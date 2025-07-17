Tanvi: The Great Movie Review - Anupam Kher's film is an inspiring tale that needs to be watched Anupam Kher's directorial debut 'Tanvi: The Great' has been released in theatres today, July 18, 2025. It features Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and others in the lead roles. Scroll down to read the full review here.

Movie Name: Tanvi: The Great

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Director: Anupam Kher

Genre: Family drama

Sometimes, a film isn't just a story; it’s an experience that can only be felt, which gently knocks on your heart and stays there. Anupam Kher’s directorial debut 'Tanvi: The Great' is one such film. It doesn’t come with loud claims or high expectations, but when you walk out of the theatre, you leave as someone a little more aware, a little more sensitive, and a little more human. The film has been released in theatres today, July 18, 2025. To know how the story unfolds, what twists and turns lie ahead, and how Anupam Kher fares as a director, read the full review here.

Where the story leads

The family film doesn't begin with a grand purpose or a dramatic event. It opens with a simple situation, where Vidya Raina (Pallavi Joshi), a mother heading to an international conference, leaves her autistic daughter Tanvi (Shubhangi Dutt) with her grandfather (Anupam Kher) in Lansdowne. From here begins the journey of an extraordinary bond. The serene setting of Lansdowne doesn’t contrast with the film’s theme but also extends it. Just as mountains quietly hold countless stories, so do the characters in this film, complex within, yet simple on the surface. 'Tanvi: The Great' views relationships not merely as emotional connections, but as responsibilities. It reminds us that love is not noise, but it is an understanding. And understanding begins when we truly listen.

When dreams meet reality

Tanvi, who cannot even tie her shoelaces, suddenly says one day that she wants to join the army. This dream is not born from her thought, but from her emotion. With respect for her late father and faith in her ability, she decides to become a soldier. The film sows the seed of this dream very early, and when it comes to the fore, it does not surprise, but inspires. There are no big speeches or emotional scenes; there is just a girl who knows that this is her dream and she is preparing for it.

Anupam Kher's performance and direction

The film beautifully portrays the evolving relationship between a grandfather and granddaughter. At first, there is a distance between the two. But slowly and gradually, that gap turns into trust. Anupam Kher perfectly captures the transformation from a disciplined, rigid army man to a soft-hearted, understanding grandfather. He looks perfect as Colonel Raina, who changes with time. His character shows that change is possible at every age, just the right reason is needed.

Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi

In Bollywood, autistic characters are often either portrayed as poor or glorified. 'Tanvi the Great' avoids both traps. This film neither describes autism as a 'deficiency' nor an 'achievement'. It presents it as a unique perspective, which needs time and affection to understand. Tanvi's character is very quiet, but her every expression, every reaction, tells a complete story. Shubhangi Dutt's performance seems less acting and more living. Dialogues don't matter to her. Her eyes, her body language, her quiet defiance, everything tells a story.

The supporting cast

Characters like Brigadier Joshi (Jackie Shroff), Major Srinivasan (Arvind Swami), and music teacher Raza Saheb (Boman Irani) are not the stars of the film, but they are its soul. They act as silent mentors who guide the hero. Their screen time is limited, but their impact is lasting. These are teachers who don't teach; they just show the way, and this is what makes them special.

Direction

Anupam Kher, who has also directed this film, seems less like a director and more like a listener of the story. He doesn't make the story his stage, but removes himself from the stage so that the characters can come out completely. The maturity of direction lies in the fact that the film never seems like 'Anupam Kher's film', but 'Tanvi's journey'. He also acts, but only as much as is required. There is no dramatic height in his role, nor much dialogue, but his every expression, every look, every silence resonates.

Technical aspects

MM Keeravani's music here is not a traditional 'background score'. It is an extension of the characters' emotions. It speaks for Tanvi when she cannot. Soft, subtle, and stirring, the background score blends perfectly with the story. The cinematography does not just capture the beauty of Lansdowne; it makes one feel it. The misty air, soft lighting, and damp earth reflect the inner rhythm of the film, and most importantly, the film embraces silence. When needed, dialogues are replaced with silence, which makes the audience think.

Verdict

'Tanvi: The Great' is not just cinema, it’s an emotion of courage, of understanding and most importantly, of hope. It doesn’t scream for your attention, but slowly sinks into you. It tells us that every person, no matter what the situation, deserves a dream. This is one of those films that stays with you long after it ends. You do walk out of the theatre, but Tanvi, her innocent eyes and her stubborn silence stay with you. In today’s world of loud blockbusters and heavy action, 'Tanvi: The Great' is a breath of fresh air. This film is a must-watch that just might change the way you see others and yourself.

