Nobody Wants This Season 3 Series Review: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's rom-com finds its rhythm back

Movie Name: Nobody Wants This Season 3

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: October 22, 2026

Director: Erin Foster (Creator)

Genre: Rom-Com

Falling in love is one thing. Figuring out what to do once you have found the person you want to spend your life with is quite another. Nobody Wants This understood the first part rather well. When the Netflix romantic comedy premiered in 2024, much of its appeal came from watching two people from very different worlds try to make their relationship work. Joanne was an agnostic podcast host who spoke openly about sex and relationships, while Noah was a rabbi whose faith and family shaped much of his life.

Two seasons later, the question is no longer whether they should be together. Joanne and Noah have made that choice. Now comes the harder bit: living with it.

Season 3, which premiered on October 22, takes the couple into this next stage, with moving in together and the prospect of marriage bringing a fresh set of complications. The change is welcome, even if the series occasionally struggles to find the same excitement in domestic life that it once found in romantic uncertainty.

Story: Love after the honeymoon phase

The new season picks up with Joanne and Noah moving in together. It is a significant step for a couple who have spent much of the previous two seasons working through their differences, but the show wisely avoids treating it as a neat resolution to all their problems. Sharing a home means dealing with habits, routines and expectations that are not always as charming when encountered every day.

Their differences have not disappeared simply because they are now more certain about each other. Noah's religious commitments continue to shape his decisions, while Joanne is still working out what her connection to Judaism means for her own identity. Her journey towards conversion remains part of the story, though the show is now less interested in making it the defining obstacle between them.

That is a sensible move. Repeating the same argument about whether Joanne can adapt to Noah's world would have made another season feel unnecessary. Instead, the series explores what happens when a couple has decided to stay together but has yet to work out all the details.

There is also the matter of their families, whose opinions and expectations continue to complicate things. The wedding question brings these differences into sharper focus, giving the season a direction without having to manufacture another major crisis in the relationship.

Still, the change in stakes is noticeable. The earlier seasons had the tension of a relationship that might not survive its own contradictions. Here, the conflicts are often smaller, and some episodes take their time getting anywhere. Domestic disagreements can be funny and relatable, but they do not always make for particularly compelling television.

Writing and direction: A familiar relationship in unfamiliar territory

The challenge for Nobody Wants This is finding enough new material in a relationship that has already worked through many of its biggest questions. The show is at its best when it recognises that people do not suddenly become more mature or less complicated after committing to each other. They continue to make assumptions, get defensive and say things they later regret.

Season 3 gets this right in several places. Its characters are not always reasonable, and their conversations do not neatly resolve every disagreement. There is something recognisable about the way a minor irritation can turn into an argument about something much bigger. The writing also understands that forgiveness is not the same as pretending nothing happened.

But the show can be uneven in how it handles these moments. Some conflicts are given room to develop, while others seem to be introduced and settled before they have had much impact. The series occasionally settles for the comfort of familiar banter when a more difficult conversation might have revealed something new about its characters.

The religious aspect continues to give the romance a dimension beyond the usual question of whether two people are compatible. Noah's faith isn't simply an obstacle for Joanne to overcome, and her decision to convert can't be reduced to a gesture of commitment to him. The distinction matters, even if the series could sometimes spend more time exploring it.

Acting Performances: Everyone delivers!

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody remain the show's biggest assets. Their chemistry is still easy to buy, and neither actor makes the relationship feel overly polished. Bell gives Joanne a mixture of confidence and insecurity, allowing her to be funny and frustrating without making her entirely unsympathetic. Brody, meanwhile, keeps Noah's earnestness appealing without turning him into an idealised romantic lead.

The two are particularly effective in ordinary exchanges, where a look or an awkward pause can do more than a lengthy declaration of love. Their performances make it believable that these characters enjoy each other's company, which is important in a season that spends less time on the thrill of getting together.

Justine Lupes Morgan and Timothy Simons' Sasha bring a different kind of tension to the story. Their personalities could hardly be more different, but their interactions have an awkwardness and unpredictability that give the season some of its liveliest moments. As their respective circumstances change, the possibility of a different relationship between them becomes increasingly interesting.

Their storyline also benefits from the performances. Lupe gives Morgan a sharpness that can be entertaining but also reveals her insecurities, while Simons makes Sasha's apparent immaturity more complicated than it first seems. There is a vulnerability beneath his comic behaviour that the show is gradually able to explore.

Jackie Tohn's Esther also deserves more attention. Her character has often been defined by her difficult marriage and rigid approach to life, but the changing dynamics around Sasha allow the series to look beyond that familiar image. The ensemble is not equally well served in every episode, yet these characters help prevent the season from becoming entirely dependent on Joanne and Noah.

The best part about Nobody Wants This Season 3

The best part about this season is that it has learnt from the mistakes of the second instalment. The series returns to its rom-com roots, much like the first season, and makes you fall for and feel for the characters.

Moreover, as the romance enters a more mature phase, the couple evolves, and this is reflected not only in the writing but also in the chemistry between the cast members.

The makers have also justified the long wait for Joanne and Noah's proposal, and the payoff is spot on. The beach wedding and proposal scene has to be one of the key highlights of this season, as it feels authentic, is well-timed and is performed convincingly.

Nobody Wants This Season 3: What doesn't work

The main weakness is that the series sometimes mistakes familiarity for development. The central couple remains likeable, but not every domestic disagreement warrants the same attention, and a few stretches feel as though they are keeping the characters occupied rather than taking them somewhere meaningful.

The show also occasionally leans too heavily on the charm of its cast. Bell and Brody can make even a fairly ordinary exchange entertaining, but chemistry has its limits. A strong romantic comedy needs more than two actors who work well together; it needs situations that reveal something new about their relationship.

The supporting storylines help, although they are not always handled with the same care. Some developments arrive abruptly, and the series does not always give the emotional consequences enough time to settle. This is particularly noticeable when characters make decisions that could significantly change their relationships with one another.

None of these problems makes the season a difficult watch. They do, however, keep it from feeling as fresh as the first season, when the show had the advantage of introducing a compelling couple and a set of differences that could genuinely threaten their future.

Nobody Wants This Season 3: Verdict

Nobody Wants This remains an enjoyable romantic comedy, but its third season works better as a continuation of these characters' lives than as a reinvention of the show. Joanne and Noah's relationship has moved forward, and the series is right to explore what commitment looks like beyond the grand gestures. Not every episode finds something interesting to say about it, though.

Bell and Brody continue to make the central romance worth following, while Lupe and Simons bring an appealing unpredictability to the supporting story. Their performances help the show through stretches where the writing feels content to coast on familiar dynamics.

The third season may not recapture the excitement of watching Joanne and Noah fall for each other, but it does offer a reasonably honest look at what comes afterwards. Love is no longer the question. The challenge is learning how to live with the choice they have made, without losing themselves or each other along the way.

Rating: 3.5/5

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