Movie Name: Pratap

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Director: Sachin Saraf

Genre: Action, drama, thriller

Some films draw attention because of their subject, while others stand out because of the struggles faced by their characters. Director Sachin Saraf's Pratap brings both elements together. The film follows a police officer who was once feared by criminals but finds himself fighting to prove his own innocence. Its premise is interesting and raises questions about the police system, social media, media trials, politics and the judicial process. At its heart, the film explores the position of an ordinary person caught between these institutions.

Pratap: Story

The film opens inside a prison, where a tense situation unfolds. A prisoner's aggressive behaviour makes it difficult for the police personnel to control him. However, this is no ordinary criminal. He is Pratap Ranade (Amit Sadh), a well-known encounter specialist from the Mumbai Police. Watching his behaviour, jailer Meera Sen (Seema Biswas) decides to send him to the anda cell.

The film first introduces Pratap's present circumstances before using flashbacks to reveal his past. Pratap is a police officer whose name once made criminals cautious. His strict approach, quick decisions and action against criminals have earned him a distinct identity within the department. For him, taking action against criminals is not just part of his job but a responsibility. However, one unexpected incident changes his life completely.

After receiving information about an absconding criminal hiding in a residential area, Pratap reaches the location with his team. The police manage to catch the criminal, but he dies of a heart attack during the operation. A girl present at the spot records the entire incident on her mobile phone. Soon, the video goes viral on social media. However, only a portion of the footage comes to light, changing the way people perceive the incident. Pratap is soon accused of killing the criminal.

This is where the story takes a different turn. The officer who spent years putting criminals behind bars now finds himself standing before the law as an accused. The viral video creates a controversy, and Pratap has to face legal action. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the actual sequence of events gradually take a back seat. Eventually, he is sent to prison.

Initially, Pratap believes that the truth will emerge once the investigation is complete and that he will soon be released. He is confident that his years of honest service and reputation within the police department will work in his favour. But life behind prison walls makes him realise that everything has changed. He no longer has the authority of his uniform, the support of his police team or the influence that once allowed him to make decisions.

Inside prison, Pratap has to live among criminals. He encounters a completely different world where power and status carry a different meaning. The contrast between his identity as a police officer and his helplessness as a prisoner forms an important part of the story.

Meanwhile, politics and the role of the system make the case even more complicated. Pratap gradually realises that his fight is not limited to a viral video or legal accusations. He must also battle a system where proving the truth can sometimes be more difficult than knowing it. Will Pratap be able to prove his innocence? Can he turn the circumstances in his favour and regain the respect he worked so hard to earn? The film answers these questions.

Pratap: Direction

Director Sachin Saraf chooses a subject that offers scope for both entertainment and social commentary. One of the film's strongest aspects is that it does not limit itself to a conflict between the police and criminals. Instead, the director attempts to explore the mental state of a police officer who suddenly loses his identity, reputation and confidence.

A major portion of the film takes place inside a prison. Despite the limited location, the story tries to maintain its tension. The narrative moves between Pratap's past and present, helping viewers understand the circumstances surrounding his character. Saraf also gives space to the emotional aspects of the story, ensuring that it does not become merely a sequence of incidents.

However, the screenplay loses pace at a few points. Some portions, particularly after the interval, fail to create the expected impact. Certain developments could have been explored more effectively. Despite these shortcomings, the film largely stays focused on its central subject.

Pratap: Acting

Amit Sadh is the strongest aspect of Pratap. He plays IPS officer Pratap Ranade with conviction and confidence. His performance captures both the authority of a police officer in uniform and the helplessness of a man fighting for his innocence and dignity inside prison.

Amit's biggest strength is that he does not make the character's anger or aggression unnecessarily dramatic. His expressions, dialogue delivery and natural approach to emotional scenes make Pratap believable. His performance is particularly effective in the prison sequences. There are several moments when his mere presence adds to the tension of a scene. Overall, Amit Sadh carries the film on his shoulders with a strong performance.

Seema Biswas is impressive as jailer Meera Sen. Her stern personality and serious approach lend credibility to the prison sequences. She brings considerable weight to a relatively small role through her experience.

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji look comfortable in their respective roles. Their screen presence adds strength to the narrative. Esha Deol delivers an average performance. Her role could have benefited from greater depth, which might have helped her deliver a stronger performance. Dushyant Wagh and the other supporting actors also do justice to their parts.

Pratap: Technical Aspects

The film is satisfactory on the technical front. Cinematographer Anil Akki captures the confined and gloomy atmosphere of the prison effectively. The framing and camera movements help bring out the tension and restlessness of the characters. The cinematography also complements the mood of the story, particularly in the prison sequences.

The background score adds to the tension and seriousness of several important scenes. Rather than overpowering the narrative, it supports the emotional impact of the story. The editing is also decent for most of the film, although trimming a few scenes could have improved its pace. The production design further helps maintain the film's realistic setting.

Pratap: What works and what could have been better?

The biggest strengths of Pratap are its subject and Amit Sadh's powerful performance. The journey of a police officer, from being a figure of authority to finding himself helpless, makes for an interesting story. Issues such as viral videos on social media, opinions formed on the basis of incomplete information and media trials connect the film with the present times. The presence of experienced actors, including Seema Biswas, also strengthens the narrative.

However, the film's weaker aspects are its uneven screenplay and slow pace in certain portions. Some incidents could have been developed with greater detail and care. The political and systemic aspects of the story also needed more depth to make a stronger impact. A few twists are predictable, which takes away some of the thriller element.

Pratap: Should you watch it?

Overall, Pratap is a film built around a serious subject. Through the struggle of a police officer, it raises questions about the system, justice and the power of social media. The film is not impressive on every front and has a few screenplay-related shortcomings. However, its subject, emotional moments and performances make it worth watching.

Amit Sadh's strong performance is the film's biggest highlight. If you enjoy police dramas, prison-based stories and films about individuals fighting against the system, Pratap is worth your time. However, if you expect a fast-paced thriller with constant twists and surprises, some portions may feel slow.

3 out of 5 stars for Pratap.

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