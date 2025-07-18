'Nikita Roy' Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha shines in brother's directorial debut that blends horror with social commentary Kussh Sinha's directorial debut 'Nikita Roy' has been released in theatres today, July 18, 2025. The horror mystery film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Movie Name: Nikita Roy

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Director: Kussh Sinha

Genre: Supernatural thriller

Kussh Sinha makes a strong directorial debut with Nikita Roy, a film that successfully blends horror with a murder mystery. Set against a backdrop of fear and faith, the story explores the battle between superstition and truth without relying on typical horror cliches. From the very beginning, the fear doesn't shout—it creeps in slowly, making the viewer uneasy. The suspense is built gradually, and every scene keeps you hooked. At 116 minutes, the film effectively weaves intrigue and emotion, leaving a lasting impact.

Story Overview

Set in London, the film revolves around siblings Sanal Roy (Arjun Rampal) and Nikita (Sonakshi Sinha), who are part of a society that values rational thinking and rejects superstitions. Sanal sets out to expose Amardev (Paresh Rawal), a popular spiritual guru with a devoted following. But things take a dark turn when Sanal is found dead—was it murder or suicide?

The police are quick to close the case, but Nikita, grieving and suspicious, decides to investigate on her own. With the help of her former colleague and friend Jolly (Suhail Nayyar), who harbours unspoken feelings for her, Nikita begins to uncover unsettling truths. Their investigation leads them to Freya (Kaliroi Tziafeta), Sanal’s mysterious contact, whose eerie behaviour ends in her shocking suicide.

As suspicion grows around Nikita and Jolly, they confront Amardev, who coolly challenges Nikita to expose him within a week. Strange and terrifying events follow, including the death of a cat and the interference of a corrupt British cop. Is Amardev behind it all, or is there a supernatural force at play? Will Nikita meet her brother’s fate, or expose the real culprit?

Performances

Sonakshi Sinha delivers the most intense and mature performance of her career. As Nikita, a rational and sceptical writer, she is forced to question everything she believes in after her brother’s mysterious death. Her portrayal balances grief, suspicion, and determination with striking authenticity.

Suhail Nayyar is solid and sincere as Jolly. His restrained performance supports the emotional tone of the film without distracting from the central mystery. Paresh Rawal, as the enigmatic guru Amardev, is chillingly effective. His calm demeanour masks a sinister presence, making him the film’s most fascinating and dangerous character.

Technical Aspects

Pawan Kripalani's screenplay is sharp, and the cinematography amplifies the eerie mood of the narrative. Rather than relying on jump scares, Kush Sinha opts for layered storytelling and atmospheric tension. The result is a film that feels grounded, suspenseful, and socially relevant.

Produced by Nikki Vicky Bhagnani Films, Nikita Pai Films Limited, and others, the film’s production value is high, and every frame reflects a polished and thoughtful approach.

Why You Should Watch It

Nikita Roy isn’t just another horror thriller—it challenges blind faith, questions superstition, and exposes societal manipulation. With Sonakshi Sinha’s career-best performance, Paresh Rawal’s quietly terrifying presence, and Kush Sinha’s confident direction, this film stands out as both a gripping mystery and a socially conscious narrative.

