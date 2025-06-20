Sitaare Zameen Par Review: A heartfelt tribute with noble intentions but misses emotional depth Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartfelt yet predictable sports drama that promotes empathy and inclusion but falls short of the emotional depth of Taare Zameen Par.

Movie Name: Sitaare Zameen Par

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: 20/04/24

Director: RS Prasanna

Genre: Emotional drama

When Taare Zameen Par was released in 2007, it struck an emotional chord with audiences across India. It was more than a film—it was an experience that brought attention to a rarely explored subject with innocence, sensitivity, and depth. In 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par attempts to carry forward that emotional legacy. Released in theatres today, the film is positioned as a sports-comedy-drama and is the Indian adaptation of the English-language film Champions. With Aamir Khan in the lead, alongside Genelia D'Souza and a talented ensemble cast of neurodivergent actors, the film promises emotion, humour, and introspection.

Story and emotional core

The story begins with Gulshan Arora (Aamir Khan), a passionate yet arrogant junior basketball coach who is suspended for his temperamental behaviour. As a form of punishment, he is assigned to coach a basketball team comprising neurodivergent youth. Initially dismissive of the task, Gulshan’s journey takes a turn when he meets the team: Sunil, Satbir, Lotus, Guddu, Sharma Ji, Kareem, Raju, Bantu, Golu, and Hargovind—each dealing with different neurological conditions.

What unfolds is not just a transformation in the players but in Gulshan himself. The central message of the film—"Sahab, apna-apna normal hota hai" (Everyone has their version of normal)—is delivered with simplicity and depth. It compels the viewer to reflect on how society often sidelines those who don't fit the standard mould of "normal."

Does the emotional arc work?

While Sitare Zameen Par is undeniably made with heart, it doesn’t always reach the viewer’s heart. The emotional highs and lows that defined Taare Zameen Par feel more muted here. You may smile, and even tear up in parts, but the film doesn't fully immerse you in its emotional world. Part of this could be due to evolving audiences—who now expect not just stories, but depth, authenticity, and lasting resonance. Topics like neurodiversity and inclusion have been explored more in recent cinema, and simply highlighting a social issue is no longer enough to create a cinematic miracle.

Screenplay and direction

Though adapted from the Spanish film Champions, the director makes a sincere effort to ground the story in Indian reality. From the characters’ dialects and cultural habits to Gulshan’s tender relationship with his mother Preeto (played by Dolly Ahluwalia), the film often feels authentically Indian.

However, the screenplay falters in originality. Most of the plot points are predictable—you can foresee character arcs, changes of heart, and the climax. This predictability becomes the film’s biggest weakness, making the narrative feel formulaic despite the subject’s uniqueness.

Performances: The film's strongest pillar

If the film stumbles in parts, it is the performances that hold it up. Aamir Khan portrays Gulshan with a restrained intensity. His transformation is gradual, like a crack in a stone from which something new is born. He neither overacts nor underplays, striking a nuanced balance.

The young neurodivergent actors are the heart of the film. Ashish Pendse, Arush Dutta, Ayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Vedant Sharma, Samvit Desai, and others deliver raw, natural performances. They don’t feel like actors playing roles—they feel like real people living their truth on screen.

Dolly Ahluwalia adds emotional gravitas as Preeto, the mother who represents silent caregivers everywhere—tired, loving, and in need of care themselves.

Technical aspects

The cinematography and editing are average, though a few scenes—like the basketball training montages or the children playing in the rain—are visually pleasing. The background score is effective, subtly supporting the film’s emotional flow, though the songs aren’t particularly memorable.

Final verdict

Sitaare Zameen Par is a well-intentioned film that makes you smile and, at times, feel a lump in your throat. But it lacks the deep, soul-stirring impact that Taare Zameen Par had. That said, it is still a worthy film—one that promotes empathy, inclusion, and a more compassionate view of those who experience the world differently.

It may not stay with you forever, but it will make you pause and think—and sometimes, that’s enough.

