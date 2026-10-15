Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama takes too long to make its case

Movie Name: Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Director: Avinash Arun

Genre: Courtroom-Drama

The story of 26/11 has been told many times, on and off screen. What happened in Mumbai on that night is etched into the country's collective memory. With Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, director Avinash Arun shifts the focus to the legal battle that followed, looking at the people who took on the responsibility of pursuing justice after one of the darkest chapters in India's recent history.

It is a story worth revisiting. The trouble is that the film takes too long to get to the part that should have held it together: the courtroom drama.

Prahaar finds its footing in the second half, but by then, the wait has become a problem in itself. The film has a strong subject and some effective performances, yet it never quite turns these into the gripping legal drama it could have been.

Story: More than a retelling of 26/11

The film follows Ujjwal Nikam's role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 attacks. Alongside the trial, it makes room for Nikam's family life, showing the personal responsibilities that come with a profession in which the stakes are often exceptionally high.

The broad outline is familiar, and the story does not offer many surprises to those who know the events surrounding Kasab's trial. But predictability is not necessarily a weakness when a film has something meaningful to add to an already familiar chapter of history.

There are aspects of the aftermath that deserve to be remembered, particularly at a time when public attention tends to remain fixed on the attacks themselves. Prahaar attempts to bring some of these back into focus. Its intention is not simply to leave the audience angry all over again, but to acknowledge the people who continued to do their jobs when fear, uncertainty and personal loss could easily have overwhelmed them.

That is where the film finds its purpose. It is interested in those who showed up when they were needed, understood the responsibilities placed on them and carried on despite the circumstances.

Writing and direction: The courtroom drama takes its time

Anyone expecting a battle of wits between two 'kabil vakils' will be disappointed by Avinash Arun's film. The exchanges between the prosecution and defence lack the back-and-forth that could have made the trial genuinely compelling.

For a film built around a high-profile terror case, the courtroom scenes are surprisingly restrained. One lawyer makes a point, and the film moves on, rather than allowing the arguments to develop into an engaging contest. Rajkummar Rao's Nikam, too, takes a while to get to the centre of the drama.

Saving the strongest arguments for the second half is a reasonable choice. But the audience has to be given enough along the way to stay invested. Here, the wait is longer than it needs to be, and when the anticipated courtroom high point arrives, it does not quite justify the build-up.

The background drums are worth mentioning. They create an expectation that something significant is about to happen, whether it is a revelation or a dramatic turn in the proceedings. At times, the music does its job rather well. At others, it is a case of khoda pahad, nikli chuhiya, all that build-up for a moment that barely matches it.

The film is not without its strengths, though. The family scenes give Nikam a life beyond the courtroom, and the film is right to include them. The problem is that this part of the story is not explored evenly, leaving some characters and subplots without a proper conclusion.

Performances: Rajkummar Rao becomes Ujjwal Nikam, but Lalit Prabhakar steals the show

Rajkummar Rao does not merely play Ujjwal Nikam; he makes a sincere attempt to become him. From the way he walks and carries himself to his manner of speaking, his pauses and courtroom demeanour, Rao works towards recreating the public prosecutor's personality on screen. There is a visible effort to capture Nikam's mannerisms without turning the performance into an exaggerated imitation. He brings conviction to the role, even when the screenplay does not give him enough compelling courtroom exchanges to demonstrate the full extent of his character's legal prowess.

However, the actor who arguably beats Rao at the acting game is Lalit Prabhakar, who plays Ajmal Kasab. He is unsettlingly effective as the brainwashed 21-year-old who turns into a ruthless killer. He captures the disturbing contradictions within Kasab, bringing out his conditioning, confusion, cruelty and moments of calculated coldness without making the portrayal one-dimensional. There is an unnerving sense of a young man whose humanity has been distorted by indoctrination, even as the brutality of his actions remains impossible to overlook.

Prabhakar's performance is particularly effective because he does not reduce Kasab to a caricature of evil. He allows the character's disturbing duality to emerge, making the portrayal difficult to watch at times. The result is a performance that stays with you long after the scene has ended.

Sikandar Kher, as Abbas Kazmi, is another strong presence. He holds his own against Rao, standing tall in their scenes together and bringing the necessary conviction to a character who has a crucial place in the courtroom proceedings. Kher has the ability to get under the audience's skin in certain moments, making the exchanges feel personal and charged. His performance adds another layer to the film's legal conflict and makes the courtroom encounters more engaging whenever he is given room to operate.

Jaideep Ahlawat adds emotional depth as Zulfikar. His character may remind viewers of the human conflict explored in Ikkis: a man from Pakistan who believes in a fair fight and wants justice to be pursued on its merits. Ahlawat brings a quiet sincerity to the role, allowing the character to exist beyond the simplistic India-versus-Pakistan binary that such stories can easily fall into.

The family dynamics provide some of the film's more intimate moments. While Wamiqa Gabbi is given limited scope as Nikam's wife, the onscreen equation between Rao and Ritvik Sahore, who plays his son, is more convincing. The father-son writing is relevant and necessary, acknowledging the personal costs of a life devoted to demanding professional responsibilities. Their scenes give Nikam a dimension beyond his public identity.

Gabbi, unfortunately, is left with little to do. Her character receives neither sufficient screen time nor a satisfying resolution, with the subplot involving her tumour and recovery remaining largely unanswered. Her absence from the climax only reinforces how underdeveloped this part of the story is.

Ashish Vidyarthi is dependable as the judge and does justice to the role. However, viewers expecting the memorable courtroom flair associated with Saurabh Shukla in Jolly LLB should temper their expectations. The dialogue does not offer Vidyarthi enough distinctive lines to make his character particularly memorable.

What doesn't work

The first half is the film's biggest hurdle. It takes too long to reach the trial proceedings, and when they arrive, the exchanges are not consistently engaging enough to make up for the delay. The second half is stronger, but the climax does not deliver the payoff the film has been promising.

The writing also leaves several potentially interesting aspects underdeveloped. Nikam's family could have added more substance to the story, while the legal proceedings could have offered a deeper look at the arguments and challenges that shaped the case. Instead, the film settles for broad strokes when greater detail might have made it more compelling.

There is also a missed opportunity in the way the film handles its supporting characters. Gabbi's role, in particular, needed more attention. Her storyline begins with the possibility of adding emotional complexity, only to be left hanging.

Moreover, while the background scores are effective, the movie has one song and even that does not connect. This is where Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will always stand out.

Verdict: A worthwhile story that deserved a stronger film

For all its shortcomings, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has a point worth making. It asks the audience to look beyond the trial and spare a thought for Mumbai and its people, many of whom lost loved ones, lived with fear and trauma, and still found ways to carry on.

The film pays tribute to those who put their responsibilities before their fears, to the people who continued to believe in the country's constitutional values, and to those who chose to do their jobs even when the personal cost was high.

It also makes a case for justice that is pursued through the Constitution rather than driven by anger alone. That is a message worth revisiting, particularly when the events in question remain so painful.

The film's intentions are sincere, and its performances, especially those by Rao, Prabhakar and Kher, give it some much-needed force. But a story of this magnitude needed a more engaging screenplay and a courtroom drama that could hold its own against the history it seeks to portray.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is worth watching for the story it revisits and the people it remembers. As a courtroom drama, however, it leaves too much to be desired.

Hence, it gets 2.5 out of 5 stars.

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