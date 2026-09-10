The Revolutionaries Review: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta leads a moving tale of sacrifice and patriotism

Movie Name: The Revolutionaries

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Sept 11, 2026

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Genre: Historical Period Drama

Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries has been released on Prime Video. The series tells the story of the brave young Indians who risked everything for the country's independence and took up an armed struggle against British colonial rule. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada have portrayed their respective characters with great conviction. The series brings to the screen the courage, struggles and unwavering determination of the revolutionaries in their fight for India’s freedom. Alongside the freedom struggle, the series also shows how their revolutionary journey affects their personal lives and love stories. Their sacrifices and emotional struggles add depth to the story, making the series even more engaging.

Will the story of four young revolutionaries who sacrificed everything for India's freedom keep you hooked till the end? Find out.

The Revolutionaries: What is the story?

The series The Revolutionaries is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's bestselling non-fiction book ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom’. It tells the story of revolutionaries who chose to take up arms to fight against British rule in India. The series follows a group of young Indians who refuse to accept British rule. The story shows how they believe that an armed revolution is necessary to awaken people and inspire them to join the fight for freedom. To achieve this, they secretly build a network, plan attacks on the British and prepare for a larger rebellion against the British Raj.

The story begins with Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), who later meets the husband-and-wife duo Sachindra Nath Sanyal aka Sachin (Rohit Saraf) and Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta) during the freedom struggle. Sachin and Pratibha stay with him until the end of this fight. Meanwhile, Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada) dies during the freedom struggle, but the story does not end there.

Yes, the eight-episode series has several scenes that may seem very ordinary, but fit perfectly into the story. Alongside the political struggle and action, the series also explores the personal struggles of these freedom fighters. It shows their friendships, betrayals, difficult decisions, sacrifices and their firm determination to achieve independence.

The Revolutionaries: Performances

One of the strongest aspects of ‘The Revolutionaries’ is its cast. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada fit perfectly into their respective roles and bring different shades to the story. The series focuses on revolutionaries who are not widely known, and the actors make their characters engaging and believable.

Bhuvan Bam delivers a powerful performance as Rash Behari Bose. Moving away from his familiar comic image, he brings out a more mature side of the character. He effectively portrays Bose's fearless nature, determination and ability to remain calm even in difficult situations. The actor also maintains a sense of mystery around the character, which works perfectly for the role of Bose, who was known for disguising himself. His look has also been presented very well and is likely to be appreciated by viewers.

Rohit Saraf does a good job as Sachindra Nath Sanyal aka Sachin. He strikes a good balance between the character’s innocence and his revolutionary ideas. His emotional and physical transformation adds another layer of depth to the role, particularly in the scenes where Sanyal has to make difficult decisions.

Pratibha Ranta brings strength and sensitivity to her role. She portrays Pratibha Lahiri as a young woman trying to make her voice heard in a revolutionary movement dominated by men. Her performance feels rooted in the story rather than being overly dramatic.

Gurfateh Pirzada looks convincing as the revolutionary Bagha Jatin, particularly in the action sequences. He brings a quiet strength and restrained anger to the character. His presence makes the revolutionary scenes feel more intense and serious. However, ending his character midway feels like one of the weaker parts of the story. The story could have been better if he had remained until the end.

Jason Shah does a good job as General Dyer, portraying a cruel and ruthless British antagonist despite having limited screen time. His performance leaves a strong impression as an opponent to the young revolutionaries. His character gives the British side a formidable villain and helps maintain the tension in the story.

Overall, the performances are strong enough to keep the characters engaging throughout the series. The lead actors share good chemistry with one another, with each bringing a distinct personality to the revolutionary group. However, Bagha Jatin’s death scene feels like one of the weaker parts of the story.

Talking about the supporting cast, Ed Robinson plays Charles Tegart, the British Police Commissioner of Calcutta. It may take some time to understand his character, as his entry into the story feels sudden, and it takes a while for him to become connected to the narrative. Paoli Dam does a good job as Pishima, but her role sometimes feels unnecessarily stretched. Tota Roy Choudhury, who plays Abani Sanyal, also gets limited screen time, but his character is impactful and fits well into the story.

