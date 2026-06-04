Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hits the heart, emotions outshine logic

Movie Name: Peddi

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 4, 2026

Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Genre: Sports emotional drama

Whether it is Bollywood or the South film industry, whenever a big pan-India film releases, it carries huge expectations. This time, those expectations are tied to ‘Peddi’. Amid repeated delays, plot leaks on social media, and growing impatience among fans, Ram Charan’s Peddi has finally arrived in cinemas. The excitement around the film is matched by the curiosity to know what it is actually like.

In today’s era, every star is expected to shine and also create a larger-than-life impact. Amid this, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan, takes a very different path. The film presents a striking contrast. It offers moments for celebration and joy, while also raising questions that provoke cinematic reflection. In the end, it emerges as a film that strikes more at the heart than at the mind.

Peddi: What is the story?

The story is not set in a glamorous big city, but in a nameless village nestled among mountains, which does not officially exist in government records or on the country’s map. This unnamed village, home to around 1,500 people, lacks basic facilities and even the right to vote.

The villagers’ main desire is to have a railway station in their village. They do not see it merely as a means of transport, but as proof of identity and citizenship.

Amid this dysfunctional system lives Peddi (Ram Charan), who is known in nearby regions as an "atta coolie", a labourer who plays sports for money. Whenever cricket or local sporting matches take place between Vizianagaram and Bobbili, bids are placed to include Peddi in teams.

For Peddi, sport is initially just a means to earn a living and make some money. However, the story takes a deeply emotional turn when his involvement in sport goes beyond personal interest and becomes the only way for his unnamed village to gain identity.

Peddi's journey from a carefree daily wage worker to someone who risks everything for the dignity of his people is the soul of the film.

Peddi: How is the acting?

The entire film rests on Ram Charan’s strong shoulders, and he fulfils this responsibility excellently. His entry scene is energising and will excite fans, who are likely to erupt in theatres. The star appeal is immediately evident, and many viewers will want to capture it on their phones.

From his physical transformation to the helplessness reflected in his character, Ram Charan delivers a commendable performance. He fully embodies both the simplicity and hidden anger of his role.

Whether it is a deceitful cricket match or an emotional scene in a police warehouse where he pleads to prove his identity, Ram Charan moves the audience to tears. Every tear and bead of sweat feels real. As the film moves towards the climax, his character takes a bold turn that most mainstream commercial heroes would hesitate to portray. His dance sequences, as always, are excellent and remain his strong point.

He is supported well by the cast. Kannada cinema veteran Shiv Rajkumar, as Goranayudu, delivers a strong screen presence. The guru–shishya (mentor–student) relationship between him and Peddi forms one of the strongest emotional pillars of the film, reminiscent of Karate Kid.

As the villain, Jagapathi Babu’s Appala Suri sometimes feels loud and melodramatic, though he performs well in parts. Boman Irani appears in a small but impactful role as an Olympic committee official, adding a different perspective through his cameo. However, despite its strengths, ‘Peddi’ falls short of being a complete film.

The biggest drawback is Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyamma. The issue is not only that her love track feels detached from the main plot, but also how her character is portrayed. While the film talks about self-respect and social dignity, her entire track is presented mainly through a glamour lens.

In most commercial South films, heroines are still treated this way, and it continues without much change. Her dialogues and romantic scenes often feel outdated.

It would have been better either to avoid the love angle entirely or to make it meaningfully contribute to Peddi’s journey.

Divyendu Sharma's (Rambujji) rivalry with Peddi also feels more like a setup for action sequences rather than a strong narrative arc. Although Divyendu is a skilled actor, he does not get much to work with here. The villain’s character could have been developed better, but once again, in trying to elevate the hero, the film misses out on a strong antagonist.

Peddi: Direction and writing

Director Buchi Babu Sana is relatively new, with only two films to his credit, but this film proves he has learned a lot from his mentor Sukumar. Just as Sukumar shaped protagonists in Rangasthalam or Pushpa, Buchi Babu similarly builds Ram Charan’s character within a commercial cinema framework.

The film raises a strong issue: what happens when a person has no identity, cannot prove where they come from, and lacks basic recognition or rights? This makes the problem deeply serious.

The writing follows a traditional commercial structure, entry scenes, songs, romance, interval block, and a climactic payoff. Because of the trailer and social media leaks, many twists are predictable.

However, the director’s strength lies in understanding that even if the destination is known, a truthful emotional journey keeps the audience engaged. Scenes are built gradually, generating empathy for the characters.

Despite being over three hours long, the film does not feel boring. It flows steadily. Sports elements like wrestling, cricket, and sprinting will particularly appeal to sports lovers.

Peddi: Technical aspects

Technically, ‘Peddi’ is a well-crafted film with careful attention to background score, music, cinematography, and editing. The post-production effort is clearly visible in both audio and visuals. Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman provides the musical backbone of the film. While the songs may take time to become chartbusters, the background score strengthens every frame.

Whether it is joy, heartbreak, or sacrifice, Rahman’s music elevates the emotional graph of the film.

R Rathnavelu’s cinematography gives the film a realistic texture. The village soil, wrestling arenas, jaggery mills, and dusty narrow streets feel authentic on screen. Night sequences are beautifully shot with excellent use of light and darkness.

However, the VFX in several places looks weak and artificial, which slightly reduces the impact of the otherwise strong visuals. This is the only major technical drawback in an otherwise well-shot film.

Peddi: Verdict

Despite minor flaws, ‘Peddi’ cannot be dismissed because of its honest intent and strong social message. It is a film that repeatedly asks the viewer to relax the mind and listen to the heart, and when you do, it does not disappoint.

In commercial cinema, serious issues are often sidelined, but this film keeps them at its centre. ‘Peddi’ is not a perfect film. It has logical inconsistencies, but despite that, it remains an honest and big-hearted film.

This is arguably one of Ram Charan's best performances. If you are a fan and want a story that entertains while also emotionally moving you, 'Peddi' will be a rewarding experience.

Also Read: Peddi trailer out: Ram Charan stuns with three intense avatars in action-packed spectacle

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