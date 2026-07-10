Ikka Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna shines in Sunny Deol's emotional but uneven legal drama

Movie Name: Ikka

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Genre: Courtroom-Drama

Sunny Deol stepping into a courtroom is enough to spark a sense of nostalgia. Over the years, he's delivered some of Hindi cinema's most memorable courtroom moments, so Ikka arrives with a fair bit of expectation. Add Akshaye Khanna to the mix and you've got the ingredients for a gripping legal drama. Unfortunately, while the film has its heart in the right place and boasts a dependable cast, it never quite becomes the tense courtroom thriller it promises to be.

Instead, Ikka leans heavily into family emotions, making it more of a father-daughter drama than an edge-of-your-seat legal battle.

Ikka: Story

Arjun (Sunny Deol) is one of the country's most respected lawyers, known in legal circles as Ikka. At home, he's a devoted husband to Avantika (Dia Mirza) and an affectionate father to Samara, an aspiring national-level swimmer. Their peaceful life is shattered when Samara is diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Just as Arjun is trying to process the devastating news, a high-profile attempted murder case lands on his table. True to his principles, he refuses to represent the accused, believing he has never defended someone he considers guilty.

But life throws him into a moral dilemma he never imagined. The accused, Shaurya (Akshaye Khanna), turns out to be Samara's biological father, and medical reports reveal that only his bone marrow can save her life. What follows is the emotional conflict that drives the film. Should Arjun fight for justice or keep a guilty man out of prison to save his daughter's life? The answer unfolds gradually before culminating in the film's climax.

Ikka: Writing

The writing doesn't fully capitalise on a strong premise The premise is genuinely interesting. Unfortunately, the screenplay rarely explores its full potential. The emotional scenes are handled with sincerity, but the legal drama often feels too straightforward. The film doesn't take many risks, and before long it's fairly easy to predict where the story is headed. While it remains watchable throughout its runtime, there are very few moments that genuinely surprise.

The courtroom portions are where the film stumbles the most. Tillotama Shome's public prosecutor is written as surprisingly underprepared. She notices inconsistencies in the defence but is seldom given the opportunity to pursue them convincingly. As a result, Sunny Deol's character seems to dominate proceedings with very little resistance. Instead of watching two sharp lawyers challenge each other, the courtroom scenes often feel one-sided, taking away much of the tension that usually defines the genre.

Ikka: Direction

Director Siddharth P Malhotra does what he can with the material at hand. His experience with emotionally driven stories is evident, and that's where the film works best. He keeps the narrative moving and ensures the emotional moments never feel manipulative. Even when the screenplay becomes predictable, the film remains engaging enough because of the relationships at its centre. Still, one can't help feeling the courtroom drama deserved sharper writing.

Ikka: Performances

The cast is easily the film's biggest strength. Akshaye Khanna is outstanding. He brings a quiet confidence to Shaurya, making him arrogant, unpredictable and difficult to read. Even in scenes with limited dialogue, he manages to command attention. It's a measured performance that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Sunny Deol delivers a restrained performance that's quite different from what audiences might expect. As a father caught between duty and desperation, he is sincere and emotionally convincing. However, fans waiting for the thunderous courtroom speeches and explosive confrontations associated with Damini may find themselves disappointed. The script simply doesn't give him enough opportunities to unleash that side of his persona.

Dia Mirza makes the most of her limited screen time, portraying a mother trying to hold her family together with quiet dignity. Sanjeeda Shaikh is effective in her brief role, while Tillotama Shome does her best with a character that deserved far more depth than the screenplay allows.

Ikka: Technical aspects

Technically, Ikka is a polished film. The cinematography complements both the emotional scenes and courtroom setting well, while the editing keeps the two-hour-and-twenty-minute runtime from feeling unnecessarily sluggish.

Ikka: Where does the film lack

The biggest disappointment is that Ikka never becomes the courtroom drama it sets out to be. The emotional storyline works far better than the legal proceedings, which often lack urgency and unpredictability. The prosecution feels underwritten, several courtroom exchanges are too convenient, and the climax arrives a little too neatly.

The film isn't boring, but it rarely reaches the intensity its premise promises.

Ikka: Verdict

Ikka is a decent one-time watch that works best when it focuses on family, sacrifice and difficult choices. As a courtroom drama, though, it doesn't leave much of an impact.

If you're looking for gripping legal arguments, unexpected twists and memorable courtroom showdowns, this may not be the film you're hoping for. But if emotional storytelling backed by reliable performances is enough, there's still something here to appreciate.

Akshaye Khanna walks away with the honours, while Sunny Deol reminds us that even a quieter performance can carry emotional weight.

Rating: 2.5/5

(The movie has been reviewed by Jaya Dwivedie. She contributes for India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

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