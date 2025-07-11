Maalik Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao stands out in Pulkit's gangster drama, but it is not all ground-breaking Rajkummar Rao's Maalik also features Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire and Huma Qureshi. Scroll further to read the full movie review.

Movie Name: Maalik

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Director: Pulkit

Genre: Gangster Drama

Rajkummar Rao starrer Maalik has released in theatres. The 2-hour and 29-minute-long gangster drama revolves around this actor, who has once again raised the bar. Rao, who has given several glorious performances in his life, has made a remarkable comeback in the serious genre after featuring in several comedy-dramas and playing a middle-class boy with middle-class problems. In Maalik, he's fierce, intimidating, clear-headed and action-packed. He single-handedly carries the film on his shoulder and is supported well by Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar and Swanand Kirkire. But the film has its moments of downfall. It gives you expectations in the first half and kills some of them post-intermission. Let's deep dive into the world of Maalik and see what's worth and vice versa.

Story

The narrative traces the journey of an ordinary man, driven by ambition and treachery, into the murky depths of criminal activity. The story explores how politics, corruption, and loyalty converge in the criminal world as he rises to prominence and examines the effects of his decisions. Set in the 1980s of Prayagraj, the film literally crawls on Rao's shoulders until the supporting cast slowly and steadily make an impact. While the first half shows the struggles and conflicts with which Maalik climbs the ladder of power and possession, the second half highlights its consequences as his path becomes more dangerous. His friendship turns into enmity in the game of politics, corruption and power. The film shows how a person's desires gradually lead him on a blind path, where he has to make sacrifices at every step. This film not only tells the story of crime but also of an emotional journey, which has many turns and twists.

Writing and Direction

Maalik is written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. The duo have tried to make a film, full of ruthless action, romance, friendship and betrayals. Adding liars to man's obsession and hunger for power was a good stroke, but the writers lacked in keeping the second half compact. A film which is 2.5 hours long can bore audiences in the second half. Moreover, the role of Prosenjit Chatterjee is poorly written. The character was neither strong nor had depth. Das, a Bengali encounter cop, was just a week in front of Maalik. On the other hand, the inclusion of Huma Qureshi's part was not required.

Talking of direction, Pulkit will impress you. He raises the bar in the first half; several long shots and a calculous appeal in applause-worthy. However, the dragged second half is a major drawback of the film. But when it came to action, the filmmaker was mercilessly authentic. There are no over-the-top slo-mo shots, and the film is full of real-looking bloodshed. Remember Rajkummar Rao's eyes popping out while hanging four men behind him? That scene is just bang on! It'll be remembered in your subconscious for a while. Also, because of its context. Moreover, Pulkit's Maalik is a film with an oppressive caste-based societal structure that benefits the powerful in a captivating spiral of hurts and scars.

Acting

If not understood yet, let's make it clear. Maalik is all about Rajkummar Rao and his acting calibre. The actor who has played a victim of a cosmic joke, a human rights attorney, a terrorist, a journalist, a tailor, a cricket player, a blind businessman, a police officer, an honest government official, a dishonest partner, a braggart and often a fool in love is here in an unseen role of a gangster. He's bulky, authentic and raw in Maalik. From his accent to his clothes and walk, everything elevates his character range. It's safe to say that with Maalik, the actor has given one of the best performances of his career.

Manushi Chhillar, on the other hand, has also done a fair job. The actor has shown a bit of improvement in some scenes, romantic ones to be specific. But she also disappoints in the emotional plot. She lacks in showing the real emotions of a wife whose husband could be dead any minute. Prosenjit Chatterjee too disappoints in his role of Inspector Das. Probably, someone else could have been cast instead of him. The weak and meek (mere haath bande huye hain) character didn't suit him.

But the rest of the supporting cast is bang on! Saurabh Shukla, the actor that he is, makes you want him to be present in each frame. Anshumaan Pushkar in the role of Rao's friend is just too good. Despite going wrong, he makes you vouch for him. And lastly, another actor who'll just woo you over is Swanand Kirkire. He is impactful in every scene he appears.

Verdict

Maalik's powerful lead performance, realistic storyline, and evocative world-building make it stand out even though it isn't a groundbreaking movie in the gangster genre. Fans of gritty criminal dramas will find this well-made, emotionally impactful movie to be worth seeing. A strong mobster story that is propelled by a strong performance will make you ignore the shortcomings. Rajkummar Rao and Pulkit's Maalik rightly deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

