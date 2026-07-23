Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay gives his all, but the film fails to do justice to his farewell

Movie Name: Jana Nayagan

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 23, 2026

Director: H Vinoth

Genre: Action-thriller

The day Thalapathy Vijay's fans had been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. Before becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, faced several hurdles. It was originally slated for release in January 2026, but censorship-related delays pushed its release by seven months. The film has also been released in Hindi under the title Jana Neta. As Vijay's farewell film, millions of fans were emotionally invested in it, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that this is entirely Vijay's film. Now that the much-awaited film has finally hit cinemas, Vijay's entry and action sequences are undeniably impressive. However, the story, climax, and excessive runtime leave much to be desired. Let's take a closer look at the film's strengths and weaknesses.

Jana Nayagan: Story

The story revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, also known as TVK (Vijay), who is serving time in prison. One day, an honest jailer (Gautham Vasudev Menon) takes pity on Vetri after recognising the humanity within him. Going against prison rules, the jailer allows Vetri to meet his elderly mother (Revathi). However, he pays a heavy price for breaking protocol, as he is suspended from his job.

Soon afterwards, the jailer dies in an accident. Before his death, he entrusts the responsibility of his daughter, Viji (Mamitha Baiju), to Vetri. Vetri then takes it upon himself to look after Viji and fulfil her dream of becoming an Army officer.

The story then introduces John Hemler, played by Bobby Deol. John is a ruthless killer and an international criminal. After creating chaos in South Africa, he now intends to spread terrorism in India. Journalist Kayal (Pooja Hegde) also enters the narrative around this point. Meanwhile, Viji is kidnapped. When Vetri sets out to rescue her, he comes face-to-face with John Hemler, only to discover that their pasts are deeply connected.

John has a hidden past of his own. He was once Deputy Commissioner Amrish Pujari. What initially begins as an emotional story gradually gets tangled in themes of terrorism, politics, power struggles, and corruption. The truth about John's past and his connection with Vetri is revealed in the second half of the film.

Jana Nayagan: Performances

When it comes to performances, Vijay is, as always, brimming with confidence in Jana Neta. It would not be wrong to say that he is the soul of the film. After all, this is very much Vijay's show, and his screen presence is commanding throughout. Even when the story begins to lose momentum, Vijay's star power keeps the audience engaged. In fact, the film remains most enjoyable whenever he is on screen. His dialogue delivery, style, intensity, and emotional outbursts are all highly effective. In the Hindi dubbed version, Sanket Mhatre's voice complements Vijay's aura remarkably well.

On paper, Bobby Deol's character, John Hemler, appears intimidating, but on screen he fails to leave a lasting impression. Bobby has played several menacing villains in recent films, but his performances have started to feel repetitive. Watching him inevitably brings back memories of Abrar from Animal or Fateh from Alpha. The expressions and mannerisms remain largely the same, making it feel as though only the character's name has changed. As a ruthless antagonist, he simply does not appear intimidating enough.

As for Pooja Hegde, her role offers very little to work with and leaves little impact. She is largely reduced to a token presence in the film. Mamitha Baiju, on the other hand, delivers a strong performance as Viji. One of her biggest strengths is her ability to breathe life into any role she takes on. Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Nassar also do justice to their respective characters.

Jana Nayagan: Direction and Technical Aspects

Jana Neta, originally titled Jana Nayagan, is directed by H Vinoth, who attempts to dress a strong emotional story in the garb of politics, but the approach ultimately weighs the film down. The narrative frequently loses its way. In the first half, several portions feel only half-explained, although things become clearer at the beginning of the second half. The entire Bobby Deol track feels weak.

At times, it feels as though the director knew that this was Vijay's final film and that fan excitement would be immense regardless, so there was little effort made to prioritise logic. The screenplay feels scattered, while weak writing and editing also undermine the film's technical execution. Overall, what begins as a family drama gradually starts to resemble science fiction by the time it reaches the climax, with many moments lacking emotional depth.

After watching Jana Nayagan, one is left feeling that if Vijay had declared Leo to be his final film instead, it would have made for a far better farewell.

Jana Nayagan: Music

Apart from Vijay, if there is one element that keeps the film engaging, it is the music. Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack is one of the film's strongest assets. The background score breathes life into several scenes, particularly Vijay's entry sequences and action set-pieces, making them even more impactful.

Jana Nayagan: The final Verdict

As Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan carried enormous expectations. Audiences hoped it would surpass his previous films and provide him with a memorable farewell. Unfortunately, the film falls short of that goal. It succeeds neither as a complete family drama nor as a compelling political drama. More importantly, it fails to deliver the farewell that Vijay deserved.

There are several moments that will have fans applauding Vijay, but the weak story, direction, and screenplay prove disappointing. Overall, the film's 3-hour and 3-minute runtime begins to feel exhausting. It would not be wrong to say that Vijay deserved a much stronger story and a far more fitting farewell.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars.

(The movie has been reviewed by Priya Shukla. She contributes to India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

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