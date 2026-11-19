Movie Name: Kaali Kheti

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 19, 2026

Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Genre: Horror mystery thriller

Horror films often rely on dark rooms, sudden noises and frightening faces to scare audiences. At times, their stories also take predictable turns that viewers can see coming. However, a film that combines horror with mystery and creates a distinct atmosphere can offer a different experience. Haris Imtiaz Khan's Kaali Kheti is an attempt in that direction.

The film does not reveal everything at once. Instead, it gradually unfolds its story and keeps certain details under wraps. Its rural setting, mysterious incidents and performances give it a distinct identity. However, the pacing and editing could have been better in some places. Despite these shortcomings, the film's central idea and Jackie Shroff's presence make it worth watching once.

Kaali Kheti: Story

The story of Kaali Kheti revolves around a family living in a village. Rohit (Sharad Kelkar) lives there with his wife Radha (Neha Sargam) and son Raju (Spandan). One day, he invites his father, Kishan (Jackie Shroff), to the village as well. When Kishan arrives, everything appears normal at first. However, he gradually begins to feel uneasy about the village and some of the incidents taking place there.

Rohit repeatedly talks about making changes to farming and introducing new methods of cultivation. What is behind these ideas? And what is really happening in the village? These questions form the central mystery of the film. As the story progresses, more questions emerge and keep the audience curious.

Revealing too much about the plot could take away from its mystery. It is better for viewers to discover the twists themselves. One of the film's most interesting aspects is that it does not limit horror to frightening visuals. Instead, it uses the village, farming and the lives of its residents to build an unusual mystery. This is its biggest strength. However, some portions of the story could have been clearer and tighter.

Kaali Kheti: Direction

Haris Imtiaz Khan has directed the film and also handled its screenplay and dialogues. What makes his effort noteworthy is that this is his debut film. At just 25, he has chosen a subject that moves slightly away from the conventional format of horror films. His vision is evident in the way the story unfolds.

Rather than explaining everything in a hurry, the director takes time to establish the atmosphere. Bringing a rural setting into a horror story is not easy, but the film manages to do so to a considerable extent. The fear here does not come only from sudden appearances or loud sounds. It also builds through the mystery surrounding certain events and the behaviour of the characters.

Another positive aspect is that the director does not provide answers to every question immediately. Some details are deliberately left open, keeping the audience curious about what happens next. However, this approach also slows down the story at certain points. A few scenes could have been shorter, while some incidents could have been presented more effectively.

Despite these shortcomings, Haris deserves appreciation for his effort as a debutant. He shows the potential to tell stories that are different from the usual offerings.

Kaali Kheti: Jackie Shroff is the film's biggest strength

When it comes to performances, Jackie Shroff is the film's biggest strength. He brings life to the character of Kishan with his natural acting and experience. The character has several layers. At times, he comes across as a father, while at other moments, the uneasiness on his face adds to the mystery surrounding the story.

Jackie avoids unnecessary drama, which makes his performance more effective. His screen presence gives the film strength. Sharad Kelkar also delivers a good performance as Rohit. His portrayal is restrained, and he brings out the mysterious nature of his character without being overly dramatic. His expressions and dialogue delivery suit the film's atmosphere.

Neha Sargam looks natural as Radha. Her character adds an important emotional element to the story, and she handles the role well.

Experienced actors such as Shaji Choudhary and Virendra Saxena also make their presence felt. Both support the narrative in their limited screen time. Child actor Spandan does a good job as Raju. His performance makes the family portions of the story feel believable. Overall, the performances are among the film's stronger aspects.

Kaali Kheti: Technical aspects

The technical aspects play an important role in building the horror experience in Kaali Kheti. The cinematography makes an effort to capture the village and its atmosphere effectively. The locations and framing help maintain the mystery. The rural setting does not remain a mere backdrop but becomes an important part of the story.

The sound design and background music also work in the film's favour. Sound plays a crucial role in horror films, and several sequences here successfully use it to create fear and uneasiness. The background score adds to the impact of these scenes. However, its use could have been more balanced at certain points.

The VFX work is satisfactory, especially considering the film's limited budget. The visual effects fit into the narrative and leave an impression in several places. The technical limitations do not significantly affect the overall experience.

Editing, however, is one area that needed more attention. Despite having a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes, some scenes feel unnecessarily long. A tighter pace could have made the film more impactful.

Kaali Kheti: What works and what doesn't?

The film's biggest strength is its unusual concept. Bringing farming and rural life into a horror story is an interesting idea. The mystery keeps viewers invested in what happens next. The atmosphere, performances and Jackie Shroff's screen presence further improve the experience. Haris Imtiaz Khan's attempt to explore a different subject in his debut film is also worth appreciating.

At the same time, the film has its share of shortcomings. The pace is not consistent throughout. In some portions, the effort to maintain the mystery slows down the narrative. A few scenes could have been presented more tightly. Some of the horror sequences also had room to create a stronger impact.

The concept is interesting, but its execution does not remain equally effective throughout. As a result, the film falls slightly short of making the impact its idea promises.

Kaali Kheti: Final verdict

Overall, Kaali Kheti is a horror film that attempts to create a world built around fear, mystery and an unusual setting. Jackie Shroff's impressive performance, Sharad Kelkar's restrained portrayal and Haris Imtiaz Khan's fresh approach make it worth watching.

The story has a few shortcomings, and the editing could have been better. However, these issues do not take away from the film's central idea and atmosphere. If you enjoy horror films that rely on mystery, storytelling and mood rather than just loud sounds and sudden scares, Kaali Kheti may not disappoint you.

It is not a perfect film, but its distinctive approach deserves appreciation. The film gets three stars and is worth giving a chance in theatres.

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