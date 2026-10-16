Nayyi Navelli Movie Review: Family drama works, supernatural chaos doesn't; Anurag Thakur steals the show

Movie Name: Nayyi Navelli

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: Oct 16, 2026

Director: Balaji Mohan

Genre: Horror-comedy

A family full of arguments, a new bride and a brother-in-law who suspects something is not quite right. Nayyi Navelli has the makings of a fun horror comedy. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film starts on an entertaining note, with enough family drama and awkward situations to keep things moving. The question is whether it can hold on to that charm.

Nayyi Navelli: Story and writing

Yami Gautam Dhar plays Mohini, a newly married woman who moves into her new home in Meerut. Her brother-in-law, Bantu (Anurag Thakur), is convinced there is more to her than meets the eye. Much of the film's early humour comes from his suspicions and the family's reactions to the strange situation. These are also the portions where the film feels most at ease. The bickering and misunderstandings feel familiar, and the comedy works best when the characters are left to deal with one another.

Thakur is a particular delight in these scenes. He brings a natural comic timing to Bantu, making even the simpler exchanges enjoyable. In fact, he often ends up doing the heavy lifting when the jokes themselves fall short. The film could have done a lot more with his character, but even with what he gets, he still leaves an impression.

Things become less engaging when the story introduces Kaal Sheel, a stone associated with the mythology of Ram and Ravan. The film gradually shifts its focus to the supernatural conflict, and the family drama that initially made it entertaining takes a back seat. Unfortunately, the new track does not have the same appeal.

Nayyi Navelli: Writing and Direction

Blending mythology with comedy is not a bad idea in itself, but here the two never quite come together. Just when the family scenes begin to find their rhythm, the film moves on to something else. The result is a story that has its moments but struggles to make them count. The family scenes have a recognisable rhythm, while the mythological portions feel as though they belong to a different film. Instead of adding depth to the story, they interrupt its flow. The result is an uneven entertainer that keeps moving away from its strongest material.

Moreover, several plot points that the makers attempt to connect never quite come together. Questions about why Raja is on the other side of the road, the characters’ ages, Diwali appearing before Dussehra, and the Hanuman interlude leave the narrative feeling illogical in places.

Moreover, mythological films seem to be running into a common problem. Be it Kajol’s Maa or Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli, the use of AI-generated visuals to depict age-old tales feels lazy and uninspired. It comes across more as a task of feeding prompts than one of actual filmmaking. Balaji Mohan disappoints with his reliance on these visuals, while also failing to connect the mythological elements to his storyline.

Nayyi Navelli: Performances

Gautam Dhar, meanwhile, has surprisingly little to work with. Mohini is at the centre of the story, but the character remains difficult to get a handle on. The performance also feels repetitive in places, with similar expressions cropping up across scenes that call for different responses. This is not entirely an actor's problem; the writing gives her limited room to develop. Still, the film needed a more compelling central character, particularly when so much of its plot depends on her.

Adinath M Kothare, who plays Raja, is similarly let down by the screenplay. He proves his calibre in emotional scenes, but the film does not allow him to fly. Sunita Rajwar and Mita Vashisht add to the family setting, but the supporting cast rarely gets the material needed to make a lasting impression. There are several characters in the house, yet the film does not do enough with their relationships beyond using them to set up the next misunderstanding.

Nayyi Navelli: Technical aspects

The technical side is no great help either. Some of the visual effects look artificial, and this becomes particularly distracting in a film that asks the audience to accept a supernatural world. Rather than drawing you into the story, the imagery occasionally reminds you that you are watching a constructed spectacle. The songs, too, fail to leave much of an impression. They neither add much to the atmosphere nor give the film a musical moment worth remembering.

At around two hours and 18 minutes, the film could also have done with some trimming. The problem is not simply its length, but the amount of time spent on elements that do little to move the story forward. The family comedy has enough potential to sustain a tighter film, but the screenplay repeatedly gets in its own way.

Nayyi Navelli: Verdict

The biggest problem with Nayyi Navelli is that it has enough going for it, but never quite makes it work. The family scenes are enjoyable, and Anurag Thakur brings some much-needed energy to the film. Yet, the comedy and the supernatural track rarely come together. As the story gets caught up in its mythology, the characters and their relationships take a back seat.

The film is still watchable in parts, particularly whenever Bantu is around. But these moments are too few to make up for an uneven story. Nayyi Navelli could have been a fun horror comedy, had it trusted its original premise instead of trying to do too much with it.

For the laughs in the first half and family entertainment only, the film gets 2 out of 5 stars.

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