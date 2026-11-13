Student Of The Year After Dark Review: Shanaya Kapoor's series is a fresh take on the franchise, but not without flaws

Movie Name: Student Of The Year: After Dark

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Director: Reema Maya

Genre: Thriller, young adult mystery

The title Student Of The Year usually brings to mind a glamorous college campus, young faces, friendships, romance and competition. However, Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark takes a very different route. Instead of focusing on the popular image of college life, the series explores the secrets and personal stories hidden behind its characters. This six-episode series turns the campus into a setting for mystery and suspense.

Moving away from the franchise's familiar style, the makers have made an interesting attempt to explore a new genre. The series combines the relationships, conflicts and personal ambitions of the younger generation with mystery and drama. Reema Maya has taken an unconventional approach to creating, writing and directing the show. Debashish Irengbam serves as the co-writer and co-creator. The project is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Reema Maya are the executive producers.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: Story

The series takes an unexpected turn when Ayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), a student at Teresa College, suddenly dies. Her death becomes the starting point of a mystery that drives the story forward. Ayesha's twin sister, Aditi (also played by Shanaya Kapoor), decides to investigate what really happened to her.

For Aditi, her sister's death is not just a personal loss. It is a mystery that needs to be solved. She begins watching everyone closely and enters the college's complicated world of secrets. As she digs deeper, she discovers that almost every character has something to hide and is chasing their own ambitions.

Her search also reveals several unknown aspects of Ayesha's life. The friendships and easy relationships seen on the college campus hide tension, rivalry and secrets. As the story progresses, the truth behind the characters becomes increasingly complicated. The ending brings an unexpected twist that is likely to leave viewers surprised.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: What works in the story

One of the series' strengths is that it does not reveal all its answers at once. The events unfold gradually, and every new revelation challenges what viewers may have assumed earlier. Aditi's grief also gives the investigation an emotional dimension. Her personal struggle runs alongside the mystery and keeps the story engaging.

The series retains its college setting but moves away from the usual focus on romance and glamour. Instead, it creates an atmosphere of suspense and fear. This is a significant change for the franchise and gives the show a different identity.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: Shanaya Kapoor's performance

Playing Ayesha and Aditi is one of the biggest challenges Shanaya Kapoor takes on in the series. The two characters have different personalities and emotional journeys, and the actor has made an effort to establish that distinction.

Shanaya tries to bring out Ayesha's popularity and Aditi's emotional turmoil through separate performances. Her emotional scenes as Aditi work particularly well. The loneliness, suspicion and desperation that follow her sister's death add depth to the character and make her search more engaging.

There is still room for improvement in her acting. However, the double role gives Shanaya an opportunity to move away from her earlier screen image and explore a different kind of character.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: Supporting cast performances

Divik Sharma, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, Diya Damini and Aadi Malik play different college students who add to the social dynamics of the story. Meanwhile, experienced actors such as Sheeba Chaddha, Khalid Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi and Vivek Gomber bring additional seriousness to the series.

Their performances balance the younger cast and strengthen the overall narrative. The changing equations between trust and suspicion also keep viewers interested. Some characters initially appear harmless, but their hidden motives lead to new turns in the story. Their relationships go beyond friendship and rivalry, with personal interests and secrets playing an important role.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: Reema Maya's direction

With this project, Reema Maya attempts to give the franchise a different cinematic identity. After working on short films, the series also marks an important step as she explores a longer storytelling format.

Her direction focuses on building suspense while giving attention to the emotional side of the characters. She does not simply move the plot from one event to another. Instead, she tries to capture the tension developing between the characters.

However, the emotional drama does not work in every scene. While some moments leave an impact, the series struggles to maintain its grip for most of its runtime. Its slow pace and weak storytelling become noticeable as the episodes progress. The attempt to introduce a new genre to the franchise is interesting, but it does not entirely succeed.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: Screenplay and editing

The basic idea behind the series is interesting, but its execution has a few shortcomings. Some incidents needed more explanation, while the stories of certain characters appear suddenly. The screenplay could have introduced their thoughts and motivations earlier. This would have made the major twists more effective.

The editing also leaves room for improvement. A few scenes go on longer than necessary and affect the pace of the narrative. In a thriller, every scene should either offer a new clue or build tension. Some portions of the series fail to do either. A tighter edit and a faster screenplay could have made the show more engaging.

Student Of The Year: After Dark: Final verdict

Student Of The Year: After Dark steps away from the franchise's familiar style and attempts to tell a different kind of college story. Its biggest strength is the combination of a campus setting, a murder mystery and an emotional conflict. Shanaya Kapoor gets the opportunity to play two distinct characters, and she makes an effort to showcase her range. Reema Maya also brings a different approach to the franchise through her direction.

However, some developments feel incomplete, and several characters do not get enough time to make a lasting impression. The slow pace also affects the viewing experience at certain points.

The series may appeal to viewers who want more than romance and glamour from a college drama. It offers mystery, complicated relationships and unexpected twists. Despite its shortcomings, Student Of The Year: After Dark is worth a watch.

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