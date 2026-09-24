Love Lottery Movie Review: Akshay Oberoi shines in a murder mystery caught between love, suspicion and law

Movie Name: Love Lottery

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Director: Arvind Pandey

Genre: Murder Mystery

Love Lottery attempts to explore the fine line between trust and suspicion through a crime story. Directed by Arvind Pandey, the film initially appears to be a relationship story, but gradually expands its scope. Marital tensions, police investigations and court proceedings form different stages of the story. The film attempts to keep the audience constantly guessing how to view the situations unfolding on screen. The fun of the film lies in the unpredictability of the direction the events take. It can be said that the story centres on Kartik Saxena, whose life is completely transformed when a serious incident involving his wife Bharani comes to light.

After this, the question is no longer just who is behind the incident. The past of the relationship, the differences between the husband and wife, and the circumstances take the story in many directions. As the police investigation progresses, both the circumstances around Kartik and his statements become questionable. This is where Love Lottery establishes its true murder mystery. The film doesn't allow the viewer to immediately arrive at a single answer and periodically provides clues that are enough to change their previous assumptions.

The story has both relationship and legal angles

Considering Love Lottery solely a murder mystery would be a bit limiting. The story also focuses on marital disputes and the legal process. The film attempts to show how complex situations can become when a personal relationship escalates into a legal dispute. After being accused, a person not only faces questions from investigating agencies, but their social perception can also change. The film also incorporates issues such as men's rights and the potential misuse of women-centric laws into the narrative. However, the way these issues are presented leaves room for debate rather than convincing the audience. This is both the film's intriguing aspect and, in some places, its limitation.

This is precisely why the courtroom portion of the story becomes crucial. Here, questions related to personal relationships collide with legal arguments. However, if the film had developed these aspects in more depth, its impact could have been stronger.

Akshay Oberoi's performance is the biggest plus

The film's strongest point is Akshay Oberoi's performance. As Kartik, he portrays a man the audience is unsure about from the outset. Akshay doesn't portray this uncertainty with excessive expressions or dramatic overtones. There's a restraint in his performance that makes the character more believable. In many scenes, it's difficult to discern from his facial and body language whether he's broken by the circumstances or experiencing something else. This ambiguity helps propel the film forward. The more the audience connects with Kartik's character, the more questions arise.

Heli Daruwala has tried to give the character of Bharani the necessary mystery and emotional layer. Her character is not limited to just one incident in the story, but becomes a crucial link in understanding the entire mystery. Kabir Duhan Singh is effective in the role of the police officer. His strict attitude and questioning style during the investigation strengthen the crime angle of the story. Vikram Sharma makes his presence felt in the courtroom segments, while the rest of the cast, including Vijayant Kohli and Agni Agyaari, have delivered well in their roles.

Good effort in direction, but pace is not equal everywhere

Instead of making the film a straightforward murder mystery, director Arvind Pandey has attempted to integrate the film with relationships and legal disputes. This approach gives the story a unique foundation. The film's strength is that it doesn't reveal all its cards at the outset. As the investigation progresses, new questions arise. The film's tone doesn't change drastically between the courtroom and police investigation segments, but the screenplay needs to be more nuanced in some areas.

In some scenes, events seem to rehash the same sentiments or information instead of progressing. The film's pace, especially in the middle portion, slows down a bit. A shorter 2-hour 21-minute runtime would have felt more comfortable if some of the dialogue and scenes had been shortened. Despite this, the director keeps the film from completely veering off course and consistently maintains the central mystery at the centre of the story.

The technical aspect

The technical aspects of Love Lottery suit the mood of the story. Naveen V. Mishra's cinematography, especially in the Uttarakhand locations, makes beautiful use of the surroundings. The mountainous locations give the film a distinct visual ambience and blend well with the story's tension.

Regarding the music, Arvind Pandey and Varun Mishra's work supports the emotional aspects of the story. Songs like Nazar Lag Jayegi and Bewafa don't feel completely disconnected from the story; rather, their use serves to enhance the emotional content of the narrative.

Prakash Jha's editing attempts to give the film momentum during the investigation and courtroom segments. However, if the editing had been a little tighter in the middle sections, the film could have had a greater impact.

What doesn't work?

The film's biggest weakness is its pacing. The way the story raises questions in the beginning creates hope that the events ahead will be more intense. However, some parts in the middle fail to sustain that energy. Another problem is that the social and legal issues the film seeks to address need more depth at times.

Topics like men's rights, marital disputes and the potential misuse of the law are quite broad in themselves. The film certainly touches on these, but does not adequately explore every aspect.

Some dialogue also seems a bit straightforward, but if these same points were revealed through the story's events, they would have had more impact. The courtroom drama could have used a bit more edge. Still, the film's most significant advantage is that it doesn't completely weaken its suspense. Questions linger in the viewer's mind, and this is what keeps them engaged until the end.

Verdict

Love Lottery is a suspense film that attempts to interweave relationships, suspicion and a legal battle with a murder story. The film's greatest strengths lie in its subject matter and Akshay Oberoi's restrained performance. Director Arvind Pandey has made a good effort to keep the story constantly shrouded in suspense.

Although the film's pace falters at some points and its socio-legal issues could have been explored more deeply, it maintains enough suspense to keep the audience engaged until the end. If you enjoy films that combine relationship complexities, police investigations and courtroom drama with a murder mystery, Love Lottery may be worth a watch. While it's not a perfect murder mystery, Akshay Oberoi's performance and the film's central mystery manage to elevate it above average.

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