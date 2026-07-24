The India Story Review: Shreyas Talpade shines in this eye-opening tale of toxic food and hidden truths

Movie Name: The India Story

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Director: Chetan DK

Genre: Social drama

Concerns about the purity of the food we consume have become increasingly common in our daily lives. Reports of adulterated milk, ghee, paneer and grains surface regularly, making consumers more conscious than ever about what ends up on their plates. At a time when people are increasingly turning to organic food, a film that addresses this issue feels especially relevant. Writer Sagar B. Shinde and director Chetan DK's The India Story attempts to bring this sensitive and timely subject to the big screen.

The film sheds light on an issue that mainstream cinema has rarely explored. It highlights how the unchecked use of toxic pesticides in food production has quietly become a silent killer, contributing to the alarming rise in cancer cases across the country. While the film has its share of narrative inconsistencies and executional flaws, it makes an honest attempt to initiate an important conversation.

The India Story: Story

The story begins on an emotional note. Former Army Major Yogesh Patil (Shreyas Talpade) loses his seven-year-old daughter Pari (Trisha Sarada) to blood cancer caused by exposure to toxic pesticides. Devastated by her untimely death, Yogesh decides to fight for justice. He knocks on every possible door, filing complaints against multinational pesticide companies, government authorities and even farmers accused of using pesticides irresponsibly.

After being turned away repeatedly, Yogesh finally finds support in Archana (Kajal Aggarwal), a young lawyer taking on her first major case. Their persistent efforts eventually lead to the petition being admitted in court, paving the way for a nationwide legal battle. The court appoints IG Vijay Rathore (Murli Sharma) to conduct an impartial investigation. As he travels across the country, he uncovers irregularities and disturbing practices within India's agricultural ecosystem.

The investigation also touches upon real-life incidents such as the aftermath of the Green Revolution in Punjab, the infamous 'Cancer Train' that runs between Bathinda and Bikaner, and the pesticide tragedy in Kasaragod, Kerala. Through these references, the film attempts to show how a method once celebrated for boosting food production gradually evolved into a major public health crisis.

The India Story: Performances

The cast does a commendable job of carrying the emotional weight of the story. Shreyas Talpade delivers a sincere and convincing performance as a grieving father. His portrayal of Yogesh's helplessness, pain and determination leaves a lasting impression. The courtroom scenes benefit from his restrained performance, while the flashback sequences with his daughter create a strong emotional connection. His patriotic monologue towards the climax effectively captures the anguish of both a soldier and a father.

Kajal Aggarwal is decent as Archana, a lawyer handling her first courtroom battle. She delivers her courtroom arguments with confidence, although her expressions in a few emotional scenes feel slightly inconsistent.

Child actor Trisha Sarada deserves special mention. As a young girl battling cancer, she delivers a deeply moving performance. From the lighter father-daughter moments to the physical and emotional toll of her illness, she brings remarkable authenticity to the role.

Murli Sharma lends stability to the narrative as the honest and impartial investigating officer, while Manish Wadhwa adopts an aggressive approach as the high-profile lawyer defending the corporate companies, adding tension to the courtroom confrontations.

The India Story: Direction and technical aspects

Director Chetan DK succeeds, to a large extent, in conveying the film's central message, especially during the courtroom proceedings and emotionally charged hospital sequences. The portrayal of the struggles faced by an ordinary family during treatment at Mumbai's overcrowded Kota Hospital feels realistic and emotionally affecting.

However, the film falters on the technical front. The editing lacks consistency, with abrupt transitions between several scenes. The pacing also fluctuates throughout the narrative. At times, the story moves too quickly, while at others it slows down because of prolonged emotional flashbacks. The styling and hairstyle of the protagonist in the early flashback portions could also have been handled with greater attention to detail.

The India Story: What doesn't work

Despite taking up an important and relevant subject, the film loses its grip at several points. Given the scale and complexity of the legal battle, the courtroom arguments needed to be sharper and backed by stronger facts. Instead, they often feel repetitive and somewhat superficial. While the film questions farmers over their use of chemicals, it does not explore in enough depth the larger system, including middlemen and storage practices, that compels many farmers to rely on such pesticides.

By the time the audience has already connected with Yogesh's tragedy, the film continues to spend considerable time on extended emotional flashbacks, slowing the momentum of the central legal conflict. The twist involving Archana's character, along with the sequence where public opinion suddenly shifts in her favour after she is mistreated in the market, comes across as overly dramatic and somewhat forced.

After tackling a crisis of such national significance, the conclusion also feels underwhelming. Rather than delivering a strong or transformative resolution, the film ends with the government merely issuing advisories to the companies involved.

The India Story: The final verdict

The India Story deserves credit for bringing attention to an important yet largely ignored issue. Shreyas Talpade's heartfelt performance, the moving portrayal of a child battling illness and the film's focus on food safety make it a worthwhile watch.

Although an uneven screenplay, inconsistent pacing and moments of excessive melodrama prevent it from achieving the impact it aspires to, its effort to spark awareness and encourage discussion deserves appreciation. If you enjoy films that tackle serious social issues, The India Story is worth watching at least once.

3 out of 5 stars for The India Story.

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