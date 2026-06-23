Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 series review: TVF's rural gem returns with more heart, humour and hope

Movie Name: Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: June 23, 2026

Director: Lalitam Anand

Genre: Comedy-Drama

There is something comforting about returning to Bhatkandi. At a time when streaming platforms are overflowing with murders, gangsters and world-ending stakes, Gram Chikitsalay continues to find drama in everyday life. The show does not chase shock value. Instead, this installment is all about people, their issues and the little successes that matter.

In Season 2, we see Dr Prabhat Sinha trying to adjust to village life better than he did in earlier episodes. He may have become slightly less of an alien in this place, but earning the trust of the villagers is still a process. His biggest challenge is the same as it has always been: convincing people that proper medical treatment is worth choosing over superstition, hearsay and the local quack doctor who enjoys far more popularity than he does.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Story

The new season revolves around Prabhat's efforts to improve the Primary Health Centre and make it a place the villagers can genuinely rely on. Predictably, things do not go according to plan. Shortages of medicines, red tape, corruption and deep-rooted beliefs stand in his way at almost every turn.

What works best is how naturally the series blends these issues into the story. It never feels as though the writers are stopping the narrative to deliver a social message. Whether it is healthcare, bribery or outdated customs, everything grows out of situations the characters encounter.

The show also continues to excel at finding humour in ordinary moments. The most humorous scenes occur when Prabhat's idealistic world view clashes with the harsh reality of rural life. But behind the humor lies an acute awareness of the problems both the villagers and those seeking to assist them face. It has been a key strength of the series from the start, and it continues to hold true here.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Writing and Direction

The writing is easily one of the show's strongest assets. The dialogue feels conversational rather than polished for effect. Characters speak the way people actually do, complete with contradictions, frustrations and moments of unexpected wisdom.

What stands out is the compassion with which the series views everyone. Villagers who refuse medical treatment are not mocked. Government officials are not painted as cartoon villains. Even when characters make poor decisions, the writing takes the time to explain why they think the way they do.

Director Lalitam Anand keeps everything grounded. He avoids turning rural India into either a fantasy or a tragedy. Bhatkandi feels like a real place, populated by people with their own routines, relationships and concerns. That sense of authenticity gives the series much of its charm.

In spite of this, sometimes the season feels too comfortable with its own rhythm. There are moments when the plot takes some time to reach the desired destination, and some plot lines should have been executed more efficiently. This pacing fits well into the series, but sometimes the story runs the risk of losing momentum.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Technical Aspects

Gram Chikitsalay is not the kind of series that draws attention to its technical achievements, yet there is plenty to appreciate here. The cinematography captures the village without trying to make it look picturesque at all times. The health centre, homes and village locations all feel lived-in, helping viewers settle into the world without distraction.

The music of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 also goes about its work quietly. Daily sounds in the village set up an atmosphere, while the background music stays subtle. The music backs up the scenes without trying to make the viewers feel any particular way. Small cultural touches add yet another layer of truth. They help the series stand apart from many other small-town dramas that often feel interchangeable.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Acting

The cast remains one of the show's greatest strengths. Amol Parashar once again brings warmth and sincerity to Dr Prabhat Sinha. It would have been easy to play the character as a flawless hero, but Parashar gives him enough frustration, self-doubt and vulnerability to make him believable. You root for him because he feels human.

Vinay Pathak continues to be a delight as Dr Chetak Kumar. He is charming, irritating, funny and frustrating, often within the same scene. Pathak ensures the character never becomes a simple antagonist, which makes the conflict between him and Prabhat much more interesting.

Akansha Ranjan gets more opportunities this season and makes good use of them. She brings a new element to the story, and her chemistry with Parashar is quite easy. Anandeshwar Dwivedi once again manages to steal the scenes with his impeccable comic timing, whereas Akash Makhija manages to add emotional value wherever the plot takes a turn towards Govind. The ensemble cast, overall, plays an important part in making the show interesting.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Underwhelming Aspects

For all its strengths, Season 2 is not quite as sharp as it could have been. The pacing remains the biggest issue. A few of the plotlines in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 are prolonged unnecessarily, and not all of them provide a satisfying payoff. The show sometimes seems perfectly happy to let things be without advancing any of its plotlines.

The season also relies on the same cliches and rural punchlines that have been seen before in other TVF shows. Although the battle of idealism versus bureaucracy continues to be an effective one, it can at times seem a bit predictable.

A handful of supporting characters are introduced with intriguing possibilities but do not receive enough development. As a result, some emotional moments land softly when they should have had a greater impact.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Verdict

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 may not reinvent itself, but it does not really need to. Its strength lies in its honesty. The series understands its world and its characters, and it tells their stories with warmth, empathy and humour.

Not every episode works equally well, and the leisurely pacing occasionally tests patience. Yet even during its weaker moments, the show remains easy to spend time with because the people at its centre feel genuine.

In a content landscape increasingly driven by spectacle, Gram Chikitsalay succeeds by staying small, personal and grounded. It is not TVF's finest series, but it is undoubtedly one of its most sincere.

Hence, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 gets 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Naseeruddin Shah elevates Imtiaz Ali's emotional partition saga of love and loss

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