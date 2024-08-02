Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli Review: Netflix’s docu-film sheds light on 'the hero' behind the camera

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli Review Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: August 2, 2024

August 2, 2024 Director: Raghav Khanna

Genre: Documentary

Action sequences in films often focus on the adrenaline rush, spectacle, or choreography. However, SS Rajamouli stands out as a director whose action scenes have character, heart, and meaning. Rajamouli is a notable Indian filmmaker who has achieved great success on his own terms. Recently, he has brought Indian cinema to the global stage, earning well-deserved recognition and attention. In one of the opening sequences of Netflix's "Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli" you see James Cameron talking about action in Rajamouli’s films. “He’s made it his own in a very muscular style, but not referring to the strength and physicality of the actors but it’s a style that’s just got a lot of energy and dynamism.” You hear such words coming from a legend and you instantly know what this man has achieved. Modern Masters is more than just a documentary; it's a cinematic pilgrimage into the mind of a visionary filmmaker who has redefined Indian cinema. The docu-film offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the life and career of SS Rajamouli, the auteur behind colossal blockbusters like "Baahubali" and "RRR."

The documentary is structured as a masterclass in filmmaking, with each segment delving deeper into the creative process behind Rajamouli's iconic films. From the early days of Student No. 1 to the global phenomenon of Baahubali and RRR, the film traces the director's evolution with meticulous detail. What's striking is the balance it maintains between the personal and professional aspects of Rajamouli's life. We see the passionate filmmaker, the doting father, and the humble man from a small town. The docu-film doesn't shy away from exploring the challenges he faced, the inspirations that shaped his vision, and the unwavering passion that drives his craft.

‘Modern Masters’ is truly a celebration of Rajamouli, a director who has always remained behind the camera, rarely stepping into the spotlight. It sheds light on various aspects of his life and career that many may not know, such as why every poster for his movies prominently features the stamp of "an SS Rajamouli film." It explores how he draws inspiration for some of his most iconic shots and what drives him to constantly push the boundaries to create something new and unique. For Rajamouli, it's all about the story and its true and fair depiction.

One of the documentary’s greatest strengths is its ability to capture the sheer magnitude of Rajamouli’s projects. The behind-the-scenes footage of films like Baahubali and RRR is breathtaking, offering a glimpse into the colossal scale of production. Netflix’s docu-film also highlights the technical brilliance behind Rajamouli's films, showcasing everything from the elaborate set designs to the innovative visual effects.

However, Raghav Khanna's directorial is equally adept at delving into the emotional core of Rajamouli's work. How he’s ready to go to any limits to achieve what he has envisioned. Through interviews with the director, his family, and collaborators, we gain insight into the passion and dedication that fuel his efforts. We learn that to manage the escalating budget of Baahubali, he had everyone stay at a hotel while he opted for budget accommodation far from the set. Additionally, he arranged for everyone to travel in economy class during the shoot and instructed the production team to serve only vegetarian meals, all in an effort to reduce costs. We see a ‘mad man,’ as quoted by Prabhas, who is deeply passionate about his craft, fiercely dedicated to his team, and driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The true magic of Modern Masters lies in its exploration of Rajamouli's storytelling. The documentary delves into the themes, characters, and cultural influences that shape his work. It's a revelation to see how deeply rooted Rajamouli's films are in Indian mythology and history, yet how universal his storytelling is. His ability to blend grand spectacle with emotional depth is a testament to his mastery of the craft.

The documentary also explores the global phenomenon that "Baahubali" and "RRR" have become. It analyses the reasons behind their unprecedented success, examining factors such as their universal appeal, groundbreaking visual effects, and powerful storytelling. It highlights the impact of these films on Indian cinema, as well as their contribution to the growing recognition of Indian films on the global stage.

The greatest strength of Modern Masters is its concise runtime of under 80 minutes. It doesn't aim to provide an exhaustive account of his entire life but rather focuses on showcasing him and his filmmaking. From the very beginning, it captures your attention and maintains it until the end. Just as you might start to feel it dragging a bit, it concludes. This brisk pacing works to the documentary’s advantage.

However, while the film does an excellent job of showcasing Rajamouli's love for cinema and achievements in its short runtime, it could have delved deeper into his creative process. While we get glimpses of his thought process, a more in-depth exploration of his filmmaking philosophy and techniques would have added another layer of depth to the documentary. Additionally, the film could have benefited from a more critical perspective on Rajamouli's work. While it celebrates his accomplishments, a balanced approach that acknowledges both the strengths and weaknesses of his films would have provided a more nuanced portrait of the filmmaker.

Despite these minor shortcomings, ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ is a captivating and inspiring documentary that offers a comprehensive look at the life and work of one of India's most influential filmmakers. The debut docu-film from Film Companion Studios is a must-watch for fans of Rajamouli's work, as well as anyone interested in the art of filmmaking and the power of cinema to transcend cultural boundaries.

Growing up watching legendary directors like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, it’s incredibly satisfying and prideful when these icons praise one of our own. Netflix's ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ beautifully captures this sentiment. The documentary offers an exclusive look into the world of a visionary filmmaker, celebrating the boundless power of imagination, the enchantment of cinema, and the relentless determination of a man who dreamt big and surpassed all expectations.

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch the trailer: