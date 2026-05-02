Raja Shivaji Review: Riteish Deshmukh's directorial shines emotionally but falls short in execution and larger-than-life visuals

Movie Name: Raja Shivaji

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Director: Riteish Deshmukh

Genre: Historical-drama

In Indian history, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is remembered not just as a king, but as a revered figure. His bravery, leadership, and dedication to Swarajya have inspired generations. Whenever his story is brought to the cinematic screen, audience emotions and expectations soar sky-high. Marathi cinema has consistently portrayed Maharaj as a cultural hero. In this context, actor-director Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious project Raja Shivaji has arrived in theatres. This film has been a long-cherished dream of Riteish, one he has directed and produced himself after years of waiting and multiple changes. As an admirer, it is nearly impossible to dislike any film that glorifies Maharaj, but as a critic, it is essential to analyse it objectively. While the film serves as a grand tribute, does it deliver a truly outstanding cinematic experience? Let's find out.

Raja Shivaji: What is the plot?

The film begins in the 17th century, a period when the Indian subcontinent was groaning under the oppression of foreign invaders. In the north, Shah Jahan's influence was expanding, while in the south, Adil Shah and Nizam Shah were strengthening their hold. The people of Maharashtra were caught in the crossfire between these powers. The story takes us to the era of Shahaji Bhosale, who was granted the jagir of Pune. Following Shivaji Maharaj’s birth, the seeds of Swarajya were sown in Pune under the guidance of his mother, Jijabai. The film carefully depicts how Jijabai instilled the spirit of independence in the young Shivba. As Shivaji grows, he begins conquering forts; victories at Torna, Kondhana, and Purandar ignite a sense of pride and excitement among viewers.

The narrative reaches a crucial turning point when Adil Shah begins to take Maharaj seriously and has his father, Shahaji Raje, imprisoned. The rise of Afzal Khan and his historic confrontation with Maharaj form the core of the film. This is not merely a story of warfare, but also one of diplomacy, sacrifice, and the unbreakable resolve known as 'Swarajya'.

Raja Shivaji: Direction

The vision is grand, but the lack of experience is evident. Riteish Deshmukh has taken a significant risk with this film. After stalwarts like Nagraj Manjule and Ravi Jadhav exited the project, he took charge. His vision as a director is undeniably ambitious; he understands what appeals to the masses on the big screen. However, while watching the film, it becomes clear that he still has much to learn as a filmmaker. The film's biggest weakness is its soap-opera-like presentation. Several scenes are so melodramatic that they dilute the historical gravitas. A grand historical film requires depth and restraint, both of which feel missing at times. Although Riteish attempts to create a larger-than-life experience, he appears somewhat conflicted between traditional and modern storytelling approaches. That said, the way he handles the climax stands out as the strongest aspect of his direction.

Raja Shivaji: Performances

In the lead role, Riteish Deshmukh has given it his all. In some scenes, his simplicity impresses; in others, his fierce persona stands out. However, at times, he seems reminiscent of his performance in Lay Bhari, which slightly clashes with the dignity of Maharaj's character. Nevertheless, he looks convincing in action sequences and slow-motion shots. Genelia Deshmukh portrays Maharani Saibai, but her Marathi accent still lacks the natural ease required for such a historical role.

A veteran like Vidya Balan is given a very limited scope, which may disappoint her admirers. At times, her expressions evoke television serials. Sanjay Dutt delivers a powerful performance as Afzal Khan; his physical presence and commanding voice effectively convey the character's menace. Abhishek Bachchan's cameo, along with his Marathi dialogue delivery, feels somewhat awkward, while Fardeen Khan's role begins and ends without leaving much impact. Seasoned actors like Sachin Khedekar and Bhagyashree lend support with their experience. Finally, Salman Khan's explosive appearance adds considerable star power to the film.

Raja Shivaji: What doesn't work?

The film's biggest drawback is its length and editing. At over three hours, it feels stretched in several places. The pacing fluctuates, which may leave viewers restless at times. The screenplay lacks consistency, and transitions between scenes are not as seamless as one would expect in a world-class historical drama. While seeking logic in action sequences may be futile, they still require a coherent structure, which is lacking here. Technically, parts of the film feel very modern, while others appear outdated. This imbalance slightly weakens the overall impact.

Raja Shivaji: Technical aspects

Technically, the film is a mixed bag. The cinematography is commendable, capturing the Sahyadri ranges of Maharashtra beautifully, though the colour grading feels inconsistent in places. The sound design and background score are average and fail to elevate several key moments. However, Ajay-Atul's music is the soul of the film. The anthem of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the songs are goosebump-inducing, often elevating even ordinary scenes to extraordinary levels. Once again, Ajay-Atul prove that they are unmatched when it comes to composing music celebrating Maharaj's legacy.

Raja Shivaji: Verdict

Raja Shivaji is a film to be experienced with the heart rather than the mind. It has its flaws; at times, it feels naive and unpolished, particularly in its editing. Yet, when the saffron flag unfurls on screen, and Maharaj's chants echo, all complaints seem to fade away. The final 20-minute climax and Maharaj's indomitable courage compel audiences to rise and applaud. Riteish Deshmukh has attempted to deliver a grand tribute within his capabilities, one that is likely to succeed commercially. This film is not to be watched for cinematic finesse, but for the pride and glory it evokes about our history.

If you are a devotee of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, you will feel an emotional connection with this film. Despite its cinematic shortcomings, the very name of 'Shivray' is reason enough to watch it. Raja Shivaji is a grand yet somewhat uneven film, one held together by Riteish Deshmukh’s love and reverence for Maharaj. Watch it for that peak 'Shivray-ism' which ultimately leaves you with a stirring sense of exhilaration.

3 out of 5 stars for Raja Shivaji.

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