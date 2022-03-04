Rudra web show review: You may come for Ajay Devgn but will stay for the love of thrillers

Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Photo:INSTAGRAM/ DISNEYPLUSHOTS Movie Name: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Release Date: MAR 4, 2022

MAR 4, 2022 Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Genre: crime drama

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness had managed to garner much hype, after all the show marks Ajay Devgn's debut in the web series format. It is a remake of Idris Elba's thriller show Luther and a shot-by-shot copy of it. Ajay plays a devoted cop in the gritty drama, who believes in taking the law into his own hands. His instincts are strong and that's what drives his investigation of the cases.

The actor's instincts also drive the show in general. While the cases are episodic, his personal story forms the arc in the six-episode series. The web show is packaged into a psychodrama that advances fast enough to retain you from thinking too hard. The show thrives off the apprehension around crimes ensuing in Mumbai city and Rudra's personal battles. Ajay's character is world-weary. He gives an endearing performance as Rudra. The show often wobbles on the edge of plausibility but Ajay's intensely grounded performance keeps the show from fumbling over-the-top.

The story begins with DCP Rudraveer 'Rudra' Singh chasing a suspect. While he focuses on catching the bad guys, there are slight hints of mystery at play on the personal front. This infiltrates Rudra with an urgency that makes the episodes intriguing. There are slower-paced scenes, but they have an air of uneasiness adding more layers to the show.

There are moments when Rudra appears rudimentary. The cases are often cracked by the titular character's quirk and inventiveness. Eventually, it's the pragmatic mixture of his personal drama and the high stake of the crimes that make the show engrossing. It actually benefits in terms of buying into the character's motivations. Also, it adds adequate drama for the audience to enjoy.

Ajay, without any doubt, is the focal point here. Thanks to his sharp bites of dialogue you won't regret watching it. The supporting cast is equally impressive. Ashwini Kalsekar as Commissioner Deepali Handa, Esha Deol as Shaila Addagatla, Raashii Khanna as Dr Aliyah Choksi, in addition to Atul Kulkarni and Ashish Vidyarthi play their parts effortlessly.