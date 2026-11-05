Ramayana Part 1 Review: Lord Rama's dignity, Ravana's arrogance, Sita's strength; Namit Malhotra creates an epic world

Movie Name: Ramayana Part 1

Critics Rating: 4/5

Release Date: November 5, 2026

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Genre: Epic drama

Some stories need no introduction. Their characters, dialogues and emotions have lived in people's memories for generations. But retelling such a story comes with its own challenges. The task is not just to make it grander, but to preserve its soul while creating a fresh cinematic experience. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana takes on this challenge. The film attempts to present a familiar epic on a larger canvas, backed by modern technology and an expansive emotional narrative.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film is not merely a series of mythological events. It explores the conflict between power, ambition, love, sacrifice, duty and dharma. The first part takes audiences into a world where Lanka is expanding its power, while the foundations of Lord Rama's life are being laid in Ayodhya.

Ramayana Part 1: The story

Based on the Valmiki Ramayana, the film opens with the conflict between the gods and the asuras. The defeat of the asuras and their struggle for survival in Lanka eventually set the stage for Ravana's rise. Yash portrays Ravana as an ambitious and powerful ruler whose journey is not simply about the making of a villain. It is also the story of a man determined to achieve supremacy across the three worlds through penance, ambition and sheer strength.

Ravana's penance, the boon he receives from Lord Brahma, his defeat of Indra and his takeover of Lanka from Kubera establish the film's mythological scale in the opening portions. The narrative then shifts to Ayodhya, where Lord Vishnu takes birth as Rama in King Dasharatha's family. The film explores Rama's childhood, education, training in warfare and the challenges that shape his life.

Rama's journey with Vishwamitra, the killing of Tadaka, the redemption of Ahalya and the Sita Swayamvar in Mithila take the story forward. Rama and Sita's marriage is not just the union of two individuals. It also lays the emotional foundation for their relationship, which will be tested by the challenges ahead.

A major turning point arrives when Kaikeyi reminds King Dasharatha of his promises and asks him to make Bharata the heir to the throne while sending Rama into exile for 14 years. Rama accepts his father's word without protest and decides to leave Ayodhya. Sita and Lakshman accompany him into the forest.

Meanwhile, Lanka has its own world of power struggles, conspiracies and complicated family relationships. Ravana's sister, Shurpanakha, develops an attraction towards Rama. Her humiliation and the anger that follows set off a chain of events. Eventually, Ravana abducts Sita and takes her to Lanka.

The first part of the film covers the story up to this point. The decisive battle between Rama and Ravana is yet to come, but the groundwork has been laid. This is one of the film's strengths. It does not rush towards the war. Instead, it takes time to establish the circumstances and emotions that will eventually lead to the great conflict.

Ramayana Part 1: Direction

Nitesh Tiwari's biggest challenge was bringing a story to the screen that audiences already know so well. The characters and episodes of the Ramayana are deeply rooted in Indian culture. Simply repeating familiar events would not have been enough. The film needed to offer a new cinematic experience.

Tiwari handles this responsibility fairly well. Having explored family emotions and conflict in a film like Dangal, the director now takes charge of an expansive mythological world. What works in his favour is that he does not lose sight of human relationships amid all the grandeur.

The easy camaraderie between Rama and Lakshman, the emotional exchanges between Rama and Kaikeyi, the tenderness of Rama and Sita's relationship and Rama's encounter with Parashurama ensure that the film does not become a mere collection of events. These moments bring its emotional core to the forefront.

Writers Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari have given the narrative considerable depth. The intention is not just to chronicle Rama's life but also to explore Ravana's personality and the circumstances behind his rise. This gives both sides of the story their due space.

The film does feel a little slow in certain portions because of its detailed storytelling. However, the director's patience gives the narrative its own identity.

For audiences, Ramayana is not just a story. It is an emotion. The biggest responsibility, therefore, is to handle that emotion with care, something that was missing in Adipurush. Viewers have a strong attachment to the original story and prefer its characters, facts and language to remain intact. Even small alterations can affect their sentiments.

Nitesh Tiwari appears mindful of this. He presents the mythological events and emotions without changing their essence, relying instead on impressive cinematography and visuals to give them a new cinematic form. The film does not take liberties in the name of creative freedom that could hurt audience sentiments.

Ramayana Part 1: Technical aspects

The biggest attraction of Ramayana is its technical scale. The production design, cinematography, visual effects and background score come together to create a world that transports viewers to another era.

The grandeur of Ayodhya, the beauty of Mithila, the palaces of Lanka, the forests and the battle sequences add richness to the film's visual canvas. Each location has its own identity. Lanka represents gold, power and wealth, while Ayodhya reflects discipline, culture and peace.

