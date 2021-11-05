Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's action-packed film is perfect Diwali treat Photo:TWITTER Movie Name: Sooryavanshi

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: Nov 5, 2021

Nov 5, 2021 Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: action

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is a proper 'paisa vasool' film. Indeed, there could not have been any other way for the audience to come back to the theatres. However, the storyline of the Rohit Shetty directorial is not unique as we hear the news of terrorist attacks every day in different parts of the country, but when it comes to Mumbai, 93 blasts or 26/11 of 2008, people can never forget the story. The film talks about the threat looming over Mumbai, and to solve this DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, along with his team swings into action.

The film deals with the terrorist activities of a militant group whose chief, Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff) has an undercurrent comedy seen throughout the film and it does not seem forced at all. And an attempt has been in the storyline to give a social message which has been shot very beautifully.

The first half of the film is quite engaging which traces the back story of Veer Sooryavanshi, his relationship struggle with his wife, and his call for duty. While the second half deals with fight and action sequences with the terrorists and entry of Simmba (Ranveer Singh), Singham (Akshay Kumar) who are actively involved in the action and their work in the climax is tremendous.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the film was worth waiting for. Rohit Shetty should definitely get the benefit of the wait of film's release. Talking about the actors, Akshay Kumar seems to be moving ahead with each of his films. He looks charming, stylish in the cop avatar and his comedy timing is as amazing as ever. Along with her beauty, Katrina Kaif has handled the pinky department very well.

Also read: Before Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, THESE Bollywood actors played memorable cop avatars

The film also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Undoubtedly they have successfully left their mark through their extraordinary ending.