Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: A time-bending thriller that leaves you wanting more

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review Photo:ZEE5 Movie Name: Gyaarah Gyaarah

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: August 9, 2024

August 9, 2024 Director: Umesh Bist

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi

Albert Einstein famously said, "The past, present, and future are only illusions, even if stubborn ones," in a letter to a friend. This notion is rooted in his special theory of relativity, which dismisses the concept that the present moment holds any universal significance. Furthermore, his general theory of relativity supports the idea that the separation between past, present, and future is an illusion. Since H.G. Wells introduced us to time travel in "The Time Machine," the concept has captivated popular culture. Film and television continually explore the intriguing possibilities of moving through time, both to the past and the future. Each time this theme is revisited, it brings a fresh perspective and raises new questions about the nature of time itself. One such effort is the Zee5 original series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah.’ This enthralling blend of mystery, science fiction, and crime drama takes viewers on a journey through the complexities of time. Spanning three distinct periods—1990, 2001, and 2016—the series intricately connects events across these eras, keeping the audience captivated. With its intriguing premise Gyaarah Gyaarah emerges as a thought-provoking exploration of fate, destiny, and the blurred lines between the past, present, and future.

Story:

The central plot revolves around three central characters, a series of interconnected events that unfold across the three decades. Yug Arya (Raghav Juyal) is a police officer driven by an unrelenting desire to uncover the truth. He is determined to rectify every wrong and solve every case, not merely for the sake of resolution but to ensure justice is served. He becomes entangled in a 15-year-old case to which he has a personal connection. By chance, he comes into possession of a walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with Shaurya Antwal (Dhairya Karwa), the investigating officer of the same case in 2001. Yug’s senior officer Vamika (Kritika Kamra) plays a crucial role in connecting the dots across the different timelines. These three police officers set out on a journey to solve cold cases. The series skillfully juggles multiple storylines, introducing a diverse cast of characters, each with their own complexities and motivations. The plot thickens as the characters grapple with the consequences of their actions, creating a thrilling and suspenseful watch.

Inspired by the Korean masterpiece 'Signal,' 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is an Indian adaptation that successfully captures the essence of its predecessor while establishing its own unique identity. The series maintains suspense throughout, with each episode ending on a cliffhanger that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The intricate plot, filled with unexpected twists and turns, keeps the audience guessing until the very end. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' excels in weaving a gripping narrative that seamlessly blends crime, mystery, and human drama. The time-travel element adds an intriguing layer of complexity to the story, raising profound questions about destiny, personal choice, and the repercussions of altering the past. The series effectively delves into the emotional journeys of its characters, highlighting their vulnerabilities and strengths.

However, the show falls short in providing concrete explanations for the scientific underpinnings of the time-bending communication. While the focus remains on the characters and the crimes, a deeper dive into the science behind the phenomenon could have added another dimension to the narrative. If the series is renewed or a second season is already in the works, it will need to cover a lot of ground and resolve many questions, given that the first season only has eight episodes while the source material ‘Signal’ has sixteen. However, if this is all there is, the series may end up being unsatisfying for many.

Direction and Writing:

The direction of Gyaarah Gyaarah is competent, with Umesh Bist skillfully handling the multiple timelines and maintaining a consistent tone throughout the series. The visual storytelling is impressive, with each era distinctly portrayed, immersing the viewers in the respective time periods. The writing is incisive and captivating. While the dialogue can sometimes feel more functional than memorable, the screenplay effectively incorporates surprising twists that keep viewers intrigued. The seamless fusion of science fiction, mystery, and drama is handled with skill, resulting in an engaging and suspenseful experience. The show's knack for maintaining tension and surprising the audience underscores the writers' expertise.

Actor’s Performances:

The ensemble cast of Gyaarah Gyaarah delivers solid performances. This is the second time in just over a month that Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have teamed up with Raghav Juyal, and on both occasions, he has stepped out of his usual comedic roles. Known for his humour, Raghav impresses with his performance as a resolute police officer, demonstrating his versatility and proving he can excel in a dramatic role with confidence.

Dhairya Karwa, who portrayed Ravi Shastri in 83, is given the most opportunities to stand out. His role allows him to showcase a range of emotions, and the script supports his ability to demonstrate his versatility. While he may not dazzle in every moment, he performs with both skill and sincerity. Kritika Kamra provides good support to the leads and the narrative. She embodies Vamika Rawat with ease. While Kritika may not have the most standout role, she becomes so well-suited to her character that it feels like the show wouldn't be complete without her. In support of the leads, Harsh Chhaya is again playing a character that suits him the best or what the industry thinks suits him the best. Every second dialogue of his isn’t complete without a cuss word. Other actors also provide good support to the story.

Verdict:

Gyaarah Gyaarah is an ambitious attempt at the time-slip genre, and it largely succeeds in keeping viewers hooked. While it doesn’t quite reach the heights of its inspiration, the series stands as a solid addition to the Indian thriller genre. It’s a show that keeps you invested, with enough twists and turns to keep you guessing until the end. However, the missed opportunity to delve deeper into the philosophical implications of time travel leaves a sense of incompleteness.

Fans of time-travel dramas and mystery thrillers will find Gyaarah Gyaarah to be a satisfying watch. While it may not redefine the genre, it certainly offers a fresh perspective and adds a unique flavour to the crowded landscape of Indian web series.

Gyaarah Gyaarah will stream from August 9 only on ZEE5.

Watch the trailer: