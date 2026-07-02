Super Subbu Review: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar's refreshing series tackles sex education without preaching

Movie Name: Super Subbu

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: July 2, 2026

Director: Mallik Ram

Genre: Comedy drama

Even in today's time, sex education continues to be a social taboo in many parts of India. Conversations about reproductive health, contraception, menstruation, and consent are often avoided, even though they are important for public health and population control. The lack of awareness fuels myths, misinformation, and stigma, leaving several youngsters without access to reliable knowledge. While governments and social organisations are trying to spread awareness, changing deep-rooted mindsets is still a challenge. Netflix's Super Subbu brings this issue to the forefront, using humour and drama to tell a story that is both entertaining and socially relevant.

Super Subbu: What is the story?

Netflix's Super Subbu follows Subramanyam, fondly known as Subbu (Sundeep Kishan), a computer teacher who aims to secure a permanent government job so he can marry the love of his life. However, after an unfortunate incident during a school inspection, he is transferred to the village of Makhipur as a sex education officer. What initially seems like a punishment soon turns into the biggest challenge of his life, as he must educate a community where discussions around sex are considered taboo, and every attempt to spread awareness is not accepted easily.

Adding to his problems, Subbu also has to keep the reason behind his transfer hidden from his overprotective father, Kukkuteshwar Rao Chilukuri (Murali Sharma), who views sexuality as something shameful. As he balances family pressure, societal stigma, and his own insecurities, the seven-episode series explores whether one teacher can change the mindset of an entire village.

What works best is how Super Subbu handles sex education without making it feel like a lecture. The series is filled with timely jokes and funny moments that make even awkward situations entertaining. Will Subbu manage to make his job permanent or find true love? Tune in to Netflix's Super Subbu to find out.

Super Subbu: Writing and direction

Ramesh Eligeti and Mallik Ram have co-written the series and should be credited for shaping it so well. Their writing not only focuses on a social issue that we have often seen in society but also raises important points like 'no means no' and the importance of personal choice.

What stands out is how the series portrays real-life situations, especially in rural areas, where the government works to raise awareness about contraception, distribute sanitary pads, and promote schemes such as vasectomy incentives. Director and creator Mallik Ram keeps the series engaging and light-hearted. The characters are given room to grow, and the story never feels as though it is forcing its message.

Super Subbu: Technical aspects

Talking about the technical aspects, Super Subbu does not rely heavily on visual polish, as it is set in a rural village where people lead ordinary lives. The setting is simple, featuring mud houses, a basic school setup, and an abandoned train coach where Subbu conducts sex education classes in a temporary space. The cinematography does a decent job of capturing village life, landscapes, and festivals while highlighting the local culture. It also briefly showcases urban life and how people live in cities. The background score and songs complement the scenes well. It also holds a surprise for fans of Dhanush's popular track 'Why This Kolaveri Di?'

Super Subbu: Acting

Sundeep Kishan, as Subramanyam aka Subbu, leads the show with a strong performance. He convincingly portrays a middle-class man trying to secure a permanent government job, keep his family happy, and find true love. Through his performance, he makes the audience empathise with his problems, frustrations, self-doubt, and struggles as he adjusts to life in a new village.

Mithila Palkar does what she is best known for, delivering a fun and lively performance. She plays a quirky, independent woman with modern views who dreams of becoming an actress and works hard to land a role in films despite facing opposition from her father.

Murli Sharma excels as Subbu's father, Kukkuteshwar Rao Chilukuri aka Kukku, who is also a teacher. He convincingly portrays an overprotective father who views sexuality as something shameful. He is strict and often frustrated with his son's behaviour, constantly worrying about his reputation in society while trying to live according to his own values and principles.

Veteran actor Brahmanandam has a small role, but he is a delight to watch whenever he appears on screen. Sampoornesh Babu has a fairly humorous role, while Divya Pillai also delivers a decent performance. The series marks television actress Kanika Mann's Telugu debut, and she does a decent job. However, her role feels somewhat limited and could have been explored further. The series also stars Raghu Babu and Goparaju Ramana.

Super Subbu: What doesn't work

Overall, Super Subbu gets most things right, but there are a few areas where it falls short. At times, the series feels as though it could have been shorter, as some portions seem stretched and do not add much value to the story. Kanika Mann's character arc feels underwhelming because it is not explored in enough depth. Even after a long wait, viewers are not given sufficient background or clarity about her character and the events surrounding her, which feels disappointing. A few other characters are also introduced but are not developed well enough.

Super Subbu: The final verdict

Super Subbu takes a subtle approach to the topic of sex education and highlights how, even today, it remains a social taboo in many rural areas. Led by Sundeep Kishan, the series not only attempts to raise awareness but also remains light-hearted and grounded without relying on unnecessary visual polish.

Some episodes of Super Subbu are stronger than others, but even during its weaker moments, the series remains an easy watch because the characters feel genuine and relatable.

In a nutshell, it is a light-hearted series that can be binge-watched in one go. Despite being centred on a subject like sex education, it never feels uncomfortable to watch and instead offers a thoughtful perspective that helps create awareness.

Also read: Super Subbu: Netflix announces release date of first Telugu series starring Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar

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