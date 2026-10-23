Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Movie Review: Debutants shine in rom-com about first love, friendship and second chances

Movie Name: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: October 23, 2026

Director: Anuj Saini

Genre: Romantic-Comedy

Some memories are difficult to leave behind, no matter how much time has passed. A first crush from school, an unfinished love story and feelings that were never expressed can resurface at any point in life. But can revisiting old memories give an incomplete love story a second chance? Or do the romanticised memories of the past only complicate relationships when they collide with present-day reality? Director Anuj Saini's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar explores these questions through the lens of a romantic comedy.

With a writing style associated with Luv Ranjan, the film attempts to explore friendship, attraction, fear of commitment and the complexities of modern relationships. Its world is colourful, its characters feel connected to today's younger generation, and it offers several moments of light-hearted entertainment. While the film has its weaknesses, the energy of its young cast and its music make it worth a watch.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Story and plot

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar revolves around three friends: Gautam (Sparsh Walia), Vedant (Kunal Vaid) and Shivi (Sargun Kaur Luthra). All three are caught up in their corporate lives, where work pressure, the race for promotions and loneliness in their personal lives have become part of their daily routines. As they grow older, people around them move on with their lives and get married, while their own love stories remain unfinished.

A school reunion gives them an opportunity to revisit old memories and finally express their feelings to their first crushes. Gautam is somewhat hesitant by nature and tends to get lost in his romantic fantasies. At the reunion, he meets Gehna (Alisha Chopra), who is attractive, confident and outspoken in her own way. Gehna is also recovering from a recent heartbreak.

The two grow closer, and after spending a night together, Gehna begins to take their relationship seriously. But when the conversation turns to spending their lives together and making a commitment, Gautam starts to back away. Here, the film touches upon an interesting dilemma in modern relationships. Getting close to someone may be easy, but being ready to take responsibility for that relationship is a different matter altogether.

Meanwhile, Vedant has had feelings for Simran (Sakshi Vaidya) since their school days. He finally confesses his love, and the two begin to grow closer. Complications arise when Simran’s fiancé, Vikesh (Gobind Singh Mehta), arrives to take her away. Her wedding preparations are already underway, leaving Vedant with very little time to prove his love.

This part of the film explores the clash between one-sided love, old attractions and existing relationships. While Vedant’s feelings are understandable, the story leaves viewers wondering whether it is reasonable to reconsider such a major life decision for an old crush.

Shivi's story takes a different turn. She changes her personality and appearance in an attempt to impress her school crush, Karan Shergill (Tushar Chhibber). Karan is popular among women but is more interested in attraction and having fun than in taking relationships seriously. Shivi gets closer to him, but gradually realises that his feelings do not match hers. The encounter that she hoped would lead to love eventually becomes a source of heartbreak.

Through these three separate love stories, the film explores the world of modern dating, where attraction, emotional connection and commitment mean different things to different people. When the friends return from the reunion with their respective dilemmas, helping Vedant save his love story becomes their new mission. This is where the comedy, misunderstandings and unexpected developments begin to gather pace.

The premise may be familiar, but the film finds some light-hearted entertainment in the balance between friendship and romance.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Acting

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its young ensemble cast. Sparsh Walia makes a good impression as Gautam, a young man who has grand romantic dreams but becomes confused when it is time to make decisions in real life. Sparsh handles his character’s hesitation, uncertainty and comic situations with ease. His performance avoids unnecessary melodrama, and his screen presence helps move the story forward.

Kunal Vaid is effective as Vedant, whose desperation to win back an old love drives much of his storyline. He conveys the character’s feelings and his attempts to express them convincingly. The chemistry between Sparsh and Kunal is one of the film’s stronger elements. Their conversations and natural rapport make several scenes entertaining. At times, their friendship feels even more compelling than the romantic storylines.

Sargun Kaur Luthra brings confidence to her portrayal of Shivi. She is comfortable around her two friends, but when she tries to change herself to impress Karan, different aspects of her personality emerge. Sargun handles the character’s attraction, insecurity and heartbreak well. Her chemistry with Tushar Chhibber also works for the story.

Alisha Chopra, as Gehna, is one of the film’s highlights. Her character is not merely a beautiful woman; she also has emotional insecurities, an outspoken personality and a serious approach to relationships. Alisha makes the character interesting through her dialogue delivery and screen presence.

