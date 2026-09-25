Hunkkaar The Roar Review: Aneet Padda proves her potential, Raghubir Yadav excels as the menacing Baapji

Movie Name: Hunkkaar: The Roar

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Director: Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia

Genre: Crime thriller

Hunkkaar: The Roar was a headline-grabber the moment its first look was released. And it is easy to see why. The series brings together a promising Aneet Padda, who made a strong impression with Saiyaara, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, an actor who has repeatedly proved her acting mettle. Then there are creators Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra backing the project.

On paper, there is plenty to look forward to. But there is also a question that keeps coming back. What new does the JioHotstar show Hunkkaar bring to the table?

The series deals with a godman, fraud, sexual assault and a powerful empire protecting its own. These are themes we have seen before. So the challenge was never simply to tell another story about a powerful godman and a survivor seeking justice. It was about finding a fresh way into a familiar world. Thankfully, Hunkkaar manages to hold your attention. It is not a 5/5. There are portions that could have been explained better. But the performances, pace and research keep the show running.

Hunkkaar: The Story

At the heart of the six-episode series is Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), a 17-year-old minor, who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Sunil 'Baapji' Chakosi (Raghubir Yadav), a powerful godman worshipped by thousands. And Meenu is not willing to be silenced. While everyone around her has an opinion about what happened, she remains clear about what she wants. Justice.

The case is assigned to ACP Jasleen Singh Soin (Fatima Sana Shaikh). It is also her first major case, and she is determined to see it through. But taking on Baapji is not easy. He is treated like a God by his followers. The moment news spreads that the police are coming to arrest him, his supporters go into a frenzy. His influence extends far beyond his religious following. He has built a massive empire, reportedly worth Rs 10,000 crore, and has people willing to go to extreme lengths to protect him.

Journalist Amitabh Sinha (Arjun Mathur) also enters the picture. His reporting brings the case into the public eye and starts exposing the layers surrounding Baapji and his empire. As the investigation progresses, Meenu's problems only increase. Criminal proceedings begin, the pressure mounts and the people around her are forced to take a stand. Bhalerao (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), her lawyer, stands firmly by her.

What follows is a battle between a young girl seeking justice and a powerful establishment that has almost everyone on its side. Will Meenu get justice? Or will Baapji's influence prove too powerful? That is what forms the crux of Hunkkaar: The Roar.

Hunkkaar: Performances

If there is one thing that makes Hunkkaar work, it is its cast. Aneet Padda as Meenu is the biggest discovery here. She brings vulnerability without making the character feel helpless. There is a quiet strength to her performance. Meenu has to deal with fear, pressure, humiliation and uncertainty, but she never loses sight of what she wants. Padda shows just how much potential she has. After Saiyaara, Hunkkaar gives her another opportunity to prove that she is an actor to watch. It is difficult to imagine anyone else bringing the same sincerity to Meenu.

Rajesh Sharma, as Meenu's father, brings a different kind of emotional weight to the story. His character captures what a parent goes through when their child is put through something so traumatic. There is a particularly effective scene when he meets Meenu's lawyer, Bhalerao, for the first time in a park. When Bhalerao tries to convince him that he is the right person to represent his daughter and that he believes her, he breaks down - and the moment lands hard. It is simple, but deeply emotional.

Charu Shankar, as Meenu's mother, is equally effective. She stands by her daughter and wants her to be able to live a normal life despite everything that has happened. There is immense dignity in her performance.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has once again shown why she is a dependable performer. As ACP Jasleen, she brings authority without overplaying the character. She listens, investigates, and slowly understands the enormity of the case. Her support for Meenu feels genuine, and Sana Shaikh handles the role with restraint.

Raghubir Yadav is a revelation. We have seen him mostly in comic, family-oriented or relatively lighter roles. Here, he plays Baapji with menace. You dislike him almost instantly. And that is precisely the point. There is something unsettling about the way he carries himself. He does not need to constantly shout or threaten people to establish his power. His presence does much of the work. The makeup also deserves credit for helping create his appearance, but the performance belongs entirely to Yadav.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Bhalerao is another standout. The moment he enters the story, you know you are in for something interesting. He brings conviction to the lawyer's role, particularly when he argues on behalf of Meenu. His courtroom and legal arguments stay with you. More importantly, he makes Bhalerao feel like someone who genuinely believes in the case rather than someone simply doing his job.

Arjun Mathur as journalist Amitabh Sinha is equally impressive. After Made in Heaven, Mathur once again proves how effective he can be when playing characters driven by a sense of purpose. As a journalist trying to uncover the truth despite the threats and pressure around him, he fits seamlessly into the story.

A special mention for Ram Kapoor, who appears in a cameo. His exchanges with Meenu, particularly the conversation around 'fake' and 'forgery', are commendable. Kapoor is one of the industry's finest performers, and even in a limited appearance, he leaves an impression.

Hunkkaar: The Makers' Point of View

Creators Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra deserve credit for handling a sensitive subject without turning it into a spectacle. The subject matter is heavy. The story involves a minor, sexual assault, a powerful godman and a system where influence can easily overpower truth. The makers keep the focus on the investigation and the people involved.

The research also shows. The world around Baapji feels lived-in. His followers, his influence and the machinery surrounding him are given enough space to establish how difficult it is to challenge someone like him.

Hunkkaar: What Works

The biggest strength of Hunkkaar is its pace. The series makes you want to immediately move on to the next episode. There is always something happening. It does not spend too much time going around in circles.

It is a thriller, but it does not constantly scream that it is one. That restraint works. The performances are another major strength. Almost every actor brings something to the table. There is no weak link in the primary cast.

The research is also evident. The makers have clearly put thought into the world they are creating. What I particularly liked is that the series does not keep repeating the same point. Even though the central issue remains the same, every episode brings a new development. Every few scenes, there is something that pushes the story forward.

It does not unnecessarily become preachy. It does not beat around the bush. And importantly, it does not stretch every moment for dramatic effect.

Hunkkaar: What Doesn't Work

There are a few gaps. Some portions needed more explanation. Baapji's first arrest, for instance, feels too convenient. The sequence moves quickly without giving the audience enough context about how everything came together.

Similarly, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Jasleen suddenly becoming deeply involved in the case and the legal process moving forward without much delay can feel slightly rushed. There are moments where the series expects you to simply accept a development and move on. A little more explanation could have made these portions more convincing.

However, the pacing is good enough that you tend to get over these flaws quite quickly. The next development arrives before you have spent too much time questioning the previous one. That is both the show's strength and, occasionally, its weakness.

Hunkkaar: The Final Verdict

Hunkkaar: The Roar deals with subjects we have seen before. A powerful godman. A vulnerable victim. A system trying to take on an influential figure. A journalist chasing the truth. A lawyer willing to fight. None of these ideas are entirely new. But Hunkkaar understands that execution matters.

The series keeps things moving. It has strong performances. It has a well-researched world. And it does not lose sight of its central conflict.

Aneet Padda is the heart of the show. Fatima Sana Shaikh brings credibility to the investigation. Raghubir Yadav makes Baapji genuinely unsettling. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur add further weight to the narrative. The supporting cast also ensures that the world never feels empty.

There are gaps in the screenplay. Some legal and investigative developments happen too conveniently. A few moments deserved more explanation. But Hunkkaar does something important. It keeps you invested.

You start the next episode because you want to know what happens next. And for a thriller, that is perhaps the most important test.

3.5 out 5 stars for Hunkkaar: The Roar.

Also read:

Friday OTT releases [September 25, 2026]: Don't Be Shy, Hunkkaar The Roar, Bakaiti 2 and more to stream

Latest Entertainment News