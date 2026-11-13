Parivarik ManuRanjan Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's sweet romance falters due to predictable story

Movie Name: Parivarik ManuRanjan

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Director: Varun V Sharma

Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Some films appeal to audiences because of their simplicity, while others attract attention because of their unusual subjects. Parivarik ManuRanjan is one such film that attempts to address important themes such as relationships, love, trust and respect for women through a light-hearted romantic story.

The most interesting aspect of the film is that love does not begin with a grand meeting or a conventional cinematic romance. Instead, it develops as two people gradually understand each other through everyday interactions. Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari bring a different colour to the story with their pairing. However, despite its good intentions and a few beautiful moments, the film fails to reach its full potential. At times, the story feels dated, while unnecessary songs and a weak screenplay affect its pace.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: Story

The story follows Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi), a government employee working in the electricity department in Lucknow. He is over 40 and still unmarried. Family responsibilities have always pushed his personal life to the background. While taking care of his three sisters' marriages and their families' needs, Ranjan never gets the opportunity to look for a life partner for himself. His life follows a fixed routine, with little beyond work, home and family.

Things begin to change when Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari) enters his house to take care of the cooking and household chores. Her arrival gradually changes the atmosphere at home. Ranjan, too, starts feeling comfortable around her. Through conversations and small encounters, an emotional connection begins to develop between them. For the first time, Ranjan realises how important it is to have a companion in life.

However, their relationship is not that simple. Helen's real identity is different. Her actual name is Manu Joshi, and a truth connected to her past gives her relationship with Ranjan a new direction. Meanwhile, Ranjan's family and people around them are not easily willing to accept their growing closeness.

The film revolves around whether Ranjan will stand by Manu even after learning about her past and whether Manu will be able to make room for love in her life once again.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: Writing

The best thing about Parivarik ManuRanjan is its central idea. The film attempts to explain that respecting a woman is not limited to saying the right things. It also means understanding her decisions, circumstances and emotions. Ranjan's character represents this way of thinking. Instead of looking at Manu as someone weak or helpless, he accepts her as an individual with her own life and story.

The relationship that develops between the two is the film's most beautiful aspect. There is very little pretence in their romance. Small conversations, caring for each other and spending ordinary moments together are what take their relationship forward.

Despite the age difference, their emotional connection forms the foundation of the story. However, the film does not explore the social and practical questions surrounding this age gap in much depth. This is one aspect that could have been addressed more seriously.

Through the other family members, the film also highlights a social mindset in which people are more concerned about family reputation and personal convenience than an individual's happiness. These portions bring the story closer to reality, but several scenes are presented in the style of conventional family dramas.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: Acting Performances

When it comes to performances, Pankaj Tripathi is the film's strongest pillar. His ease and simplicity as Ranjan are worth watching. Without resorting to unnecessary drama, he portrays a man who has forgotten his own desires while fulfilling his responsibilities.

His facial expressions, dialogue delivery and small reactions make the character believable. What stands out is that he does not try to portray Ranjan as an overly noble or perfect person. His presence gives the film its emotional foundation.

Aditi Rao Hydari initially appears slightly uncomfortable as Helen. Some of her early scenes do not make much of an impact, but her performance improves as the story progresses. She handles the emotional changes between Manu's past and present well. Her screen presence is appealing, and her chemistry with Pankaj Tripathi makes their portions worth watching. The romance between the two does not feel like an artificial love story.

Among the supporting cast, Brijendra Kala makes a particular impression. As Rajaram, he brings life to several scenes with his comic timing and dialogue delivery. His character is Ranjan's friend, but he has several doubts about Helen. The humorous situations arising from these suspicions make the film entertaining.

Sunita Rajwar also does a good job in her limited role. Her natural comedy and portrayal of someone who takes an excessive interest in everything happening around her bring a few laughs. Mukesh Tiwari and the other supporting actors also do justice to their respective roles.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: Direction and technical aspects

Director Varun Sharma presents the film as a light-hearted family romance. The Lucknow setting and the atmosphere of an old mansion give the story a homely feel. The direction is not particularly experimental, but the initial portions do a reasonable job of establishing the characters and their relationships.

The director focuses more on small emotional moments than on major developments. This is why some scenes manage to bring a smile without making any extra effort.

Technically, the film is above average. The cinematography and use of colours suit the atmosphere of the story. The Lucknow locations and the architecture of the mansion create a traditional family setting on screen.

The editing is also decent, although some portions could have been tighter. The music and background score do not add much strength to the film. Rather than blending naturally with the narrative, the songs sometimes feel forced.

Where does Parivarik ManuRanjan fall short?

The film's biggest problem is its screenplay. The subject with which the story begins has the potential to say something new and impactful. However, after a point, the film gets caught in the same old family drama and romantic comedy formula that audiences have seen several times before.

Some of the story's twists are easy to anticipate, and their eventual revelations do not come as much of a surprise.

The second major drawback is the unnecessary use of songs. At several points, it feels as though a song has been included simply because a romantic track is expected in a film of this genre, rather than because it helps move the story forward. This affects the narrative's pace. It would have been better to use music only where it could contribute to the characters' emotions.

The second half also fails to remain as engaging as the beginning promises. The interesting questions raised about Manu's past and the couple's relationship could have been explored much more effectively.

The climax, too, lacks drama and excitement. The way the film resolves its conflicts and deals with opposing characters feels a little too convenient and preachy. The message about respecting women is meaningful, but instead of relying mainly on dialogues to communicate it, the film could have conveyed it more effectively through the story itself.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: Verdict

Overall, Parivarik ManuRanjan is a simple love story made with good intentions. It has a few beautiful emotional moments and the support of a talented cast. Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's chemistry holds the film together, while Brijendra Kala and Sunita Rajwar add to the entertainment with their humour.

The film touches upon important subjects such as respect for women, trust in relationships and the possibility of finding love at any stage of life. However, a weak screenplay, familiar cinematic formulas, unnecessary songs and an underwhelming climax prevent it from becoming a memorable film.

If you enjoy Pankaj Tripathi's performances and light-hearted family dramas, you can give it a watch. The film succeeds in making you smile for a while and offers a few pleasant moments. However, if you go in with high expectations from the story, you may be disappointed.

Parivarik ManuRanjan is streaming on Sony LIV.

Rating: 2.5/5

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