Udta Teer Movie Review: A clever spy comedy let down by slow pacing and an uneven

Movie Name: Udta Teer

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: October 23, 2026

Director: Aakash A Kaushik

Genre: Patriotic-Comedy

Bollywood has no shortage of films about patriotism and espionage, but mixing these serious subjects with mistaken identities, misunderstandings and absurd situations can make for an interesting story. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Udta Teer attempts to explore that combination. Here, identifying the enemy is as important as knowing who you really are. The film revolves around a character whose circumstances change so dramatically that his understanding of his identity, decisions and loyalties is turned upside down.

The result is a series of comic situations in the otherwise serious world of security agencies. The film’s appeal, however, depends not just on its unusual premise but also on how effectively it develops the story. While several portions are entertaining, the pacing and writing leave room for improvement.

Udta Teer: Story and plot

Directed by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer unfolds against the backdrop of espionage, national security and covert missions. The story begins with events surrounding Pakistani terrorist Azhar Maqsood (Mukul Dev). Following Operation Sindoor, threats of retaliation and intelligence about his entry into India raise concerns among security agencies.

The narrative then introduces Vikrant Thapar (Ayushmann Khurrana), who is associated with the Indian Counter Terrorism Squad (CTS) in Baramulla, Kashmir. He is part of a mission aimed at curbing terrorist activities. However, as the story progresses, it becomes clear that things are not as straightforward as they initially appear.

Vikrant's true identity is central to the plot. He is actually Bilal, a Pakistani agent operating in India to carry out a mission. But circumstances take an unexpected turn when he loses his memory and begins to believe that he is an Indian officer. This is where the film’s comic premise comes into its own. A man who no longer remembers his real identity or mission begins protecting the very system he was supposed to work against.

His companion Ashfaq (Suhail Nayyar) makes the situation more complicated. Ashfaq knows some of the secrets surrounding Vikrant and tries to remind him of his true identity, but each attempt creates further problems. Meanwhile, CTS chief Varman (Rahul Bose) is trying to identify a traitor within his team. The film juggles Vikrant’s identity crisis, the covert mission and questions of trust, with the story attempting to introduce fresh twists along the way.

Vikrant’s personal life is also caught up in the confusion. His wife, Yamini (Sara Ali Khan), works in the Defence Ministry, and their relationship is already strained. While this subplot offers a glimpse into the protagonist’s life beyond his mission, the film does not explore their relationship with the depth it deserves.

Overall, the story has an interesting foundation and the potential to balance comedy with suspense. The challenge lies in maintaining that balance, and the film succeeds only in parts.

Udta Teer: Direction and technical aspects

Writer-director Aakash A Kaushik’s biggest achievement is the film’s central idea. Using an identity crisis as the basis for a spy comedy gives Udta Teer a distinct starting point. The film also attempts to present patriotism in a lighter vein without turning every scene into a speech. Instead, misunderstandings and the characters’ decisions drive much of the narrative.

However, the film takes too long to establish its story. The opening portions spend considerable time introducing the characters, their relationships and the central conflict, which slows the pace. The situations become more engaging after around half an hour, when the comic premise begins to take shape.

The pace drops again in parts after the interval, although new revelations and unexpected turns help the story regain some momentum. Tighter editing could have made the narrative more effective.

The cinematography serves the story, while the production design does its job without drawing particular attention to itself. The background score supports the shifts between suspense and comedy. The songs are largely average, although some of their lyrics and placement suit the mood of the film. The action sequences add variety, but the film’s real strength lies in its humour and the conflicts between its characters rather than in the action itself.

Udta Teer: Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character caught between two identities, and the role requires him to present the same person in contrasting circumstances without making the performance unnecessarily theatrical. He handles this challenge reasonably well. His natural screen presence and comic timing work particularly well in scenes where Vikrant cannot understand why the people around him are worried or confused.

Ayushmann has played characters caught in unusual situations before, but the combination of espionage and patriotism gives him a different setting to work with. His performance helps hold the story together, even when the screenplay loses momentum.

The biggest surprise, however, is Rahul Bose. As Varman, he makes several scenes memorable through his restrained performance. He does not rely on raised voices or exaggerated expressions to generate laughs. Often, a small change in his expression is enough to make a scene entertaining. His ability to balance the seriousness of an intelligence officer with the absurdity of the situations around him makes him one of the film’s highlights.

Suhail Nayyar provides solid support as Ashfaq. His character helps drive the comedy while also connecting key developments in the story. His chemistry with Ayushmann feels natural, and his reactions often add to the impact of a punchline.

Mukul Dev makes his presence felt as Azhar Maqsood. The reference to the Pakistani dating app Hinder in the introduction to his character is an example of the film’s unexpected humour. Dev’s performance remains a memorable part of the film.

Sara Ali Khan has limited opportunities as Yamini. She performs her part adequately, but the character could have been developed further. Ram Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover and Raghubir Yadav add to the supporting cast, while Smita Tambe also does her part well. Not every supporting character gets a memorable moment, but the ensemble ensures that the comedy does not rest entirely on Ayushmann.

Udta Teer: What works

The biggest strength of Udta Teer is its situational humour. Rather than relying solely on jokes, the film creates comedy through the circumstances its characters find themselves in. Vikrant makes decisions without recognising the contradictions in his behaviour, while those around him struggle to understand his actions. Since the audience knows more about his identity than he does, several scenes benefit from dramatic irony.

References to Sunny Deol’s films, including the dialogue involving Tara Singh and Ashraf Ali, are examples of this approach. The exchange is not merely a Bollywood reference; it also reinforces the irony surrounding the protagonist’s identity. The use of the old song Bhool Gaya Sab Kuch similarly generates laughs when it fits the situation.

The hospital scenes involving Rahul Bose are among the film’s more entertaining moments. His expressions and reactions often create humour without requiring elaborate dialogue. The contrast between Ashfaq’s anxiety and Vikrant’s confidence also works well in several scenes. When the film trusts its characters and the absurdity of their circumstances, the comedy feels more natural.

Udta Teer: What doesn't work

For all its promise, Udta Teer does not make the most of its central idea throughout. The story relies heavily on mistaken identity and misunderstandings, but some situations could have been developed better. Just when the audience expects another reveal, a few scenes fail to make the desired impact. The lack of tightness in the screenplay is particularly noticeable in the opening stretch and certain portions after the interval.

Vikrant and Yamini’s relationship is another missed opportunity. Although it adds a personal dimension to the story, the film does not spend enough time developing their conflict, leaving the emotional stakes underexplored. Some supporting characters, too, have limited scope.

The balance between comedy and suspense is uneven at times, with humour taking precedence and reducing the tension in scenes that could have been more gripping. Better character development, a stronger emotional connection and tighter pacing could have made the film more effective.

Udta Teer: Verdict

Udta Teer draws strength from its unusual premise, situational humour and performances. Ayushmann Khurrana fits the role, while Rahul Bose steals several scenes with his restrained comic timing. Suhail Nayyar and Mukul Dev also add to the film.

However, a slow start, uneven pacing and underdeveloped characters keep it from reaching its full potential. The film largely succeeds in mixing espionage and patriotism with comedy, but its screenplay needed more polish. For those who enjoy light-hearted comedies, it makes for a reasonably entertaining watch.

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