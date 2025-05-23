Kesari Veer Review: Sooraj Pancholi in his comeback and Suniel Shetty as Shiva devotee justify original tale Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, and Vivek Oberoi starrer 'Kesari Veer' has been released in theatres today. Read the full review to know how powerful the story of the film is.

Movie Name: Kesari Veer

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Director: Prince Dhiman

Genre: Historical Drama

'Kesari Veer' is a historical film based on the story of the attack on the Somnath temple in the 14th century and how the warriors showed bravery in protecting it. Somnath Temple was attacked more than a dozen times. The story of the fourth attack is exactly about that. 'Kesari Veer' is Sooraj Pancholi's comeback film, wherein he has played the role of Hamirji Gohil, a Rajput king who, along with Shiva devotee warrior Vegda ji, takes on the Muslim invader Zafar Khan at the Somnath temple. Apart from Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma are in the lead roles in the film. After long promotions, this film has been released in theatres today. Scroll down to know the story of the film.

Story and Direction

The main story of Prince Dhiman's directorial revolves around Hamirji Gohil (Sooraj Pancholi), who puts his life at stake to save the temple from the cruel invader Zafar Khan (Vivek Oberoi). Suniel Shetty plays a Mahadev devotee warrior as Vegdaji, while Akanksha Sharma plays Hamir's girlfriend as Rajal. The film begins with a disclaimer stating that cinematic liberty has been taken in it. However, this creative liberty becomes so much that the audience, who are familiar with the real story of Veer Hamirji, get a shock in the opening scene itself. An attempt has been made to forcibly include elements like romance, emotional drama, and action in the story, which deviates from the strong story of its historical original purpose. The story of the film is also quite serious in many parts, and many parts are brilliant, especially the fight between Hamirji and Vegdaji with Zafar Khan. The action scenes are lively, in which all the actors breathe life. You will especially like to watch Hamir and Vegda.

The love affair between Hamir and Rajal, the African tribal dance shown in the celebration of Bhil Sardar Vegdaji, and the emotional scene of the mother in the climax are deviating the film from its historical original purpose. These break the rhythm of the serious story. You will like the scenes in the film where Hamir protects the temple by risking his life. What Hamir lost in this struggle and what sacrifices he went through—this is the real soul of this story, which comes late but at the right time, and then the story of the film moves forward on a new and interesting turn. The first part of the film disappoints, but the second part shows the right glimpse of history. The war scene in the climax is powerful, but when Veer Hamirji is shown killing the villain even after his head is beheaded, this scene seems extremely heart-rending.

The cinematic liberty of the film is entertaining to some extent, but at times it seems excessive. The African dance in the celebration of Bhil Sardar Vegdaji and the forced romance dilute the seriousness of the film. The VFX are also not what we call 'breathtaking'; they are just fine. Direction is the weakest part of the story; the writing has not been polished. Despite the brilliant performance of the actors, the film has not been able to come in the league of films like 'Chhaava,' 'Padmaavat,' and 'Bajirao Mastani.'

Acting

Sooraj Pancholi has put in a lot of effort in playing Hamirji Gohil, and he is immersed in the character of Hamir Gohil. Sooraj has justified the role; he has worked on his diction, physicality, and emotions. Sooraj lights up every frame with his presence and talent, especially in the action sequences. His acting connects every link in the film brilliantly, making his performance the most memorable aspect of the film. His transformation to Hamir Gohil is amazing, but his performance falls a little short in many emotional scenes.

Suniel Shetty fits perfectly in his role, and his experience gives depth to the film. He is breathing life into the role of a Shiv Bhakt. Vivek Oberoi has left a tremendous impression as the villain Zafar Khan; his acting is scary and impressive, which becomes the strongest link of the film. Akanksha Sharma's action is commendable, but she still needs to improve in acting.

Music

Music is a strong point of the film, composed by Monty Sharma. The song 'Har Har Shambhu' touches the emotions and brings life to the film. The chemistry between Akanksha and Sooraj in the Garba song was good. However, you will also like a song like 'Bharat Vishwaguru.'

Verdict

'Kesari Veer' is a good attempt that seeks to tell an inspiring story of bravery, but there is a bit too much cinematic liberty. Apart from the historical depth, if you want to watch the film for entertainment, then this film is a one-time watch, and you will get to see some great acting in it—that's all!

