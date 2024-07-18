Twisters Movie Review: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones’ film won’t leave you in debris as new generation chases tornadoes

Twisters Movie Review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Twisters

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: July 18, 2024

July 18, 2024 Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

“We’ve gotta get everyone into the movie theatre!” yells a character while desperately trying to save people from a huge tornado tearing through a town in Oklahoma. It makes me wonder if this line was just meant to fit the scene or if it was also a metaphor encouraging people to return to cinemas, considering the recent slump in theatre attendance. Currently, movies are experiencing a rough period at the box office, and summer blockbusters feel like a thing of the past. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ stands out as the rare sequel to a classic hit that successfully drew audiences. The director behind Maverick, Joseph Kosinski is returning with another sequel that fits the summer blockbuster mould.

Nearly three decades after the original tornado-chasing adventure stole hearts, ‘Twisters’ roars back onto the scene. Director Lee Isaac Chung injects fresh energy into the franchise, delivering a visually spectacular and heart-pounding experience. While the core elements of storm chasing and the raw power of nature remain, the film incorporates modern technology and a renewed focus on the human cost of these devastating weather events.

Story:

Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is haunted by a childhood trauma involving a ferocious tornado. Years later, she's become a meteorologist, hesitant to return to the storm-ravaged plains. However, her childhood friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) convinces her to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. Their path collides with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a charismatic but reckless social media star who leads a rival storm-chasing team, more interested in capturing viral content than groundbreaking data.

As storm season intensifies, Kate and Tyler's paths intersect when unprecedented terrifying phenomena are unleashed. The two and their rival teams find themselves in the direct path of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma, facing the fight of their lives.

The most impressive aspect of Joseph Kosinski’s story is that it doesn’t attempt to fix what wasn’t broken in the original 'Twister.' Instead, the sequel offers a fresh perspective with fresh faces and a different storyline while honouring the legacy of the original. The 1996 Twister became a classic because, in the 90s, creating a movie with such spectacle was revolutionary. Filmmakers were just beginning to use CGI, and it captivated everyone. Fast forward to 2024, and movies are now dependent on CGI. Twisters excels in the effects department but distinguishes itself from its predecessor by delving into the human cost of these storms. The film portrays the destruction they cause in small towns and the resilience of the communities that rebuild. While the movie doesn’t explicitly address climate change, the implication is evident: these storms are becoming more frequent and powerful. There's an urgency in the narrative, urging us to respect and better understand these formidable forces.

This film is technically a standalone sequel, sharing only a data machine named 'Dorothy' with the 1996 movie. However, having some knowledge of the original might be beneficial, as the filmmakers have included references to its predecessor.

Direction and Writing:

Director Lee Isaac Chung, known for his acclaimed work on ‘Minari,’ creates a visually stunning spectacle. Chung's direction is masterful, particularly during the storm sequences. The tornadoes are rendered with stunning CGI, capturing their raw power and unpredictable nature. Chung utilizes a frenetic camerawork and an immersive sound design that places the audience directly in the heart of the storm. The film convincingly portrays the aftermath and societal impact of a tornado.

The screenplay, penned by Mark L. Smith strikes a good balance between thrilling action sequences and character development. The dialogue is well-written and avoids falling into cheesy territory often associated with disaster films. The scientific details about storm chasing and weather patterns feel believable, and while the scientific jargon might go over some viewers' heads, it adds an air of authenticity to the film's core conflict.

After the intermission, the movie becomes somewhat dull with scenes that don't significantly contribute to the story. However, it regains the viewer's attention and keeps them on the edge of their seat during the pre-climax and climax.

Actor’s Performances:

Glen Powell is currently enjoying a successful streak with consecutive hits in 2024 through 'Hit Man' and 'Anyone but You,' establishing himself as a favourite among audiences. In Twisters, he brings a cocky charm to Tyler, making him a complex character who eventually earns the audience's respect. Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers a strong performance as Kate, a woman haunted by her past but determined to make a difference. She portrays Kate’s intelligence and resilience with equal measure, making her a relatable and compelling character. Since starring in Normal People, Daisy's film selections have sparked debate as none have fully showcased her talents. To leverage her abilities, she should consider roles that demand more from her, rather than relying solely on the story itself.

The main characters shoulder most of the story's weight, leaving the supporting cast with little to do. Anthony Ramos, playing Javi, stands out among them with more screen time and meaningful character development. Brandon Perea's portrayal of Boone adds some humour to his scenes but doesn't particularly stand out.

Verdict:

Twisters is a gripping summer blockbuster that lives up to its promise with charismatic stars, intense moments, and stunning cinematography. Returning to the adrenaline-pumping world of storm chasing, the film captivates with its breathtaking visuals, compelling storyline, and strong performances. While it doesn't introduce groundbreaking narrative elements, it delivers precisely what it advertises: an exhilarating journey through tornado territory. For fans of the genre and those craving excitement, Twisters is a must-watch film that satisfies the fans of the genre and anyone seeking an exciting summer blockbuster.

