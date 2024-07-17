'My Spy The Eternal City' Movie Review: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman starrer is a fun, familiar ride through Rome

My Spy The Eternal City Movie Review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: My Spy The Eternal City

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: July 18, 2024

July 18, 2024 Director: Peter Segal

Genre: Action-Comedy

An action-packed car chase scene set in a European country. The protagonist is on a motorcycle, attempting to stop a bomb from detonating. With only a few minutes left, the protagonist races to catch the villain who holds the kill switch for the bomb. Although this scenario may sound similar to a couple of scenes from ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout,’ it's actually part of Peter Segal's new action-comedy movie, ‘My Spy The Eternal City.’ Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman return in the sequel to the 2020 surprise hit ‘My Spy.’ This time, the unlikely duo of hardened CIA operative JJ (Bautista) and his teenage tech-wiz accomplice Sophie (Coleman) takes their act to the picturesque streets of Italy. While the story treads familiar ground, the film's charm lies in its heartwarming bond between the leads, stunning visuals of Europe, and a healthy dose of action-packed silliness.

Story:

The story revolves around JJ, a gruff but lovable CIA operative, who is tasked with chaperoning his teenage ward, Sophie (Chloe Coleman), on her high school choir trip to Italy. Unfortunately, their European vacation takes a turn for the dangerous when Sophie stumbles upon a nefarious plot involving a stolen nuclear device targeting the Vatican. With international security at stake, JJ and Sophie must team up once again to save the day, navigating charming Italian towns, dodging bad guys, and using their unique skills to avert disaster.

The plot of The Eternal City feels generic, borrowing elements from past films. Echoes of Spider-Man: Far From Home are evident with the disrupted school trip abroad due to a villainous scheme, and there are hints of Taken with the hardened operative protecting a young person. The story follows a familiar trajectory, with the characters facing a series of escalating threats that test their bond and compel them to work together to save the day. Despite a few unexpected twists, the overall narrative lacks freshness and originality.

Although The Eternal City is predictable, it doesn't shy away from its familiarity. Instead, it embraces it, delivering a light-hearted and entertaining narrative that doesn’t aim to reinvent the wheel. The story maintains a brisk pace with action sequences, comedic moments, and the evolving relationship between JJ and Sophie. The film introduces some surprising twists, and the inclusion of a new villain (whose identity remains a secret for now) keeps the stakes feeling real.

Acting Performances:

Dave Bautista continues to surprise with his comedic timing, effortlessly transitioning from the tough-guy persona to a bumbling, yet endearing, guardian figure. His chemistry with Chloe Coleman is palpable, making their on-screen relationship believable and heartwarming. Coleman, in turn, has grown into her role, showcasing a more mature Sophie while retaining the character’s endearing quirks.

Ken Jeong is the pleasant surprise of this film. Unlike its predecessor, the movie corrected its mistake of underutilising Ken Jeong's character by giving him more screen time. Having more of Ken Jeong is always a treat for your funny bones. His one-liners, punchlines, and expressions all hit the mark perfectly, leaving the audience in stitches. Kristen Schaal also returns as the delightfully awkward CIA analyst Kim, offering comedic relief with her sarcastic one-liners.

While Ken Jeong received ample screen time, the film failed to utilise two of its new acting recruits, Craig Robinson and Anna Faris. These esteemed comedians had little opportunity to showcase their talents, with minimal presence on screen. It's disappointing to cast actors of such stature only to underuse them in this manner.

Direction:

If you're familiar with Peter Segal's previous films, you'll know exactly what to expect from this movie. Segal, known for directing movies such as ‘Get Smart’ and ‘50 First Dates’, is clearly in his element with The Eternal City. These types of films come to him effortlessly; he knows precisely what elements to include and in what measure. Segal isn't aiming for an Academy Award with this sequel to My Spy; his goal is simply to ensure audiences have a good time, and he achieves that perfectly.

Segal maintains the lighthearted tone established in the first film. The action sequences are well-choreographed and visually appealing, though they don't quite reach the adrenaline-pumping heights of other action franchises. The film's strengths lie in its character-driven moments and comedic timing. Segal effectively captures the charm of Rome, using the city as a vibrant backdrop for the story.

The screenplay by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber doesn't offer much to rave about, but it manages to keep you engaged for most of its 111-minute runtime. Sean Segal's music deserves as much attention as Craig Robinson's role in the movie.

Verdict:

My Spy: The Eternal City is a fun, escapist film that delivers on its promise of action, comedy, and heart. While it doesn't break new ground, it is a solid sequel that builds upon the strengths of the original. The film's greatest asset is the chemistry between Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, who once again prove to be a winning combination.

If you enjoyed the first My Spy, you'll likely find plenty to enjoy in this sequel. It's a film that doesn't take itself too seriously, and it's all the better for it. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece, My Spy: The Eternal City is undeniably entertaining and provides a much-needed dose of light-hearted fun.

My Spy: The Eternal City will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 18, 2024

