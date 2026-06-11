Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Naseeruddin Shah elevates Imtiaz Ali's emotional partition saga of love and loss

Movie Name: Main Vaapas Aaunga

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Musical romantic drama

There are films about love, loss, and history. Then there are rare films that manage to weave all three together into something deeply personal. Main Vaapas Aaunga belongs to this genre. Imtiaz Ali's film is not just another love story set amidst the Partition. Rather, it is an exploration of memory, loss, nostalgia and the subtle wounds that are passed down through the ages. With Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina's heartfelt performances holding the story from all sides, Main Vaapas Aaunga is an ambitious project that sometimes feels weighed down by its intent. However, at other times, it is quite moving and powerful.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Story

The story revolves around Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a 95-year-old who holds onto memories of Sargodha, the town that he left back when he migrated from there at the time of the partition of India. As dementia makes memories of his past fade and merge with reality, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) sets out to discover the source of pain which has been tormenting him throughout his life. The film takes viewers back in time, through memories of Kinnu, a young Ishar (Vedang Raina), who is falling in love with Afsana (Sharvari) against a backdrop of partition, independence and the end of their worlds.

At the heart of Main Vaapas Aaunga lies a very difficult question: 'What happens to memories when places associated with them disappear?' Rather than depicting Partition as an episode in history, Imtiaz Ali chooses to look at the impact it has left behind, emotionally speaking. The film delves into the idea of grieving and how unfinished stories are carried by people beyond the span of history.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Writing and Direction

The movie seems to be a step back in many respects into the territory of emotionally honest storytelling that had once been the hallmark of Imtiaz Ali's films. Although the movie may lack some of the effortless appeal of Jab We Met and may even lack the philosophic depth that Tamasha had, there is something about the movie that is honest in a way that few movies manage to be anymore. Imtiaz Ali has always been very good at making movies about longing and journeying. Main Vaapas Aaunga carries on this tradition.

What sets this movie apart from other films is its emphasis on human emotions and feelings rather than plot twists and turns. It raises the question of what will happen once people start losing not just their homes, but also all the places that hold their best memories. In some ways, this story seems like poetry. It meanders through different timelines and emotions. This type of storytelling will not appeal to all audiences; however, those who can appreciate the slower tempo will see a lot to love in it.

The biggest asset of Ali in this movie is his empathy. He does not treat his characters as mere metaphors for history. Instead, he makes them appear like regular people who have been affected by tragic events.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Technical Aspects and Music

One of the finest aspects of the movie is the way it uses visual storytelling effectively. In terms of cinematography, Sylvester Fonseca's contribution to this production cannot be undermined. The cinematography style of the film reflects the nostalgic past and the melancholic present of Punjab. The film uses landscapes to convey the emotions that the protagonists go through at different stages of their lives. Every shot, whether it be of a village street, golden sunlight in fields, or a lonely, silent hospital room, adds to the emotional tone of the movie.

As far as music is concerned, the background score by AR Rahman plays a very subtle role in conveying different emotions to the audience. At the same time, the songs add to the emotional aspect of Imtiaz Ali's movie. Together, the music and visuals create a sensory experience that elevates scenes beyond what is written on the page. Main Vaapas Aaunga album is special and should be celebrated.

Rahman instantly makes your heart ache with the first song in the film, Dheere Dheere. But you'll never be prepared for the thousand emotions that linger when Voh Nahin and Tere Pass Main begin. These songs are so well placed that they make you shed tears not for the characters but for the people who were hit by the tragedy of partition in reality. Main Vaapas Aaunga's story and songs make you revisit unhealed wounds in the most empathic manner.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Acting

The performances are another major reason the film succeeds. Naseeruddin Shah delivers what may be one of the finest performances of recent years. His portrayal of an ageing man battling dementia while clinging to memories of lost love is heartbreaking in its authenticity. Shah never resorts to theatrics. Rather, he uses small gestures and brief moments of vulnerability to speak volumes of pain accumulated over years. Even in those scenes where he does not utter much, he remains emotionally powerful. This is one of the performances which forms the backbone of the film.

One of the pleasant surprises in the film is Vedang Raina, who plays young Ishar. He succeeds in portraying both the innocence and the insecurity of youth. He makes his chemistry with Sharvari more believable despite the inadequacy of the screenplay in that respect. There is a sincerity to his performance that makes viewers invest in his journey. Vedang is the strongest, where he lets his eyes speak. His silences hit more than others.

Sharvari brings grace and charm to Afsana, the woman who becomes the emotional centre of Kinnu's life. Sharvari does a good job of portraying both innocence and toughness, despite the fact that she seems underutilised in certain parts of the screenplay. Sometimes, you feel like you would want to understand her better through the movie than by seeing her through Kinnu's memories.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh performs his part of Nirvair with restraint and subtlety. He is mostly a surrogate for the audience, helping them learn about his grandfather's story. Although one can feel that his track does not have the passion as in partition's plot line, Diljit Dosanjh's acting adds genuineness to this character, avoiding any feeling of disconnection from the plot.

Rajat Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia stand out in the supporting cast. In a rather tough scene to watch, she delivers a masterclass of acting. 'Veer ji, tusi theek ni kitta,' will keep ringing in your ears for a long, long time.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: The Flaws and Their Redemption

Yet Main Vaapas Aaunga is not without flaws, and the biggest is its pacing. At nearly 166 minutes, the film often feels longer than necessary. The first half takes considerable time establishing its world, characters and themes. Even though the slow pace gives room for atmospheric storytelling, sometimes it can put people off. There are scenes in which emotions have already been felt but are prolonged, as well as underdeveloped concepts.

The romantic story of Kinnu and Afsana is yet another instance in which the movie fails to convince completely. Imtiaz Ali is known for developing amazing love stories, but in Main Vaapas Aaunga, the development of such feelings is insufficient for the viewer's liking. Even though it is clear that the two characters have something very strong tying them together, the movie fails to convey their emotions.

However, Imtiaz Ali ultimately redeems the film in its remarkable final act. With the revelation of long-held truths, the director instantly blesses audiences with an understanding of how partition affected individuals and families. This is when Main Vaapas Aunga takes on an immense emotional power and lets go of its control and deals with the harsh realities of displacement honestly and with empathy. This makes for some of the strongest scenes that have been filmed by Imtiaz Ali in many years. It turns what could be an entertaining love story into something much deeper. By the time you leave the theatre, it is no longer the incomplete love story that will haunt you, but the tragic plight of displaced peoples who had to carry the burden forever after.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Verdict

In the end, Main Vaapas Aaunga is ultimately a film about remembrance, memories of people, places and things past, which will not be forgotten. This is a very powerful film that offers viewers something truly special when they take their time with it. Though uneven in its pace, the wonderful performances and beautiful music make this a memorable film experience of the year. Main Vaapas Aaunga is a movie that will stay with you, make you shed a tear, provoke some thoughts and remain etched in your hearts.

But before you leave the theatre, do not miss what the filmmaker is truly trying to say. In one of the film's most powerful scenes, Nirvair confronts Naseeruddin Shah's younger brother, questioning why he refuses to reveal the entire truth. To this, Vinod Nagpal, as Pali says, 'Hum batayenge apni áap beti, ki kya hua tha, par tum samjhoge nafrat. Isliye yeh sab hum apne saath lekar jayenge, apni raakh ke saath.'

In that fleeting but powerful instant, the director makes it clear that Main Vaapas Aaunga is not meant to portray anyone in poor light. Instead, it urges viewers to focus on the longing that defines its characters' lives. It is a yearning not just for a lost love, but also for a lost home. At its heart, the film is about the pain of being separated from the place where one's memories, identity and sense of belonging reside.

3.5 out of 5 stars for Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga First Review out: 'Zindabad dost', filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has a message for Imtiaz Ali

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