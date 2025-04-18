Kesari Chapter 2 Review: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's stellar performances will make India proud Kesari Chapter 2 Review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey starrer film 'Kesari Chapter 2' has been released in theatres today. The film impresses with its compelling story, powerful performance and stunning visuals. It is a must-watch.

Movie Name: Kesari Chapter 2

Critics Rating: 4/5

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Genre: Courtroom drama

'Kesari Chapter 2': This is the story of a man who shook the foundation of the British Empire while being a part of it. This man, who was once called loyal to the British, became a rebel and then started a movement for which he neither lifted the sword nor the pen. He only fought for justice by using his legal rights correctly and defeated the British rule in court. This is the life story of Sir C Sankaran Nair (character played by Akshay Kumar), who, with his one rebellious decision, pulled the rug from under the feet of the British. The film also stars Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan, Amit Sial and Moumita Pal along with a brilliant ensemble cast. The film has been released in theatres today. From the story of the film to the performance of the actors, cinematography, editing, writing, background score, and many other special aspects will be highlighted. Scroll down to read the full review.

Story

Before narrating the story, we would like to tell you that this film will make every Indian proud. The story begins on April 13, 1919, when a group of protesters gathers peacefully at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to protest against the Rowlatt Act. General Reginald Dyer, along with his armed soldiers, arrives at the scene and, without any warning, instructs his men to open fire on the unarmed crowd. Thousands of people were killed during the incident, and the dead bodies were left at the scene, exposed to eagles and crows to eat. The press was prevented from reporting anything about this incident. The government's version was printed on the front pages of the newspapers, which said that the demonstrators were armed terrorists and that they had to be fired upon because they were attacking. The press was silenced, but people were filled with anger. The British government found a solution to this problem. On one hand, it distributed a compensation of Rs 25, and on the other hand, it ordered a fake investigation into the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sir C Sankaran Nair, who was recently knighted, was appointed as a part of this investigation.

The British government forms an investigation commission. Sir C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) is the only Indian in this commission who has full faith in the British justice system. The Crown already believes that he will work as a puppet for them. During the investigation, the British government suppressed the facts related to this case. During this, Nair's eyes fall on a young revolutionary boy, Pargat Singh (Krishna Rao). Nair's old connection with this boy comes to light.

However, we are not going to share the spoilers here, but this young man brings a turning point in the story, which changes the thoughts of Sir C Sankaran Nair, and the death of this 13-year-old boy makes him stand as a voice against the biggest ruler. Later, Nair meets Dilreet Gill (Ananya Panday). Nair's change of heart happens after meeting this junior barrister. The story takes a complete turn, and the courtroom drama begins. Neville McKinley (R Madhavan) fights General Dyer's case against Nair. Meanwhile, an Indian, who is a sycophant of the British government (Amit Sial), is seen making everyone dance to his tune. Sankaran and Neville's old relationship fuels the fire between them and is seen in the court. Now, to see whether Sankaran Nair can get justice for the innocent people killed in Jallianwala Bagh or not, you will have to watch the film.

Direction, Script Writing with Picturisation

'Kesari Chapter 2' is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book 'The Case That Shook the Empire: One Man's Fight for the Truth About the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre'. The film has not been fully documented; perhaps if it had been done so, the story could have been boring. This film has been presented with full emotion. Pain, tears, screams and the grief of losing loved ones are screaming in every scene. The beginning of the story itself binds the audience. 20-30 minutes have not been taken; rather, the director's focus has been on making the audience's eyes moist from the very first scene, and it would not be wrong to say that he was completely successful in doing this. If the beginning was top-notch, then the climax of the film was no less; it will force every Indian to clap, whistle, and shout slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in the theatre.

Now coming to the middle parts, the film is not boring, the right pages are open at the right time, and every actor is given a full chance to get into their character. Even if it is a small role of Jaan-Nisar-Akhtar. The story of Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra is incredible. Both deserve every praise. The film keeps you hooked at every turn and, in the end, leaves you with the hope that, at last, these Britishers will say sorry. The moments of confrontation between R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar are interesting. The dialogues written by Sumit Saxena will hit your heart and mind. You will not be able to stop yourself from clapping at some dialogues. Karan Singh Tyagi's direction is simple, clear, precise and in the right direction, which does not deviate the story from its purpose anywhere. At the basic level, it will seem that this is the story of a hero's fight with a villain, but in a few minutes, it becomes the story of the fight of the whole country. The entry of new actors one after another and presenting them steadily takes the story forward slowly and steadily. The thrill increases from the Martha Stevens track to the climax. Since the story is related to history, it is natural that many people know it, but still, there is no lack of thrill in the story.

The visual part of the film makes this story more effective. The background score of the film is so strong in many places that it will give you goosebumps and can also cause shivers in your body. There are only three songs in the film, but each one has been used only to give background music and feel. You will also get to hear the iconic Kesari song 'Teri Mitti' in the film. Apart from this, 'Kithe Gaya Tu Saaiyaan' and 'O Shera - Teer Te Taj' give momentum to the story. The cinematography of the film deserves special praise. The camera angles have been used correctly. Camera shots, including zoom and extreme zoom, have been used in some places. The scenes of the massacre have been captured in a good way. The glare of the sun's rays has been used correctly during Sankaran Nair's entry. Apart from this, it is a well-edited film, which further enhances the good cinematography. Debojeet Ray's cinematography and Nitin Baid's editing deserve praise.

Acting

Akshay Kumar has regained his early charm. He has often been accused of poor dialogue delivery; it is said that his flow breaks because he reads TP, but this time, Akshay has left no stone unturned to prove these claims wrong. He has the most impressive dialogue delivery. The powerful dialogues have been enhanced even more due to his strong acting. Kesari Chapter 2 is a strong comeback for those who question his ability. Ananya Panday has proved this time that even star kids can have talent. The way she establishes the Martha Stevens case proceedings in the court herself proves that she will be counted among the best actresses in the coming times. She has done justice in bringing all three emotions on screen – innocence, emotionality and wit.

Now let's come to the ace actor R Madhavan; his entry is just before the interval, but his performance is seen after the interval. The fire of revenge and excitement can be seen in his eyes. Krish Rao's character is important, and he leaves a deep impact even in a small role. Amit Sial is brilliant and effective as always in the role of Teerath Singh. He is giving strength to the story. Jaipreet Singh, who appeared in the role of Kripal Singh, has done a good job. Also, Steven Hartley (Judge McArdie), Sammy Jonas Heaney (Harold Laksi), Mark Bennington (Michael O'Dwyer), Alexx O’Nell (Lord Chelmsford), Rohan Verma (Jaan-Nisar-Akhtar), Alexandra Moloney (Martha Stevens), Jaipreet Singh (Kripal Singh) and Luke Kenny (Appeal Court Judge) performed really well.

Verdict

'Kesari Chapter 2' is a must-watch film. It is a story of truth, justice and pain, which has been presented with complete honesty. This story, which narrates an untold and shocking chapter of Indian history, should get a chance. We are giving this film 4 out of 5 stars.

