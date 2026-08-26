Toxic Movie Review: A magnetic Yash leads an ambitious gangster drama where women matter

Movie Name: Toxic

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: August 26, 2026

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Genre: Gangster-Drama

There is a moment in Toxic when Yash walks into a room and the film seems to know exactly what it wants from him. The music rises, the frame makes space for him and, for a few seconds, there is no doubt about who owns the screen. That confidence runs through much of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Geetu Mohandas' film is big, loud and visually assured, but it is also trying to do a lot. It wants to be a gangster film, a family drama, a psychological story and a stylised action spectacle at the same time. Sometimes, that ambition works beautifully. At other times, the film feels as though it is moving faster than its own story.

Yash's return after four years is therefore an uneven one, but certainly not an underwhelming one. There is enough here to make Toxic worth watching on the big screen, even if it falls short of becoming the sweeping gangster epic it appears to be reaching for.

Toxic: Story

Set against the criminal underworld of 1940s Goa, Toxic follows Raya (Yash), a gangster whose life is defined by violence, ambition and complicated relationships. His elder sister Ganga (Nayanthara) remains an important figure in his life. Around him are Nadia (Kiara Advani), Rebecca (Tara Sutaria), Mellisa (Rukmini Vasanth) and Elizabeth (Huma Qureshi), each connected to Raya in very different ways.

The film also introduces Ticket, another character played by Yash. His connection with Raya becomes increasingly important, particularly in the latter half of the story. On paper, there is plenty to work with. Raya is not simply a gangster chasing power; the film is also interested in his relationships, his emotional impulses and the people who either enable or challenge him.

The trouble is that Toxic keeps adding layers without always giving them enough time to settle. One moment, it is building a relationship; the next, it is rushing towards another action sequence or dramatic reveal. The individual pieces are often interesting. The larger picture is less convincing.

Toxic: Writing and direction

Geetu Mohandas clearly does not want to make a conventional gangster film. That is perhaps the most interesting thing about Toxic. The film has the familiar ingredients of a mass entertainer: a powerful protagonist, violence, music, dramatic entrances and elaborate action. Nut Mohandas places them inside a heightened, almost fantastical world.

There are shades of KGF in the way Raya is presented. Like Rocky, he is less a conventional hero than a larger-than-life figure whose reputation often precedes him. The difference is that Toxic is considerably more interested in the character's contradictions.

The film's problem is not a lack of ideas. It is that there are perhaps too many of them. At 194 minutes, Toxic has room to breathe, yet the writing sometimes feels hurried. Important emotional moments can arrive and disappear before they have had the chance to register. Some scenes, meanwhile, appear to exist mainly to take the story to the next big set-piece.

Mohandas' direction is strongest when she allows the characters to simply occupy a scene. The Raya-Ticket portions, in particular, have a psychological tension that much of the rest of the film could have used more of.

Toxic: Technical aspects

If there is one department in which Toxic rarely plays safe, it is the technical side. The 1940s Goa setting has been given considerable thought. The sets, costumes and production design create a world that feels deliberately larger than reality. Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi gives the film an equally distinctive visual language, filling the frame with detail without losing the central characters.

There is a clear international influence in the filmmaking, with echoes of films and performance traditions far removed from the standard Indian gangster movie. Yet Toxic mostly manages to make those influences part of its own visual personality.

The action is another strong point. The sequence involving an ambush at Nadia's circus is particularly memorable. It is theatrical without becoming weightless, and the unusual setting gives the choreography something different to work with.

The music and sound design, meanwhile, are often used to amplify Raya's presence. This is a film that knows how to make its protagonist look larger than life. Sometimes, perhaps, a little too well.

Toxic: Acting

Yash does what a film like Toxic needs its leading man to do: he makes an entrance feel like an entrance. As Raya, he is charismatic without trying too hard. The swagger comes naturally to him, but he also brings a darker edge to the character. Raya is not particularly easy to admire, and the film does not always ask us to. Yash's performance works because he understands that the character's appeal comes partly from his unpredictability.

The dual role gives him another opportunity to show range. The scenes involving Raya and Ticket are among the more engaging portions of the film because Yash has to establish a relationship between two distinct personalities while playing both characters.

Nayanthara is quietly effective as Ganga. There is authority in her performance, although the writing leaves her wanting for a stronger arc. Kiara Advani makes an impression as Nadia, while Rukmini Vasanth brings a different energy to her scenes with Yash. Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria are also sincere in their performances, even when the screenplay gives them less to work with than it initially promises.

The larger issue is that most roads eventually lead back to Raya. The supporting characters are interesting enough to make you wish the film had spent more time with them.

Toxic: Where the film lacks

The screenplay ultimately remains the film's weak link. There is simply too much happening, and not everything receives the attention it deserves. The gangster plot is competing with family drama, romance, revenge and psychological conflict, and the transitions between these elements are not always smooth.

The supporting women are another missed opportunity. Ganga, Elizabeth, Nadia and the other characters have enough personality to suggest richer stories, but their arcs frequently remain secondary to Raya's journey.

The length becomes an issue for the same reason. Toxic does not necessarily feel long because every scene is slow. It feels long because the film keeps changing gears. There are moments when you can see the better, tighter film hiding underneath the spectacle.

Toxic: What works

The easiest thing to appreciate about Toxic is its sheer ambition. It is not a film that looks like it has been assembled on autopilot. There is thought behind the world, the costumes, the sets and the way action is staged.

Yash is also a major reason the film remains watchable through its uneven stretches. Even when the screenplay wanders, he gives the film a centre. The circus sequence stands out, as do the scenes between Raya and Ticket. The latter are especially valuable because they suggest what Toxic might have been with a tighter focus on character.

The film also deserves credit for making its protagonist morally uncomfortable. Raya is violent and manipulative, and his charisma does not erase that.

Toxic: Verdict

Toxic is a film that is easier to admire than to completely embrace. There is real craft here. The production design is lavish, the action has imagination and Yash remains an enormously compelling screen presence. Geetu Mohandas has also attempted something more unusual than a straightforward gangster blockbuster, and that deserves credit.

But ambition alone cannot hold a 194-minute film together. The screenplay needed more restraint, some characters needed more room and several emotional beats needed to land before the film moved on to the next spectacle. That leaves Toxic in an interesting middle ground. It is too accomplished to dismiss and too uneven to wholeheartedly recommend.

But for its ambition and performances in the film, we are giving Toxic 3 out of 5 stars.

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