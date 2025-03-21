'Tumko Meri Kasam' Review: Anupam Kher's stellar performance and Esha Deol's strong comeback Tumko Meri Kasam is an emotional and inspiring courtroom drama, featuring Anupam Kher’s stellar performance, Vikram Bhatt’s strong direction, and a compelling story of struggle and justice.

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Mar 21, 2025

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Genre: Drama

Vikram Bhatt, known for his mastery in the horror genre, is back with a gripping courtroom drama, marking a significant shift in his filmmaking style. After creating memorable films in the horror and thriller space such as Ghulam, Raaz, 1920, and Kasoor, Bhatt has now delivered Tumko Meri Kasam, a powerful biographical drama that explores themes of struggle, passion, and justice. With a star-studded cast featuring Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Ada Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and Sushant Singh, the film offers a heart-touching narrative that resonates with real-life emotions and the fight for what is right.

Storyline

Tumko Meri Kasam is a deeply emotional and inspiring tale based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, who transformed the lives of thousands of infertile couples across India. The film takes us on Dr. Murdia’s journey from a small clinic to building the largest IVF chain in the country, portraying his struggles, determination, and vision. However, at the heart of the narrative is a riveting courtroom drama where the 62-year-old Dr. Murdia fights a legal battle to save his own IVF centre. His old colleague, Rajeev Khosla, now blinded by power and greed, becomes his biggest adversary. The film delicately portrays themes of deception, morality, and justice, keeping the audience invested until the very end.

Direction

Vikram Bhatt’s transition from horror to biographical drama is nothing short of impressive. Known for his craft in creating eerie thrillers, Bhatt has successfully ventured into a new genre, bringing an inspiring, real-life story to the screen with great depth. His direction complements the story's gravity, allowing the struggles and triumphs to resonate with the audience. The film’s cinematography, screenplay, and direction come together to deliver a cinematic experience that is both moving and impactful.

Performance

Anupam Kher’s portrayal of Dr. Ajay Murdia is the highlight of the film. The veteran actor brings a perfect blend of sensitivity, strength, and emotional depth to the character, proving once again why he is one of Bollywood’s most respected performers. Ishwak Singh delivers a stellar performance, bringing sincerity and relatability to his character. Ada Sharma, though impactful, could have added more depth to her role, which at times seems underdeveloped.

Esha Deol, in her return after a 14-year hiatus, plays a strong lawyer and shares great courtroom chemistry with Anupam Kher. While her performance is commendable, there’s room for further growth in her craft.

Music

The music of Tumko Meri Kasam is composed by Prateek Walia, whose soulful compositions elevate the emotional intensity of the film. Music has always been an integral part of Vikram Bhatt’s films, and this time, too, the soundtrack plays a crucial role in amplifying the narrative’s poignant moments.

Hit or Flop?

Based on a true story, Tumko Meri Kasam succeeds in narrating an inspiring tale of perseverance and success. The courtroom drama is particularly engaging, highlighting themes of justice, betrayal, and ethics, making it an enriching cinematic experience for families. The dialogues hit home, adding emotional depth to the story. However, the film’s length is its downfall, as the story drags at times. A reduction of 15-20 minutes could have made the film more impactful. The editing doesn’t stand out, and there are sections where the pacing feels slow.

Final Verdict

Tumko Meri Kasam is a poignant film about struggle, passion, and the quest for justice. Anupam Kher’s stellar performance, coupled with Vikram Bhatt’s deft direction, brings this compelling story to life. If you are a fan of emotional, thought-provoking films, this one is definitely worth a watch. The courtroom drama, filled with powerful performances, will leave you moved and inspired.

