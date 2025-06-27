Maa Movie Review: Kajol channels her inner 'Ambika' in Vishal Furia's chilling mythological horror Kajol's horror movie 'Maa' has been released in theatres. Vishal Furia's directorial is the classic example of what a horror film means and should be like. Scroll further to read the full review.

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Director: Vishal Furia

Genre: Horror

There's no better feeling than seeing filmmakers and producers understand the taste palate of theatre-going audiences. And the Indian movie groovers' appetite for horror films should not be taken lightly. After some okay-ish and below-average horror films in the past by Bhatts, Maddock Films really explored the genre by mixing it with comedy and created a supernatural multiverse that has totally impressed the audiences. Following the same path but more straightforwardly and singularly, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande have come up with films that are plain straight, horrid and have no-nonsense scenes. After 'Shaitaan', the makers are back with 'Maa', taking their multiverse a step forward. While Ajay featured in the first film and showed 'Baap ka dum', just as the name suggests, Kajol starrer displays the real meaning of motherhood. The film is a classic example of what a horror film means and should be like.

Story

The film begins with Ambika (Kajol) and her family residing in the city but being aware of belonging to a village that holds a curse. Remember, in Jane Tu Ya Jane Na Shaleen says to Jiggy, 'Tujhe kahaani batana aata hi nahi hai; sahi cheez, sahi waqt pe batate hain'? Well, seems like that's the motto of the makers of 'Maa', as they have very well played with the curiosity of the audience. They only give hints here and there, but the film opens up layer by layer at the right time. With only time, one gets to know why Ambika's husband, Shuvankar (Indraneil Sengupta), didn't visit his village, Chandarpur and why he never revealed the real secret of his native place to his daughter Shweta (Kherin Sharma). The film progresses and forces Shuvankar to visit Chandarpur in a hurry. After no return and a family emergency, Ambika visits the cursed place along with her daughter, only to meet with the biggest nightmare of her life.

The second half of 'Maa' is all about Kajol and her acting prowess. Not only does she channel her inner Ambika, but she also seamlessly follows the graph of the film. The makers have kept the second half even more compact. Every scene leads to a mega climax and the biggest reveal really is BIG. The horror quotient of the film is high and the film is made to be watched in theatres. OTT will miss the bus and buzz. 'Maa' is a solid film with all the ingredients you wish from a dreadful watch.

Writing and Direction

'Maa' has been written by Saiwyn Quadras and the man has done such a good job. The 'one link leading to another' writing is top-notch. Moreover, the writer should also be credited for the concept. Merging a fictional character, 'Daitya aka Amsaja' with a mythological asura, Raktbeej was articulately penned. Not only it drew the Durga and Kaali Maa parallels but also hammered Kajol's Ambika reference. Ajit Jagtap and Aamil Keeyan Khan's dialogue writing is also impressive.

Director Vishal Furia is back after Chhorii 2 and the man has not repeated the mistakes. The problems that one could have with Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer are nowhere close to the brilliantly directed film 'Maa'. Several of filmmakers' visions can be seen making an impact on screen. Only Kajol hearing babies' cry, coz only a mother (Durga) would know about her child's pain, her touch wearing out the Amsaja's venom, or the passing of baton from god and antigod to human and Daitya scenes are some examples of Vishal Furia's play of screenplay. The filmmaker has used the colour red in the most apt way and should be credited more for the Kali pooja sequence. Very beautifully done, pure theatrics!

However, the VFX and animated representation can give you the ick in a few instances, but the solid writing covers that well. Moreover, it was also a good decision to put just two songs in the film. 'Maa' paving way for 'Shaitaan' and the post-credit scene with the Shaitaan theme was accurate.

Acting

If it's not clear by now, then let me put it out there. 'Maa' is an authoritative way of saying that you can never write off Kajol, no matter how little she appears on screen. The actor is powerful in every scene and shows a range. She's a wife in pain and a mother in control and sometimes all at once, but you spot the difference, the change, the transition. She is well-jointed by all Bengali actors who have done their jobs brilliantly. Ronit Roy's range in the film should also be studied. However, his initial forced Bengali mixed Hindi can irritate you, but one can get along with it in no time. Indraneil Sengupta has less time but is good. Surjyasikha Das as Nandini is outstanding. Child artist Roopkatha Chakraborty in the role of innocent Dipika will scar you as well as make you cry.

However, the makers went wrong with the casting of Kherin Sharma as Shweta. While Shaitaan had Janki Bodiwala presenting both vulnerable and adamant sides brilliantly, Sharma, on the other hand, comes out as a crybaby. Her constant tensed face puts you off. After a point, she can make you feel if it's even worth risking life for someone who looks constipated in every scene. Makers should have corrected her or made a better casting decision.

Verdict

'Maa' is a pure cinematic experience that one should benefit from. The film is crips and well connected. While the makers have made room for the audience to connect the dots, they, on the other end, have done their job very well. For those who love watching pure horror films, this one is definitely for you and others, give it a try, peeps! This one won't disappoint you.

Vishal Furia's 'Maa' featuring Kajol and Ronit Roy is out in theatres and rightly deserves 3.5 stars.

