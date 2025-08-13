Saare Jahan Se Accha review: Does this Netflix spy thriller live up to the hype? Netflix’s Saare Jahan Se Accha is a spy thriller that blends patriotism, history, and suspense. Here’s our review of this 1970s-set RAW vs ISI espionage drama.

Spy thrillers are one of the oldest genres of cinema that have always been talked about. Such shows and films may have been mediocre while serving, but the field that is unknown to the common man is mostly well-received by the Indian audiences. However, in times when espionage looks more fancy than real in films like Pathaan and War 2, there are also cult examples of shows like Saare Jahan Se Accha, Special Ops and films like Baby, Madras Cafe, that at least make an extra effort in making the stances look real. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar might also join this band. But before that, let's dive deep into the world of Vishnu Shankar from Saare Jahan Se Accha.

Saare Jahan Se Accha Netflix series: Story and setting

The stories of the brave soldiers fighting for the security of the country on the border are always told with great pride, but there are some warriors whose valour is unsung. The story of their courage and intelligence is not recorded anywhere and Saare Jahan Se Accha tries to shed light on such unsung heroes and their first love, India.

The Netflix series is set in the early 1970s, when countries around the world were in a race to make themselves nuclear powers. The series that is not entirely based on a true event but draws inspiration from historical incidents actually begins with Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr Homi Jahangir Bhabha's death in a plane crash after being in favour of equipping India with a nuclear bomb, so that India could protect itself in case of war.

We see this all through the eyes of Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi), a sharp-minded spy of the newly formed Indian Intelligence Agency RAW, who was unable to prevent the death of the 'Father of Indian Atomic Energy' due to a delay of a few minutes, which he regrets for a long time. Amid all this, RAW chief Kao (Rajat Kapoor) finds out that Pakistan's then-President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who suffered a crushing defeat in the 1971 war, is trying to make a nuclear bomb to take revenge. The responsibility of successfully executing this mission is given to Murtaza Malik (Sunny Hinduja), a sharp officer from the intelligence agency ISI.

Soon, we see the RAW team gearing up for a secret mission that has to be started, executed and finished on the lands of Pakistan with Vishnu Shankar leading from the front. Is the encounter between Murtaza and Vishnu worth watching and is Saare Jahan Se Accha a a worth espionage watch? Let's find out.

Writing and direction analysis of Saare Jahan Se Accha

Saare Jahan Se Accha is a fictional story inspired by true events; hence, it makes full use of the cinematic freedom. Directed by Sumit Purohit, the patriotic series sheds light on the challenging lives of spies and has almost done a fine job but the problem lies in the writing.

The series written by Abhijeet Khuman, Kunal Kushwah, Bhavesh Mandalia, Ishraq Shah, Shivam Shankar, Gaurav Shukla and Meghna Srivastava has too many cooks, who spoiled the broth. The 6-episode show is compact only in the first three episodes and then the writing just keeps on disappointing. The hook seems to be losing too much in the fifth episode, making the last episode too predictable. Moreover, the series that aimed to focus on India's nuclear test and advancement mentions the 1974 tests only in the sixth episode.

However, the good thing is that the series only has 6 episodes and hence seems to be moving at a fine pace. Moreover, Saare Jahan Se Accha also does not aim to demean Pakistan for wanting to be a nuclear nation, just like India. The writers should be appreciated for making the ISI agent Murtaza look as strong as that of RAW's Vishnu Shankar, due to which the interest remains in their confrontation, journeys and decisions.

But the climax looks weak because of Murtaza's mood swing at the most important turn of the mission in the pursuit of victory. It seems unfair to both him and the thrill of the story. Apart from this, Vishnu's continuous commentary is also irritating.

Saare Jahan Se Accha performances: Who stands out?

The star cast of Saare Jahan Se Accha is full of good and acclaimed actors. Hence, the show is saved by just their performances. Seasoned actors like Pratik Gandhi, Rajat Kapoor, and Tillotama Shome's make their characters look effective even in such substandard writing. However, amid all this, it is Sunny Hinduja who proves to be the best.

Watching him in Saare Jahan Se Accha after Aspirants is such a fresh taste. The way he has mastered the Urdu accent and the way he gave edge to Murtaza is clap-worthy. Apart from him, Suhail Nair, who plays the role of spy Sukhbir, also stands out. Other actors like Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra, Kunal Thakur and Ninad Kamat have also done justice to their roles, but only if they had the opportunity to explore more.

Final verdict on Saare Jahan Se Accha Netflix series

Saare Jahan Se Accha is a one-time watch, but it requires your patience as well. Releasing a show that hails the anonymous heroes, those intelligence spies who are always ready to sacrifice everything for their nation on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, is a good touch by the makers as well.

With good background score and dialogues, this series does boost the spirit of patriotism. But sadly, Saare Jahan Se Accha adds nothing to the espionage, spy-thriller genre. It's good that makers have shown no intention to come up with a second season.

