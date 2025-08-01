Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Santa-Banta comedy falls flat, Ravi Kishan impresses This Son of Sardaar 2 review cuts through the noise with warm humour, honest take on Jassi’s wild journey, and whether it's laugh-out-loud fun or exhausting chaos.

Movie Name: Son of Sardaar 2

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Genre: Action-comedy

Ajay Devgn has once again returned as Jaswinder 'Jassi' Singh Randhawa in Punjabi colours in Son of Sardaar 2. Director Vijay Kumar Arora has tried to show a combination of emotion, comedy, drama and culture this time, but he seems to have failed a bit.

Yes, we can definitely say that the film does not have vulgarity and jokes about women, which directly presents it as a family entertainer. 'Son of Sardaar 2' takes the fun of Punjab to Scotland.

Jassi, who gets embroiled in others' problems while handling his own grief on foreign soil, not only gets caught in it, but also takes the whole responsibility on his head.

Jassi's story starts faltering just before fitting perfectly after getting entangled in the promises made to his mother, true Sardaar, protector of women and Pakistani affairs. Read the full review to know the complete story of the film produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios and the work of the actors, whether it should be watched or not.

The story shows a broken dream in the streets of London

Jassi (Ajay Devgn) dreams of going to London and getting his wife Dimple (Neeru Bajwa) back, but fate has something else in store. He finds out that Dimple is no longer interested in him. Dimple tells him that she loves someone else and wants a divorce. Jassi starts wandering alone, helpless and heartbroken in a foreign city, when Jassi meets a group of Pakistani women, led by a domineering Rabia (Mrunal Thakur). Rabia runs a wedding dance company and dances at weddings with her group Saba (Roshni Walia), Mehrish (Kubra Sait) and transwoman Gul (Deepak Dobriyal). Rabia's husband, Danish, has left her.

Danish (Chunky Pandey) is also in trouble. Her daughter Saba, who is Rabia's stepdaughter (Roshni Walia), has fallen in love with Gogi (Sahil Mehta), who is the son of the strict and traditional Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan). Raja Sandhu is a big businessman who has become a gangster and hates Pakistanis. Raja Sandhu wants his son to marry a girl from Indian culture, and since Rabia is Pakistani, a plan is made that Jassi should impress Raja Sandhu by posing as Saba's Indian army father. Now the whole story revolves around this marriage. There are jokes related to India-Pakistan in the film, but they do not become the shield of the story.

In short, the story presents Jassi (Ajay Devgn) and his complicated story in a more complicated way. From falling in false love, getting stuck between four crazy women, facing the mafia, some jokes are presented in the name of comedy, which give the feeling of Santa-Banta jokes, which do not go with the flow of the story.

'Son of Sardaar' Vs 'Son of Sardaar 2'

If the first part 'Son of Sardaar' was an entertaining film with a desi style, local humour and action, then its sequel 'Son of Sardaar 2' tries to go even further with the help of Indo-Pak banter, absurd romance and strange messages calling dance and song an art. But the question is - do all these efforts make an impact? Does Jassi's character win the hearts of the audience once again? And is there anything in the story that can draw the family audience to the theatre? Because 'Son of Sardaar' had moved ahead by passing all these questions. That thing is missing in the story this time. There is no hesitation in saying that 'Son of Sardaar' was a better attempt than 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

How is the direction and writing?

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this film is the sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, in which Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha were in the lead roles. But this time, both the story and the comedy falter badly. 'Son of Sardaar 2' seems more ridiculous than funny. Its humour is neither smart nor interesting; it just tries to force laughter. These films are made to make people laugh; their main purpose is entertainment. If you go by this only, then this senseless story will make you laugh; the only condition is that you leave your logic and brain at home. You will laugh in a few scenes. Especially when Ravi Kishan and Deepak Dobriyal are seen on screen, but along with this, most of the scenes are so vulgar that you will not be able to stop yourself from bowing your head.

Compared to the first film, this time the film does not have that thing that makes you jump and laugh for 2.30 hours. The responsibility for this mistake lies on the shoulders of the director and writer. If the story had been tied more, then this could have been a great attempt. Beautiful locations, beautiful faces and jokes based on India-Pakistan are not doing justice to it. The big thing is that this film has been placed in the category of action-comedy, but there is some humour, and there is a lot of lack of action. Ajay Devgn is seen giving tired scenes in the name of action. Whenever Pakistan is insulted in the film, you will feel like clapping and whistling.

How is the acting?

More is expected from Ajay Devgn every time. It is expected that even if the story is weak, his work will be effective. The same was expected this time, too, but his presence in the film was a deception this time. He looked completely flat. He has been established as a helpless person, which gives neither depth nor strength to his character. There is nothing new in his work. Mrunal enters by firing bullets, but her character is also superficial. Her work is fine, she moves forward in the right way and delivers whatever she has been given. Talking about the chemistry between the two, there is not much coordination.

Ravi Kishan is the soul of the film. Despite being a Bhojpuri speaker, he has excelled in the role of a Punjabi. He looks good in every scene. The fineness in his work is visible, and it shows that he is not only a good actor but is improving his work with each passing day. It feels good to see the late actor Mukul Dev. An experienced actor like Sanjay Mishra has not been used properly. Vindu Dara Singh is also okay. Deepak Dobriyal will also win your heart. Kubbra Sait and Roshni Walia only act as fillers in the film, whereas they could have been used better.

Should you watch the film or not?

If you are expecting that Jassi will entertain you again, then you will be disappointed. If you do not want to have any stress after watching the film, do not want any burden on your heart and mind after coming out of the theatre and enjoy a completely senseless comedy, then you will tolerate this film. But you will surely enjoy Ravi Kishan's work. By the way, you will also get a surprise cameo at the end of the film.

