The Vvan Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller stumbles under too many ideas

Movie Name: The Vvan: Forest of the Fire

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Genre: Fantasy thriller

Stories rooted in folklore, Gods and Goddesses, and mysterious forests have always intrigued Indian audiences. The Vvan: Force of the Forest brings some of these elements to the big screen. At the centre of the film is a sacred forest, a local belief associated with it, and a man who considers all of it superstition. Chhath Puja, village culture, a land dispute and supernatural forces are also woven into the narrative. On paper, this combination sounds quite appealing, but as the film progresses, it soon becomes apparent that trying to handle so many ideas at once weighs heavily on the story itself. What initially creates curiosity gradually loses its direction. Let's decode.

The Vvan: What is the film about?

The film revolves around Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra. Rishi is an engineer living in Mumbai with his wife Mamta. The couple is dealing with a personal issue and has been hoping to become parents for some time. Meanwhile, Rishi is forced to return to his ancestral village, Devanchal, where he also wants to resolve a land-related matter.

After reaching the village, he encounters an old belief surrounding a forest that the locals consider sacred. According to them, the forest is home to Van Devi, and entering it after sunset is forbidden. Rishi does not believe in any of this. To him, these are simply old beliefs passed down in the village. However, certain incidents connected to the forest begin challenging his perspective.

At the same time, a plan to construct a road through the forest comes to light. A conflict emerges between development and faith, and Rishi gradually finds himself drawn into the mysterious world that he initially dismissed entirely.

The premise is interesting up to this point, but the problem is that the film fails to consistently build on this promising setup.

The first half is decent, but the film fails to live up to expectations

The first half manages to sustain some level of anticipation. Rishi's journey from Mumbai to the village and the attempt to establish the atmosphere of Devanchal give the story a distinct identity. The fear surrounding the forest also creates curiosity in the beginning.

What exactly is there that makes no one dare enter the forest after sunset? The film manages to hold the audience's attention around this question for a while.

The problem, however, is that the film fails to develop its mystery effectively. The forest, the goddess and the beliefs surrounding them do not consistently generate the sense of fear and mystery they should. Just when the film should be focusing more on atmosphere and suspense, it starts opening up other tracks.

The Vvan: The second half completely loses its way

The biggest weakness of the film is its second half. Here, the story tries to do too much at once. Folklore, mythology, environmental concerns, a land dispute, a development project, supernatural forces and comedy are all brought together, and in the process, the central story loses its strength.

The land and road issue initially appears important, but eventually takes a backseat to the supernatural events. Similarly, the connection between Chhath Puja and the story does not become as strong as the film intends it to be.

The screenplay keeps introducing new twists, but several of them end up complicating the narrative rather than moving it forward. In many scenes, it feels as though the film is more interested in rushing towards the next event than helping the audience understand the story.

By the time the film reaches its climax, its tone has also changed considerably. A story that began as folklore and mystery eventually turns into large-scale supernatural action. Instead of feeling impactful, this transition comes across as somewhat jarring.

The Vvan: Deepak Kumar Mishra's direction

Deepak Kumar Mishra attempts to create a different kind of Indian fantasy with the film. His intention to give the story a distinct identity by connecting it with Indian folklore and a rural setting is evident.

However, the biggest problem with the direction is the film's tone. It never quite decides whether it wants to be a serious folk tale, a horror film, a fantasy adventure or a comedy entertainer. One scene attempts to create mystery, while the next suddenly shifts into a comic track. This repeatedly disrupts the atmosphere.

Mishra is known for the naturalness and local flavour of a story like Panchayat, but that same control is not evident here. Despite being set against a Bihar backdrop, the film does not manage to capture the region's culture with the same depth.

The Vvan: Performances

Sidharth Malhotra is decent as Rishi, but his performance does not rise above the film's weak script. His character is supposed to evolve from a rational, city-based man into someone forced to confront supernatural events. However, the screenplay does not give this transformation enough emotional weight.

Malhotra appears comfortable in the action and physical sequences, but the emotional scenes do not have the same impact. Overall, his performance remains average.

Tamannaah Bhatia had the opportunity to play an emotionally layered character as Mamta. Her character could have been connected to both the personal and spiritual aspects of the story. Tamannaah approaches her part with sincerity, but the role has not been given enough room to develop. At several points, she remains little more than a supporting character moving alongside the main story. Her character's potential could have been utilised much better.

It is interesting to see Sunil Grover in a relatively serious role. He tries to bring seriousness to the character, but his established comic image becomes a hindrance in several places.

Maniesh Paul has been brought in primarily for comedy. His timing works in some scenes, but his track often feels forced into the narrative. The repeated use of similar jokes also diminishes their impact.

Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari are adequate in their respective roles, but the screenplay does not give them much to work with.

The Vvan: Technical aspects

Technically, the cinematography is one of the film's stronger aspects. The forest has been shot with dense trees, shadows and mist, creating several visually appealing frames. There is an attempt to build a mysterious atmosphere within the forest, but the cinematography alone cannot create the sense of fear that the story demands.

The background score and folk melodies are used to strengthen the atmosphere. The portions involving Chhath also attempt to bring a regional flavour to the film.

As far as the VFX are concerned, the film attempts to build a supernatural world on a large scale, but the results are inconsistent. Some sequences work reasonably well, while the visual effects look artificial in others.

Editing is another weak point. The story needed to be tighter. Some comic sequences and songs slow down the pace of the main narrative.

The Vvan: What doesn't work?

The biggest problem with The Vvan is not a lack of ideas, but an excess of them. The film wants to say too many things at once without giving any single idea enough depth.

The mystery surrounding the forest loses its impact because the film does not give it enough time to develop. Chhath and the folklore are part of the story, but their use often feels superficial.

The conflict between development and nature could have provided a strong social layer, but it gets overshadowed by the supernatural narrative. The comedy does not always work either. Jokes that suddenly appear amid serious events disrupt the mood of the film.

Most importantly, the climax does not provide a satisfying payoff to the mystery that the film establishes at the beginning.

The Vvan: The final verdict

The idea behind The Vvan: Force of the Forest is certainly interesting. Indian folklore, Van Devi, Chhath Puja and a mysterious forest could have formed the foundation of a distinctive fantasy film.

The film also has some good visuals and visible effort from its cast. But between a good idea and a good film, the most important element is a strong story. This is where The Vvan falters the most.

A scattered screenplay, inconsistent tone, limited character development, weak comedy and a climax that fails to leave the desired impact overshadow the film's better elements.

2 out of 5 stars, because the film certainly has potential and some good ideas, but fails to utilise them effectively. The Vvan: Force of the Forest ultimately remains a film that creates hope in its opening but fails to live up to that promise by the end.

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