The Revolutionaries: Direction

Nikkhil Advani has presented the historical setting on a large scale while also bringing the emotions to the forefront. His direction effectively captures the struggles, sacrifices and determination of the young revolutionaries. However, some scenes feel stretched, where the storytelling could have been handled better. For instance, Bagha Jatin’s death and the plan before Rash Behari Bose travels from Banaras to Kolkata are unnecessarily dragged out. At some points, the story also starts to feel repetitive. This is particularly noticeable with Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Pratibha Lahiri’s love story, which is repeatedly presented to the audience as a mystery, even though their story has already been established. The unnecessary mention of their love letters later in the middle of the freedom struggle also makes the story feel stretched. In such cases, some scenes could have been removed or shortened, allowing the series to be completed in seven episodes while keeping the focus firmly on its main purpose.

The Revolutionaries: About the music

The music of The Revolutionaries does not rely only on traditional patriotic-style music. Instead, the album features songs based on themes such as war, patriotism, romance, devotion and sacrifice. Songs like 'Aur Aayenge', 'Maahiya', 'Jai Durga', 'Ekla Chalo Re', 'Pagdi Sambhal Jatta' and 'Ik Onkar' add different moods to the story. Several musicians, including Akashdeep Sengupta, Shreyas Puranik, Ashutosh Phatak and Manan Bhardwaj, have contributed songs to the series. The combination of Sukhwinder Singh’s voice and folk singer Ranjit Bawa's vocals makes the soundtrack even more impressive. The biggest strength of ‘The Revolutionaries’ music is that none of the songs has been made to sound like an ordinary patriotic track.

Where does the editing of The Revolutionaries fall short?

The Revolutionaries does a good job of bringing the world of that era to life. Its production design, costumes, sets and cinematic presentation are among its biggest strengths. However, the visual scale does not always feel realistic enough to make the historical drama feel completely authentic. One example is the aeroplane scene, when the British fire several rounds at the plane to stop the revolutionaries. An important part of the plane catches fire, but it continues to fly, and the scene is then abruptly cut to another scene. The editing feels weak during this sequence.

The Revolutionaries: Strengths and weaknesses

The series stands out because of its subject. The extensive research, shooting locations and strong cast make it impressive. The action sequences have been filmed well. The touching bond between the four revolutionaries has also been portrayed effectively. The series also makes a good attempt to showcase the politics and the period of British rule.

Talking about the weaknesses of The Revolutionaries, there are certain portions where unnecessary drama can be seen, such as making every meeting between Sachin and Pratibha appear new. Some emotional scenes are stretched longer than necessary. For instance, Rash Behari Bose is shown saying that giving up love, family and home for the freedom struggle will make them stronger from within, while in another scene he is seen crying for Bagha Jatin and Pishima after leaving the freedom struggle aside. Bagha Jatin’s character should have been given more space, which could have provided a better ending to the story. The editing of the series could also have been better. Some conversations repeat the same emotions that have already been shown earlier. Instead of stretching the existing sub-plots, some supporting characters could have been explored better.

The Revolutionaries: The final verdict

The Revolutionaries presents India's freedom struggle from a new perspective, which is why it is worth watching. Instead of focusing only on the well-known names from the freedom struggle, the series brings the stories of lesser-known revolutionaries to the forefront. It follows four young freedom fighters who chose to take up arms against British rule and showcases their courage, sacrifices, friendship and determination. The character-driven story gives viewers a closer look at the personal struggles and difficult decisions behind the revolutionary movement. If you enjoy historical dramas, patriotic stories, action-packed narratives and stories based on real events, you can add The Revolutionaries to your watchlist.

Also Read:

The Revolutionaries trailer is out now; Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta lead fight against British Raj

Latest Entertainment News