‘Rebel Moon - Part Two' review: Old ingredients, new recipe, bad taste

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver movie review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: April 19, 2024

April 19, 2024 Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver serves as the culmination of Zack Snyder’s expansive two-part space opera. Building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: The Child of Fire’, released in December of last year. This instalment is anticipated to conclude Snyder's ambitious narrative, drawing inspiration from 'Star Wars.' However, whether it marks the conclusion or the inception of a broader universe akin to its source of inspiration remains uncertain. Presently, the focus lies on evaluating the eagerly awaited second chapter and unfortunately, there seems to be little praise to be found.

Netflix has long been associated with Hollywood A-listers to bring larger-than-life experiences to your screens at home but all they managed to produce is projects and not cinema, Rebel Moon - Part Two is no different. Made with a hefty budget of around $166 million, Zack Snyder’s endeavour is all show and no substance. Rather than offering something fresh, it seems to borrow heavily from past films without adding any meaningful twist. While it hints at influences from renowned works such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'The Lord of the Rings,' 'Star Wars,' and even draws inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's repertoire, it ultimately fails to weave these elements into a cohesive narrative. As a result, the final product disappoints, leaving audiences with a dissatisfying cinematic experience.

Story:

‘Rebel Moon - Part Two’ picks up seamlessly from the conclusion of ‘Part One: The Child of Fire’. The film opens with Jimmy providing a concise recap of previous events via voiceover. We find Admiral Atticus Noble, still recovering from the grave injury inflicted by Kora in the previous instalment's climax, gradually regaining consciousness. Upon awakening, he promptly instructs Commander Cassius to prepare the ship, the King’s Gaze, for departure to Veldt. Meanwhile, the newly formed team of fighters also arrives at Veldt, only to discover that the Imperium is set to arrive within a mere five days. Faced with this imminent threat, the group must swiftly organise both the harvesting of crops for imperium and the training of the local villagers within this limited timeframe. How do they do it, what happens when Imperium arrives, how does the rebellion fight against the dark forces of the motherland, and do they win at last? All is left to unpack in this 124-minute movie.

Zack Snyder's storytelling in ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two’ lacks originality and depth, evident in the rushed narrative that merely moves from one plot point to the next. Snyder's attempts to pitch the concept as a Star Wars trilogy to Lucasfilm and as both a film and video game to Warner Bros. Pictures were unsuccessful. After viewing "Rebel Moon," it becomes apparent that perhaps Snyder's narrative would have been better suited for a video game or television series rather than a film.

Part two, much like its predecessor, proves to be a challenging viewing experience. It suffers from a glaring lack of depth, character development, and emotional attachment. While the first instalment introduced some compelling characters, the sequel fails to capitalise on this potential, repeating the same mistakes. The limited time spent with each character leaves viewers feeling disconnected, unable to truly invest in their journeys. A pivotal scene attempts to provide insight into the warriors' motivations and backstories, but it serves as the sole glimpse into their character arcs and is rushed to the extent that viewers cannot fully absorb the emotional depth of any character. The screenplay by Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten and Zack himself, lets down the movie so much that the stakes feel non-existent.

The only aspect in which this movie salvages something is its action set-pieces. While its predecessor focused on world-building and assembling the team, the sequel primarily revolves around the intense conflict between Kora's group and the Imperium. The latter half of the film is dominated by relentless gunfire and combat, providing a thrilling conclusion that finally gives viewers something to cheer about.

Direction:

Zack Snyder, renowned for his work on DC movies, takes the helm of ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two,’ marking his transition to Netflix following an extensive tenure with Warner Bros. This marks his third collaboration with the streaming giant, following the successes of "Army of the Dead" and "Rebel Moon - Part One." Snyder's penchant for extended cuts is well-known among his fans, and "Rebel Moon" is no exception. The anticipation for the director's cut of both films, slated for release in the upcoming summer, is palpable. Despite Snyder's assurance that the director's cut offers a more immersive and detailed narrative experience, the decision to release an allegedly underdeveloped version initially remains perplexing to many observers.

Zack Snyder, often hailed more as a passionate devotee of pop culture, seems to have strayed from his typical directorial signature in "Rebel Moon." While known for films like "Watchmen" and "Man of Steel," Snyder's distinctive style appears somewhat muted in this latest venture. Apart from the trademark slow-motion sequences and extensive CGI, the film lacks clear echoes of Snyder's directorial imprint. If there’s one thing that this film guarantees, then that is, no shortage of slow-mo shots.

Zack Snyder said in a podcast with Joe Rogan that after writing the script of the movie, he spent 6 months drawing the pictures on sketch boards for Rebel Moon and you can see all that work in here. He’s more focused on the image than the narrative. Zack notably prioritises style over substance, yet at times, this stylistic approach transforms his films beyond mere visual spectacles into compelling cinema. Regrettably, "The Scargiver" fails to attain such distinction.

Acting:

Sofia Boutella, known for her roles in films such as 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and 'Atomic Blonde,' takes centre stage in this movie. Her proficiency in action sequences is commendable, owing to her background in dance. Ed Skrein, portraying Admiral Noble, delivers a standout performance, effectively embodying the required cruelty and autocracy of the character. Djimon Hounsou, in his supporting role, demonstrates his signature strength, though he is somewhat underutilised in the script. Nevertheless, he adeptly fulfils his part. The ensemble cast, including Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, Bae Doona as Nemesis, and E. Duffy as Milius, provides solid support to the narrative. However, the shortcomings lie in the screenplay of 'Rebel Moon,' which fails to fully capitalise on the potential of the actors and their performances. Another actor deserves special mention, Jimmy, the JC-1435 robot, is voiced by the brilliant Anthony Hopkins and he doesn’t give you any reason to not love him.

Verdict:

In today's landscape, there's a palpable sense of sci-fi fatigue, evidenced by the lukewarm reception Marvel and DC have received for their recent films. Even franchises like Star Wars are reimagining their approach, shifting focus towards narrative-driven shows such as 'The Mandalorian' and 'Andor'. In such a climate, releasing a film like ‘Rebel Moon’ laden with spectacle but lacking depth seems self-defeating. This sentiment brings to mind Cord Jefferson's poignant Oscars acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay. He said, “Instead of making one $200 million movie, make twenty $10 million movies or fifty $4 million movies,” and maybe it is what we need right now.

After all this, if you like extravagant action movies or if you are a fan of Zack Snyder, you might want to consider watching 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver', which can be streamed on Netflix at present.