DNEG's visual effects are among the film's biggest strengths. The larger-than-life settings, divine weapons, battle sequences and mythological landscapes create an impact on the big screen. The scenes involving Ravana, particularly the confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu, stand out for their technical execution.

There are moments when the CGI looks slightly artificial. However, the scale of the world created for the film manages to make up for these shortcomings to a considerable extent.

The cinematography by Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye captures the film's grandeur beautifully. The use of colours across landscapes, palaces and natural settings complements the mood of the story. The costumes and set designs further strengthen its mythological atmosphere.

The coming together of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for the music is another major highlight. Their distinct musical styles give the film a unique identity. While the songs strengthen its emotional and spiritual elements, the background score adds weight to moments of conflict, tension and important developments. In several sequences, the music goes beyond simply accompanying the story and connects directly with the audience's emotions.

The editing also deserves appreciation. Despite running for more than three hours, the film manages to hold attention for most of its duration. Some portions could have been tighter, but the cinematic scale and visuals help sustain the experience.

The visuals are particularly impressive and often leave you taking in the details on screen. There may have been doubts about what more could be offered through a story that has been adapted several times. However, the visual treatment gives familiar events a fresh look. The effects and scale could also help younger audiences connect with the epic.

Ramayana Part 1: Acting and performances

The casting and performances are among the film's biggest achievements. Ranbir Kapoor brings out a different side of his acting as Lord Rama. His portrayal is marked by calmness, patience, compassion and dignity. Rather than making the character unnecessarily dramatic, Ranbir keeps his performance restrained.

His emotional scenes with Kaikeyi and the sequence in which he accepts exile are particularly effective. He strikes a good balance between Rama's grace and the human emotions within him.

Yash is one of the film's most striking performers as Ravana. His screen presence and dialogue delivery carry considerable force. He does not portray Ravana merely as a cruel and arrogant ruler. He also brings out the character's ambition, intelligence and obsession with power. His presence changes the mood of a scene. The role also appears well suited to his personality and acting style.

Sai Pallavi is natural and convincing as Sita. Her performance carries dignity, sensitivity and confidence. She does not present Sita merely as an ideal wife but as a woman with her own thoughts and inner strength. Her effortless acting adds emotional depth to the character.

Ravie Dubey makes a good impression as Lakshman. His devotion to Rama, natural exchanges with his brother and anger when the situation demands it bring the character to life. His performance also has touches of humour, offering some relief amid the serious narrative.

Rakul Preet Singh is both graceful and menacing as Shurpanakha. Despite limited screen time, she manages to leave an impression. Lara Dutta handles Kaikeyi's emotional shifts well, while Arun Govil adds depth to the story as King Dasharatha.

Anupam Kher's voice gives Jatayu a distinct presence. The final sequence involving the character is particularly moving. Adinath Kothare as Bharata and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva are effective in their respective roles, while Saurabh Sachdeva also makes his presence felt as Maricha.

Ramayana Part 1: What works in the film?

The biggest strength of Ramayana is its ability to keep a familiar story engaging. The film does not rely entirely on elaborate sets and visual effects. It gives enough space to the emotional journeys of its characters.

The chemistry between Rama and Lakshman, the warmth in Rama and Sita's relationship, Rama's conversations with Kaikeyi and the story of Ravana's rise strengthen the narrative on different levels.

The music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, impressive cinematography and expansive production design make it a film designed for the big screen.

Another notable aspect is the way the film explores the conflict between good and evil. It is not limited to a physical battle. It also emerges through opposing ideas, desires and choices. This gives the film more depth than a conventional mythological spectacle.

As for the shortcomings, the biggest one is the runtime. The film could have been shorter. Some of the larger creatures and background visuals could also have benefited from more refinement in their digital effects. However, these are relatively minor issues and do not significantly affect the overall experience.

Ramayana Part 1: The final verdict

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is more than a mythological film. It is an ambitious attempt to present an Indian epic on a global cinematic scale. Its biggest achievement lies in balancing visual grandeur with emotion.

Ranbir Kapoor brings restraint and dignity to the role of Rama. Yash makes a strong impact as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita with natural grace and sensitivity.

The narrative slows down in places, and some visual effects could have been more polished. But the film's expansive canvas, impressive music, strong performances and emotional sequences outweigh these shortcomings.

The film also offers something to viewers who have grown up knowing the Ramayana. It gives them an opportunity to revisit familiar episodes through a fresh cinematic lens.

If you enjoy Indian epics, large-scale filmmaking and emotionally driven stories, Ramayana deserves a theatrical viewing. The experience could be even more immersive in IMAX and 3D.

One thing is clear: the film lives up to the considerable hype surrounding it.

Also read:

Ramayana Part 1 Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Yash's film hits theatres; early reactions, box office updates

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