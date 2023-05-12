IB71 Review Photo:INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Movie Name: IB71 Review: Vidyut Jammwal as Agent Dev knocks it out of the park

Release Date: May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 Director: Sankalp Reddy

Genre: Action-spy

IB71 Review: Vidyut Jammwal has once again delighted his fans with the release of a new film. The story of his film 'IB 71' is about those young people who were willing to die for their nation, but no one knows about them today because the work of a hidden mission is not recognised and is kept secret. Vidyut has presented himself in an unusual manner in this film. You must read this review to find out what the story of this movie is, how the direction is, and how the film overall is.

The film is based on true events:

The mission of the film is to go to Pakistan and block their airways to stop their plan to invade India. Pakistan is ready for this war, but India is not. The film is based on true events. Agent Dev (Vidyut Jammwal) goes on this mission with 30 agents in B7110 days.



More mind game than physical:

Vidyut Jammwal is an action hero, but he steps out of his comfort zone and transforms into a different character as his work as an IB agent is more of a mind game than a physical one. This is the story of a unique mission conducted by IB Agent Dev Jammwal.

Story:

In an intriguing story, two young individuals, aged 17–18, who support Kashmir's independence, find themselves deceived by a fabricated hijacking incident. Believing they are soldiers of Azad Kashmir, they get used and are subsequently hijacked by the Intelligence Bureau aboard their own plane. The captors divert the plane to Lahore with the aim of preventing Pakistan and China's collaborative efforts against India by blocking Pakistan Airways. This captivating narrative promises to captivate audiences and generate significant interest, shedding light on an important historical perspective.



Vidyut himself is the producer of the film

The producers of the film are Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, the story is written by Aditya Shastri. It is directed by National Award winning director Sankalp Reddy.



These are the highlights of the film:

The story, based on true events and characters, is very interesting.

It's great to see action hero Vidyut Jammwal stepping out of his comfort zone and playing the mind game and not the physical one.

In his very first home production, Vidyut Jammwal chooses a story based on the success of the country. He has given outstanding performance.

Presence of Anupam Kher

Excellent portrayal of Vishal Jethwa as a budding terrorist.

The film starts well and has some special moments.



These are the weaknesses of the film: