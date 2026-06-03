Made in India A Titan Story Series Review: Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah anchor a compelling and inspiring watch

Movie Name: Made in India: A Titan Story

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 3, 2026

Director: Robbie Grewal

Genre: Biographical drama

Made in India: A Titan Story sets out to tell a story that is both ambitious and deeply rooted in India’s industrial and cultural identity. It traces the rise of Titan, a brand that has come to stand for trust and innovation, while also focusing on the people who made it possible. At the centre of it are Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, two performances that give the show much of its weight.

From the very beginning, the series feels like it comes from a place of careful writing. There is a solid narrative base here, with multiple strands that look at not just business decisions but also relationships, ambition and resilience. At the same time, not every idea lands as effectively on screen as it might have on paper. Even with actors like Shah and Sarbh involved, some moments feel like they needed sharper execution.

Still, the show remains consistently engaging across its six episodes. It keeps pulling you in, largely because you want to see how things unfold. There is a certain honesty to the storytelling that works in its favour, and that is strengthened by Shah’s calm, measured take on JRD Tata and Sarbh’s more intense and driven portrayal of Xerxes Desai.

Made in India: A Titan Story - Plot

At its core, the series follows Titan's journey from its early days to becoming a major name in the market. JRD Tata, played by Naseeruddin Shah, is the constant and guiding presence, whereas Xerxes Desai, played by Jim Sarbh, is the impulsive and visionary element that often takes chances that help steer the company towards its future.

Rather than simply listing the accomplishments, Made in India: A Titan Story highlights the individuals responsible for creating the brand. This series shows it all: the conflicts, queries, big failures, small successes and bigger triumphs. Another key element in this respect is the connection between JRD Tata and Xerxes Desai.

What is even more important about the show is the fact that it captures the spirit of its time. The socio-economic realities of the era play a huge part in this story. You are not just watching a company grow; you are also seeing the environment in which that growth had to happen. One of the more effective choices is the use of real-life footage and archival photographs. These bits add authenticity and, at times, even a certain emotional pull.

That said, the pacing is not always even. There are stretches where scenes go on longer than they should, which slows things down. It does not break the show, but you do feel it. Even so, the larger journey remains engaging enough to keep you invested.

Made in India: A Titan Story - Writing and Direction

The writing shows clear effort and research. The dialogue is mostly restrained, which works in favour of the tone the series aims for. There is very little unnecessary drama, and the emotional beats are handled with some care.

Where it slips a bit is in execution. Some ideas that seem strong in theory do not quite translate with the same impact on screen. Occasionally, the storyline does not seem fluid, mainly because of trying to find the right balance between detailed information and drama.

As for direction, several interesting things are noticeable. Firstly, one can see several great close-up shots, mostly in scenes with emotions involved. It is more interesting for the audience to pay attention to the faces of characters rather than listen to their words.

One should also credit the makers for the way they describe the passage of time. One feels the ageing of characters, as well as changes in the atmosphere of several episodes, and this is quite convincing.

Made in India: A Titan Story - Music and Technical Aspects

Technically, the series holds up well. The use of archival material is easily one of its biggest strengths. It adds credibility, but more than that, it gives the show a certain warmth and nostalgia.

The recreation of old Bombay, Tamil Nadu and Bangalore is also worth noting. There is clear attention to detail in how these spaces are built and presented. They have a lived quality rather than a staged one, and this is important.

It is another good idea to use older Hindi and Tamil songs. They are not arbitrarily thrown in; they have a purpose within the story. At times, they quietly elevate a scene, adding emotional depth without drawing too much attention to themselves. They also help reinforce the time period and give the series a slightly ageing, lived-in feel as it moves forward.

The background score stays mostly in the background, which works. It supports the story without trying to stand out. It may not be something you remember after the show ends, but it does its job well.

Made in India: A Titan Story - Acting

The performances are easily one of the strongest aspects of Made in India: A Titan Story. Naseeruddin Shah brings a quiet authority to JRD Tata. It is a restrained performance, but a very effective one. He does not overplay anything, and that works perfectly for the character.

Jim Sarbh, as Xerxes Desai, is just as impressive, though in a very different way. There is an element of intensity in his performance which makes him unique. He adds energy to the story, particularly at those points where urgency and conviction are needed.

The supporting cast also fits in well. Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Kaveri Seth and Lakshvir Singh Saran, along with others playing the founding members of Titan, add heart to the story. They make the team feel real, almost like a family, which is important for a show like this.

Made in India: A Titan Story - Underwhelming Aspects

For all its strengths, the series does stumble, particularly towards the end.

Episodes five and six feel rushed. This is where the show needed to slow down and let the payoff land, but instead, it moves too quickly. After spending so much time building up the journey, the conclusion feels a bit abrupt.

As a viewer, you want to sit with that moment of triumph, to really take it in. The series does not quite allow that, and that is where it feels most underwhelming.

There are also smaller issues along the way. Some scenes could have been trimmed, and in certain places, especially with Desai’s decisions, a bit more insight into the thinking behind them would have helped. At times, they come across simply as risk-taking, without enough explanation.

Made in India: A Titan Story - Verdict

Made in India: A Titan Story is a sincere attempt at telling an important story, and for the most part, it succeeds. It may not hit every mark, but it does enough to stay with you.

What works in its favour is its intent. It reminds you of what Indian talent and perseverance can achieve. It brings attention to the engineers, leaders and thinkers who believed in their ideas even when they were doubted.

There is also something quietly uplifting about the way it shows teams coming together, turning ideas into reality, and proving people wrong.

Yes, the pacing could have been tighter, and the ending deserved more time. But the performances, the writing at its core, and the overall sincerity of the series make it worth watching.

In the end, Made in India: A Titan Story earns a solid 3 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Made in India: A Titan Story release date announced; Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh's series looks gripping

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