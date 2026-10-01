Pooja Meri Jaan Review: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi's film starts on a promising note but struggles to find its voice

Movie Name: Pooja Meri Jaan

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: Oct 2, 2026

Director: Navjot Gulati

Genre: Mystery thriller

It all starts with a performance of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Sounds romantic? Errr...not quite. Pooja Meri Jaan is Zee5's latest offering. Going by the film's title, you might mistake it for a cheesy rom-com. However, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi's film is quite the opposite of that.

Stories about unrequited love, rejection, and blame are not new in Bollywood. Pooja Meri Jaan is also built around the same theme. But is it different, and does it 'thrill'? Let's decode.

Pooja Meri Jaan: What is the story?

The story revolves around Aniket Srivastava (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Pooja Dogra (Mrunal Thakur), who become friends through their theatre society. While Aniket is deeply in love with Pooja and wants to marry her, Pooja does not feel the same way. Things take a turn when Aniket proposes to her in front of everyone without taking her permission. Pooja rejects his proposal and reveals that she does not love him and wants to settle down with Vikram (Priyansh Jora). Aniket does not take the rejection well and, following an argument with Pooja, decides to end his life, much like his character Romeo in the stage play.

But the real story begins after Aniket’s death. Pooja soon finds herself being blamed for his suicide, facing massive public scrutiny as internet users hold her responsible for what happened. On the other hand, Aniket’s family decides to take the matter to court, while the police begin investigating whether Pooja had any role in his death. The film takes the story into the courtroom, showcasing the arguments surrounding the case.

Pooja Meri Jaan: Acting and performances

Mrunal Thakur delivers a convincing performance as Pooja Dogra. She handles the emotional and serious portions well and brings depth to her character. She is particularly effective in the more intense scenes and does justice to what the role demands from her.

Vikram Singh Raj Chauhan leaves a lasting impression despite having a relatively small role, as his character remains central to the story. However, his character could have been written better. Huma Qureshi, as Sana, puts in a decent performance as she plays a corporate lawyer who takes up her friend Pooja’s case when there is no one else to stand by her.

Vijay Raaz as Jatin Trivedi brings his experience to the role of a lawyer handling Aniket’s case. His character has different shades, which add layers to the story. Sunita Rajwar, known for her comic roles in shows like Panchayat, takes on the role of SHO Sushila Chauhan here. Despite her limited screen time, she makes an effort to do justice to her character and delivers a decent performance. Late actor Rituraj Singh is sparsely spread throughout the film, and he puts up a great act. It is also touted as one of Singh's last on-screen appearances.

The supporting cast, including Manuj Sharma and Suparna Marwah, puts in a decent effort overall.

Pooja Meri Jaan: Writing, direction and technical aspects

Navjot Gulati keeps the first half of the film fairly engaging, and the direction works best when the film stays close to its central story.

Navjot Gulati and Kanishka Singh Deo have co-written the film, but the writing is where it falters the most. The film's plot has potential, but several characters are left underexplored.

Visually, Pooja Meri Jaan keeps things simple and natural. The cinematography by Jishnu Bhattacharjee captures the college setting, theatre performances and cityscapes well, giving the film a familiar and believable feel.

Meanwhile, the songs composed by renowned music composer Vishal Mishra didn't feel forced.

Pooja Meri Jaan: What works and what doesn't

The direction and cinematography work well in the first half of the film. Even the placement of songs feels natural and blends with the storyline.

What doesn’t work for me in the film is the underdevelopment of its characters. While the film focuses mostly on Pooja, Aniket and the other central characters, several others, including Pooja’s and Aniket’s families and friends, deserved more screen time and better development. Pooja and Vikram’s relationship and their backstories also needed more attention. This makes it hard to connect with them or feel invested in their journeys by the end of the film.

The pacing, however, is uneven. Some portions, especially the courtroom scenes, feel stretched and could have been shorter.

Pooja Meri Jaan: What works and what doesn't

The direction works best in the first half, when the film stays focused on Pooja and Aniket and gradually builds the conflict around their relationship. Jishnu Bhattacharjee’s cinematography keeps things simple and natural, capturing the college setting, theatre performances and cityscapes well. The music composition by Vishal Mishra also blends naturally into the narrative and does not feel forced or out of place.

What doesn’t work for me in the film is the underdevelopment of its characters. While Pooja and Aniket remain at the centre of the story, their families and friends are not explored enough. Pooja and Vikram’s relationship also needed more attention, especially their backstory and what makes them work as a couple. This makes it hard to connect with them or feel invested in their journeys by the end of the film.

Pooja Meri Jaan: The final verdict

Pooja Meri Jaan is a one-time watch. On paper, it looks good, but the final result does not do justice to the subject and the story. While the film raises relevant questions about toxic masculinity, societal judgement and the blame placed on women, the idea loses some impact in the way it is presented.

The performances, particularly Mrunal Thakur's, keep the narrative engaging in parts, but slow pacing and underdeveloped characters hold it back. The film has its share of good and bad moments, but a tighter screenplay and better character development could have made it a more impactful watch.

Pooja Meri Jaan deserves 2 stars out of 5.

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