best performance comes with a scrappy screenplay, Gulshan Devaiah does it again

Ulajh is released in cinemas todfay Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Ulajh

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: August 2, 2024

Director: Sudhanshu Saria

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Ulajh has been released in theatres today, starring a powerhouse of talents like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is based on an IFS officer's life who gets stuck between saving her pride and serving the nation. Ulajh has all the facts that are required in a suspense thriller, with substantial story, great acting, fine music, and a serving plot. The only problem with the film is its lack of execution with a really timid screenplay. But does the film really hold its ground and shine despite these flaws? Let's find out!

Story

The film begins with Suhana becoming the youngest Indian woman to become an IFS officer. Played by Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana is subtle and sharp at the very same time. The audience gets to see Adil Hussain in the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father, who has been in the same legacy but fears for her daughter to not land into any trouble. Knowing the occupation in and out, her father, doubts if Suhana is too young to understand the nets of that world. Anyhow, will utmost self-belief, she reached London and met a supporting driver cum friend (Rajesh Tailang). While facing some derogatory comments by a male colleague (Rajesh Mathew and others), Suhana finalises a great deal with a green energy resources plan. On the same night, she meets David (Gulshan Devaiah), a charming chef who possesses all the qualities to fall for him. And just like in all films, Suhana falls in love, they go out on a few dates and you see a potential love story. However, things turn ugly, when Suhana realises that she has been conned and lands into great trouble due to someone of her own. Moreover, here comes the most fierce side of the officer, when she decides to not jump off the roof and save her and her country's pride. But who is the real enemy, and how come an honest IFS officer chooses her pride over the nation's security? All these questions are what make the film watchable.

Acting

Ulajh is undoubtedly Janhvi Kapoor's best performance to date. The actor has shown great improvement with each of her films. Be it Milli, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and now Ulajh, one likes to believe that Janhvi is coming out of her own. The actor gets to do all in Ulajh-be glamorous, savage, fierce, straightforward, and fight with the amount of subtlety and emotions. Janhvi is also sharing screen space with the best. Be it Matthew or Devaiah, the actor does not seem less than her co-actor. On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah is a treat to the eyes. He gets to play a lean soft soft-spoken villain, who has so much charm that despite knowing he's on the wrong side, you would want to see more of him. Even in tough debates or action sequences, the actor does not lose his cool and deals with all the coolness in this world. He is the best one in the film and that's just understood by the caliber of the actor. Roshan Matthew, who we last saw in Alia Bhatt's Darlings (in a Bollywood film of course), is on point in Ulajh as well. But the problem with his portrayal is the lack of story in each emotion. Like the character hates Suhana as he thinks she's where she is due to her surname (yup, real close to reality). Then he suddenly goes into revenge mode coz, his good friend gets killed, and despite any research or knowledge he decides, that it is Suhana who will pay the price (because he just knows it in his gut). Then just by watching a video and photo, he drops all the charges against Suhana, while helping you all see a man who changes his social services feeling to romantic ones. With so many ranges in Matthew's emotions with so solid background story, it seems unfair on the actor's part. Adil Hussain is impactful in whatever part he is and Miyann Chang is just there is a really small role.

Direction

Ulajh is Sudhanshu Saria's first commercial film. With several short films and feature writing, the filmmaker is credible and knows what to serve, it's just the way of serving that has pulled back Ulajh. The film has a really scrappy screenplay and those zoomed shots and seriously give some headaches. Moreover, the moving camera frames are a waste as well. Saria has got a good plot with great performing artists but his lack in the execution of the whole plan is the biggest demerit of this film. There are several side stories and a main plot in Ulajh, but it was the director who could not pull that all together and form frame by frame. Ulajh is just a one-time watch because the actors have tried to save the ship that the director turns a stowaway. Even the climax seems a bit off as there's a sudden father-daughter moment, with PM call and a hook for a sequel, all in just 5 mins. Only if the director opened the story in layers, then the film would have been more effective. However, some suspense here and there a worth applauding.

Music

Despite having 5 songs in the album, you get to watch just three songs in the film. However, this is the same problem with another Janhvi Kapoor film. In Mr and Mrs Mahi, the filmmaker had only four songs and the best ones 'Ranjhana' and 'Tu Hai Toh' got wasted and released on YouTube with the same scenes. In Ulajh as well, the film has a really good song in the album, 'Aaja Oye' but it's not in the film. Moreover, 'Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan' could have been used in the film as well but isn't. However, 'Shaukan' and 'Ilahi Mere' get the job done.

Verdict

Ulajh is a good one-time watch with a few hiccups. The film features good performances with equally good music and theme. The location and sets are realistic and give a closer look at the lives of official diplomats. With Saria's directorial defaults as well, Ulajh does not let you get bored in the theatres. If you're not on the edges of the seats, you're not bored and looking elsewhere as well. With Gulshan's range and Janhvi's strong performances, Ulajh presents a fine deal in the theatres. The film rightly deserves 2.5 stars and is out now in cinemas near you.