Sakshi Vaidya gives a restrained performance as Simran. Her character is relatively quiet, but the writing does not give her much depth. Gobind Singh Mehta is adequate in his role.

A special attraction is Rajkummar Rao’s extended cameo, which brings the emotions associated with old love and one-sided affection to the screen in the style of popular Hindi cinema. His portion adds a different energy to the film and could become one of its memorable moments for audiences.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Direction and technical aspects

Directed by Anuj Saini, the film is built around a familiar idea but attempts to connect it with the relationships of today’s generation. The writing team of Luv Ranjan, Zehan Handa and Anuj Saini presents working life, dating, fear of commitment and one-sided love in a light-hearted manner. Some of the dialogue may resonate with younger viewers because of its connection to their everyday experiences.

One positive aspect is that the film does not place the blame for every relationship problem on one person. Instead, it also highlights the individual weaknesses that contribute to misunderstandings and conflicts.

The first half moves along smoothly. The school reunion, the meeting of old friends and the return of unfinished crushes create a familiar sense of nostalgia. However, after a point, the screenplay struggles to decide which love story deserves greater attention.

The second half picks up pace, with the friends’ attempts to save Vedant’s relationship creating opportunities for comedy. The climax brings the story to a light-hearted conclusion.

The cinematography and scenic locations make the film visually appealing. The hilly surroundings of Dehradun and Mussoorie suit the reunion and romantic elements of the story. The production design is glossy, presenting the world of its young characters in a colourful manner.

Music is one of the film's key strengths. Jubin Nautiyal’s songs, including Pyaar Maanga Hai Tumhi Se and Jaane Kis Mod Pe, help establish the romantic atmosphere. The songs bring out emotions that are not always easy to express through dialogue alone.

However, the background score is sometimes overused. During both comic and emotional scenes, the music occasionally overpowers the dialogue, reducing the natural impact of the moment. The attempt to inject excessive enthusiasm into some conversations also feels artificial.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: What works in the film's favour?

Despite these shortcomings, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar has several qualities that make it worth watching. The first is the chemistry between the three friends, whose conversations and willingness to help one another bring out a warm side of friendship.

The film’s themes may also appeal to younger audiences. Avoiding commitment, mistaking attraction for love and getting caught up in one-sided feelings are experiences many viewers may recognise.

The performances of Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Alisha Chopra strengthen the film. Rajkummar Rao’s cameo adds a special cinematic attraction, while the music enhances the romantic mood and the scenic locations make the film visually appealing.

Most importantly, the film attempts to look at relationships through the lens of personal insecurities and emotional immaturity rather than turning every conflict into a debate between men and women. That remains one of its more positive aspects.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: What doesn't work?

The biggest weakness of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is its reliance on familiar romantic-comedy formulas. Reuniting with a school crush can be an appealing starting point, but turning old memories into a convincing love story is not always easy.

Vedant’s sudden seriousness about Simran feels somewhat implausible, especially since the two did not interact much during their school days. The rapid progression of events, despite Simran’s wedding being just around the corner, also makes the plot feel convenient.

Gautam and Gehna’s relationship raises some interesting questions, but the film does not explore every situation in sufficient depth. Shivi’s story could have created a stronger emotional connection, too, but her experiences needed more room to develop.

In trying to handle three different love stories simultaneously, the film leaves some characters underdeveloped.

The excessive use of background music, loud dialogue in certain scenes and repeated attempts to generate humour also affect the natural flow of the story. The runtime feels a little long in places. The sharp dialogue and memorable confrontations that audiences have come to associate with Luv Ranjan’s earlier romantic comedies are not consistently present here.

The film has its good moments, but tighter writing and editing could have made it considerably more effective.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Verdict

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is a light-hearted romantic comedy that attempts to revisit first love, unfinished crushes and memories of friendship in a new way. The performances of Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Alisha Chopra help hold the film together, while Rajkummar Rao's cameo and the melodious music add to its appeal.

However, the story relies on familiar formulas in several places, and some of its romantic turns are difficult to believe. Even so, the film has enough entertaining moments to make for a reasonably enjoyable watch. Those looking for a light romantic comedy about young relationships can give it a chance.

Rating: 3/5

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