The Paradise Movie Review: Nani brings the fire but it gets lost in a cluttered, chaotic story

Movie Name: The Paradise

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: September 24, 2026

Director: Srikanth Odela

Genre: Period action drama

When Srikanth Odela announced that he was teaming up with Nani for the second time after Dasara (2023), expectations were naturally high. Their first collaboration had worked because it understood its world and its characters. So when the first look of The Paradise arrived, it immediately grabbed attention.

Nani appeared almost unrecognisable. Two braids. A rugged physique. A nose ring. An intense gaze. The poster promised something raw and different.

After multiple delays, The Paradise has finally arrived in theatres on September 24. But does Srikanth Odela's ambitious world manage to live up to the promise of its striking first look? Unfortunately, not entirely.

The Paradise: Story

Set in the post-Independence era, The Paradise follows Jadal (Nani), who belongs to a marginalised tribe that has been denied dignity, identity and even the basic right to live freely.

The community lives under the brutal rule of Malik (Mohan Babu). Poverty and oppression are part of their everyday existence. They have little food, almost no means of livelihood and no control over their own lives. They are treated as though they don't belong in the very place they call home.

Jadal grows up watching all of this around him. The community, however, sees something different in him. They believe he could eventually become the person who breaks their chains.

And that is where The Paradise begins building its larger story of resistance.

Jadal's journey is about discovering what he stands for and whether he is willing to fight for an entire community that has been crushed for generations. The film touches upon caste, identity, oppression, revenge and resistance. It also attempts to ask what happens when people who have been denied justice for years decide to fight back.

The problem is that there is simply too much packed into this story. Several ideas are introduced, but not all of them receive the attention they deserve.

The Paradise: Performances

Nani as Jadal is undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths. He looks the part. He carries the rugged appearance effortlessly and gives Jadal the physicality the character demands. Nani is also terrific in the action sequences and, as expected, proves that he can own a mass moment. His dancing is another highlight.

But the problem lies elsewhere. The editing and screenplay often work against him. There are moments when you can see the actor trying to add layers to Jadal, but the writing doesn't give him enough room to explore them. His character goes through several intense situations, yet some of the emotional beats don't land because the film moves on too quickly.

Nani is clearly committed to the part. It is the film around him that doesn't always do justice to that commitment.

Sonali Kulkarni as Shamakka is another strong element. As Jadal's mother, she brings warmth and emotional weight to the story. She doesn't overplay the character and manages to make Shamakka's suffering feel grounded. Her presence adds an emotional layer that the film desperately needs. Kayadu Lohar is also quite the surprise package in the film.

Raghav Juyal, unfortunately, doesn't quite work. There is something caricaturish about his performance. It is difficult to figure out whether it comes from his body language, the writing or simply what the screenplay demands from the character. Juyal has shown that he can deliver much more nuanced performances, which is why this one feels particularly disappointing.

There is also some confusion around his place in the larger conflict. Is he the primary villain? Is he a subordinate? Is he meant to be comic relief? The film doesn't offer enough clarity.

Mohan Babu, meanwhile, is fierce as Malik. He has the kind of screen presence that demands attention the moment he appears. His voice, body language and overall demeanour make him intimidating.

But even Malik's character arc feels underwritten. He appears to be the central force behind much of the oppression, but the film doesn't give enough material to understand what drives him or how his journey ultimately concludes (if at all).

The Paradise: Srikanth Odela's direction

Srikanth Odela clearly wants to make a big statement with The Paradise. The film talks about casteism, oppression, identity, exploitation, revenge and resistance. There is also an attempt to examine what happens when a community that has been silenced for years begins questioning the system around it.

These are strong themes. But somewhere, Odela tries to say too much at once.

The film keeps shifting between being a mass entertainer, a political drama, a revenge story and a serious social commentary. None of these elements is necessarily a problem on its own. The issue is that they don't always come together organically.

At times, the film feels like it is rushing towards the next big moment. At others, it slows down to make a point. The result is uneven.

There are several sequences that clearly show Odela's visual ambition. But the screenplay doesn't always have the same control. By the time the film reaches its later portions, you are left wondering what exactly it wants to say.

The Paradise: What works

There are some genuinely striking moments in The Paradise. One of the more effective sequences shows members of the marginalised community walking around with incense in their hands because they are made to feel ashamed of the way they smell. It is a simple visual idea, but it says a lot about the humiliation they are subjected to.

Another memorable moment comes when young Jadal is questioned about his legitimacy. The scene captures the cruelty of how identity can be used as a weapon against someone. The way the young Jadal responds gives the moment an emotional punch without making it unnecessarily loud.

The film also works when it allows its characters and visuals to communicate rather than spelling everything out. The production design and the overall look of the world deserve credit too. There is an attempt to create a distinct universe that feels harsh and lived-in. Nani's transformation also fits seamlessly into this world.

And whenever the film gives Nani a mass moment, he knows exactly what to do with it. Besides, Anirudh Ravichander’s music is a big support to the film.

The Paradise: What doesn't work

Unfortunately, there are quite a few things that pull the film down.

Take Jadal's dog companion, for instance. The dog saving Jadal is perfectly understandable within the world of the film. But the way the sequence is executed raises questions. The dog cries in a way that looks visibly artificial, takes a bullet and then, almost magically, is back on its feet beside Jadal. It is difficult to take an emotional moment seriously when the visual execution takes you out of the scene.

Then there is the violence. The Paradise has a lot of gore. There is torture, blood and brutality almost constantly. Initially, some of these moments shock you. But when the film keeps returning to the same level of violence, the impact starts to disappear.

Too much of anything can dilute its effect. That is exactly what happens here.

The film also tries to tackle too many issues at once. There is oppression. There is caste discrimination. There is identity. There is revenge. There is resistance. There is questioning of the system. There are ideas about dignity and belonging.

Individually, these are all interesting themes. Together, they make the film feel unnecessarily heavy at times.

The biggest problem, however, is that the film doesn't always know when to stop.

The Paradise: Final Verdict

The Paradise is clearly an ambitious film. You can see the scale, the intent and the effort behind it. There are several striking ideas and a few genuinely memorable sequences.

But ambition alone cannot hold a film together. The screenplay feels overcrowded. The editing doesn't always allow scenes to breathe. Several characters are underwritten, and some of the film's strongest ideas get lost in the noise.

Nani gives the role everything he has. He looks convincing, performs with intensity and owns the mass moments. Sonali Kulkarni adds emotional depth, while Mohan Babu makes for a formidable screen presence. But the writing doesn't consistently match the performances.

Srikanth Odela had a fascinating world in his hands. The Paradise occasionally gives us a glimpse of what it could have been. But somewhere between the gore, the symbolism, the social commentary and the mass moments, the film loses its way.

It isn't short on ideas. It is short on clarity.

And that, ultimately, keeps The Paradise from making the impact it clearly sets out to make.

2 out of 5 stars for The Paradise.

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