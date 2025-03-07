Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan anchors Gen-Z romance featuring OGs Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Netflix film Nadaaniyan is out now. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj and Mahima Chaudhry.

Movie Name: Nadaaniyan

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: March 7

Director: Shauna Gautam

Genre: Romance-Drama

OTT giant Netflix is back with yet another film based on a young-age romance. With Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut and Khushi Kapoor's second film with Netlifx, Nadaaniyan is a fun, feel-good rom-com that perfectly captures the Gen-Z experience with heart, humor and just the right amount of deception. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is a fine blend of modern romance, ambition and social media pressures while introducing a leading pair that crackles with chemistry. This new-age film is for the new-age audiences who try to find solace in everything and sometimes get caught up in the mess.

Story

Set in the fast-paced digital world, Nadaaniyan stars Pia Jaisingh (Khushi Kapoor), a rich social media sensation whose life revolves around curated perfection. Despite her confident exterior, she struggles with self-worth, often seeking approval from so-called friends, something that, let’s be honest, shouldn’t even be necessary in real friendships. Being a part of a rich but patriarchal family also doesn't help Pia and her emotions. With this intro, we get to see Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a charming, street-smart Noida boy who dreams of becoming a lawyer and is refreshingly unaffected by the superficiality that surrounds Pia and her world. But this is when the film actually begins.

Their worlds collide, their ambitions clash and amidst the chaos, romance brews. However, it does not come without a fair share of misunderstandings and nadaaniyan along the way. The Netflix film may be led by debutants and fresh actors, but the supporting cast is filled with OGs. One gets to see Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary in the role of Pia’s protective yet loving parents, while, on the other hand, Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza bring warmth as Arjun’s supportive family. Content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Agastya Shah have also marked their acting debut with Nadaaniyan. There are a few scenes which seem to be straight out of menials and Gen Z's books. The music of this film also helps in setting the right tone.

Acting

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a confident and effortless debut with Nadaaniyan. He brings an easy charm to Arjun, goofy and playful, yet emotionally grounded when the moment calls for it. It's safe to say that the debutant has not just got good looks but also acting genes from his parents. His dance moves are a definite highlight, but it’s his natural screen presence that truly wins you over. Khushi Kapoor, as Pia, is stylish and witty but also someone who has a lot going on inside. The actress seems to have improved a lot from her last film with Netflix. Ibrahim and Khushi’s chemistry also feels organic, there’s no forced romance, just a slow build-up that keeps you invested. Suniel Shetty is a treat to watch again. On the other hand, Dia Mirza stands out the most for me. Wish there were more scenes of Mahima Chaudhry. Content creators Apoorva and Agastya are natural with their natural screen presence, adding an authentic touch to the Gen Z landscape.

Direction

Shauna Gautam, in her directorial debut, has made Nadaaniyan with an understanding of today’s youth. He beautifully portrays the pressures, the superficial friendships, and the search for genuine connection. The film’s soundtrack complements the tonality of the film, with foot-tapping numbers balanced by soulful melodies that linger long after the credits roll. The writing has depth, but at the same time, one can feel that a few aspects could have been developed even deeper. Some rushed side stories have gotten buried under the larger main storyline of Nadaaniyan.

Verdict

At its core, Nadaaniyan is a self-discovery story more than a romance-drama. The film is about learning to trust real relationships over superficial ones. Debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan has definitely proven that he’s here to stay with a debut that’s both charming and confident, while Khushi Kapoor continues to impress with her evolving screen presence. With a breezy narrative, relatable themes and an entertaining blend of romance and deception, Nadaaniyan makes for a perfect Gen Z watch and is deserving of 3 stars.

