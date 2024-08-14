Shekhar Home Review: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey starrer Sherlock Holmes reimagination is a wasted opportunity

Shekhar Home Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Shekhar Home

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: August 14, 2024

August 14, 2024 Director: Rohan Sippy, Srijit Mukherjee

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Bengali literature has produced some of the most iconic detectives, such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Feluda, Masud Rana, Misir Ali, Kakababu, and many others. Bengal has undeniably carved a unique niche for itself in the realm of Indian detective fiction, and this prominence can be attributed to several factors. The region witnessed significant social and political upheavals, including the partition of India, creating a backdrop filled with intrigue, suspense, and hidden agendas—perfect ingredients for detective fiction. Kolkata, with its colonial architecture, bustling markets, and hidden alleys, provides a captivating setting for these stories.

Another attempt to tell a detective story has been made in the Indian entertainment industry with the series ‘Shekhar Home,’ set in the early 1990s—a period marked by its unique charm and simplicity. On paper, the show seems to have all the elements that would captivate viewers and generate anticipation. However, does it truly live up to the expectations set by the legacy of iconic detectives associated with Bengali fiction? Let’s delve down to find out.

Story:

Set in the serene town of Lonpur, Bengal, during the early 1990s, Shekhar Home is a fresh reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic British character, Sherlock Holmes. The show pays homage to a time when technology was nonexistent, and human intellect was the only tool at one's disposal. Kay Kay Menon takes on the titular role of Shekhar Home, an eccentric yet brilliant figure. His path crosses with Jayvrat Sahni, played by Ranvir Shorey, who is a reimagined version of Dr. John H. Watson. Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor and former army doctor, becomes an unexpected ally to Shekhar. Together, they embark on a journey to solve mysteries across East India, tackling cases that range from blackmail and murder to the supernatural.

The core issue with Shekhar Home lies in its inability to develop its characters and their motivations. The protagonist, Shekhar, remains an enigma throughout the series, with little to no character development. The supporting cast fares even worse, reduced to mere caricatures with predictable actions and dialogue. Except for one or two twists or reveals, the mysteries themselves are predictable and lack the complexity required to sustain viewer interest. The show's attempt to blend elements of mystery, drama, and even a touch of romance feels forced and disjointed.

Another downside to the show is its runtime. Each episode lasts between 39 to 45 minutes, and the creators have opted for an anthology format where every episode presents a new case to solve, with a larger threat looming in the background for Shekhar and Jayvrat. However, if we look at Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock series, each episode was treated like a standalone film. To get introduced, understand, and solve a new case, both Shekhar and the audience need sufficient time. Each case in Shekhar Home feels rushed, often jumping to conclusions that aren't always convincing or believable.

Direction and Writing:

The direction of Shekhar Home is lacklustre, with little visual flair or creativity. The series relies heavily on predictable camera angles and editing techniques, resulting in a visually uninteresting experience and this is surprising as big directorial names like Rohan Sippy (Bluffmaster) and Srijit Mukherjee (Begum Jaan, Shabash Mitthu) are associated with the series. The writing is equally disappointing, with cliched dialogue and plot points. The show's attempt to create suspenseful moments falls flat due to poor execution. The pacing is inconsistent, with some episodes dragging on while others rush through important plot developments. The series seems to have been rushed into production without proper development, resulting in a product that feels unfinished and half-baked.

Actor’s Performances:

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, and Kay Kay Menon in the lead role of Shekhar Home. Ordinarily, this level of talent would be enough to carry any show, but unfortunately, that isn't the case here. The writing leaves little room for anyone other than Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey to shine. While the chemistry between these two leads offers some promise, it isn't sufficient to sustain interest throughout the entire show.

Actors of the calibre of Shorey, Rasika, and Kirti deserve stronger material. Their characters are underwritten and lack meaningful development, aside from a final twist or reveal on which the show seems to be hinging. Though there are occasional moments of brilliance, they are overshadowed by the overall mediocrity of the performances. Kirti Kulhari, portraying Mumtaz, appears to be simply going through the motions, delivering her lines with little conviction. The supporting cast, which includes names like Shernaz Patel, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rasika Dugal, while capable, is given minimal material to work with.

Verdict:

Shekhar Home is a missed opportunity. With its talented cast and promising premise, it had the potential to be the Indian ‘Sherlock’. Unfortunately, it falls short on every level. The stories are just uninteresting, the characters are flat, and the direction and writing are subpar. It is a painful reminder that a good cast does not guarantee a good show.

If you're a fan of detective stories or enjoy this genre regardless, or if you're simply intrigued by the star-studded cast, you can stream ‘Shekhar Home’ on Jio Cinema.

Watch the trailer: