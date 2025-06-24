Panchayat Season 4 Series Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's show is underwhelmingly dragged, makers disappoint yet again Panchayat Season 4 has been released on Prime Video. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. Scroll further to know the series review.

Movie Name: Panchayat Season 4

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: June 24, 2025

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Genre: Comedy-Drama

One of the most loved Indian franchises is back with its next season. Yes! Amazon Prime Video has released the fourth season of TVF's Panchayat. If you are looking for words to convince or deter you from watching Panchayat season 4 after the debacle of the previous season, then you are at the right place. As revealed by the makers, the fourth instalment centers on the Gram Panchayat elections, where current Pradhan Manju Devi and new candidate Karnti Devi lock horns. Amid all this, Sachiv Ji is awaiting his exam results and is also having a love story more outwardly now, while the camaraderie between the four main male characters remains stagnant. However, this time the grip seemed to be loosening and the authentic rural wind of Panchayat seemed not to be blowing.

Story

For those who watched the previous season must remember that it ended with a desi fight that started with Abhishek slapping Banrakas Bhushan Sharma (Durgesh Kumar). Now, in the fourth season, the first few minutes make it clear that while Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) has filed a complaint against Vidhayak and Banrakas for firing a shot at him, Bhushan, on the other hand, has also filed a complaint against Sachiv Ji for hitting him. Panchayat season 4 begins with Abhishek Kumar aka Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) having an outburst and a drunken moment, as he feels his career is doomed. A man who has high hopes of making it to IIM after having a good exam, but has an FIR filed against him, even bends the knee in front of arch rival to save his career, but all this goes in vain after the extra involvement of MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha).

However, the makers soon jump to another pivotal matter, which is the Panchayat elections. While Manju Devi and her injured husband have a confident run at the campaign, it must be noted that Bhushan and Karnti Devi seemed more prominent and influential in the whole 'advertise to attract voters' thing. They are not only more creative this time but also aim to win. On the other hand, Vikas (Chandan Roy) and his wife make use of Prahlad Cha's money only to cry over it. But Prahlad Pandey (Faisal Malik), who refused to contest in the elections, gets a better offer. But will he accept it? Will Sachiv Ji clear his CAT this time? Will Manju Devi win the elections? And most importantly, if not Banrakas, then who wanted to shoot Pradhan Ji? You'll have to tune in to Prime Video's Panchayat Season 4 to know the answers to these questions.

