Governor Review: Manoj Bajpayee shines, but the film's strong foundation and noble intent miss one key mark

Movie Name: Governor

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Director: Chinmay Mandlekar'

Genre: Political drama

As you walk out of the theatre, a strange sense of conflict lingers in your mind. When you buy a ticket for a film connected to such a significant and delicate chapter of our country's history, expectations naturally soar. Governor arrives on the big screen with one such story, built on a strong and fascinating foundation. Director Chinmay Mandlekar and producer Vipul Shah have chosen an event that changed the course of modern India forever. But does the film end up feeling like a government document, or does it succeed as a compelling cinematic experience? Let's take a closer look.

Governor: The beginning of an untold story

The film opens by taking us straight into an era where everything appears calm on the surface, but beneath it, a massive storm is brewing. Usually, films of this nature lay everything out from the very first frame, but Governor takes a slightly different route. It reveals its cards very slowly in the beginning. It does not open with fast-paced songs or action sequences like a typical commercial film. Instead, it begins with the silence of government offices and the secrets buried inside files that would eventually decide the fate of an entire nation.

The atmosphere gradually pulls you into its world. It is interesting to see how an ordinary man is suddenly placed in a position where failure would not just affect him personally, but could push an entire country towards bankruptcy. Right from the start, the director makes it clear that this is not the story of a hero but of the chair he occupies and the responsibility that comes with it. The opening portions are well-balanced and create enough curiosity to keep viewers invested in what follows.

Governor: The story and screenplay

The film is based on India's 1991 financial crisis, a time when the country's foreign exchange reserves were almost exhausted. At the centre of the story is A. Ramanan (Manoj Bajpayee), who is unexpectedly appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Since Ramanan lacks a strong background in economics, even his Deputy Governor, C. Rangarajan (Naushad Mohammad Kunju), and several senior government officials doubt his abilities.

As Ramanan takes charge, he faces a severe crisis triggered by the Gulf War. The country has reserves sufficient for only a few weeks. What follows is a race against time as he negotiates with the International Monetary Fund, seeks loans from abroad and, if necessary, prepares to mortgage the country's gold reserves.

The screenplay attempts to simplify the entire economic crisis in easy language so that even an average viewer can understand what India was going through at the time. Just when things appear to be improving, the rupee witnesses a sharp devaluation, bringing another twist to the narrative.

Governor: Chinmay Mandlekar's direction

Chinmay Mandlekar is a sensitive filmmaker, and he tries to retain that sensitivity in Governor as well. Compressing such an important chapter of history into a two-and-a-half-hour film is no easy task. He deserves credit for approaching a dry and technical subject like an economic crisis from a deeply human perspective.

The film includes several small moments that leave an emotional impact. For instance, the scene where the protagonist buys a pen from a little girl at a traffic signal, or when an office peon repeatedly asking for a loan sparks an important idea. These are the moments where Mandlekar's direction truly shines. He successfully shows that while major decisions are taken inside air-conditioned offices, their inspiration often comes from ordinary people on the ground.

However, while handling such a heavy subject, his grip weakens at certain points, something that becomes more evident as the film progresses.

Governor: Who impressed and who fell short?

When it comes to performances, Manoj Bajpayee serves as the backbone of the film. He portrays A. Ramanan with sincerity and conviction. Every time he appears on screen, his commanding presence adds weight to the scene. The concern of a man trying to rescue his country is clearly visible in his eyes.

However, there is one small issue this time. Since he is playing a Tamil officer, his accent and manner of speaking are not consistent throughout the film. In some scenes he convincingly resembles a Tamil bureaucrat, while in others he slips back into his familiar style. The inconsistency is noticeable, though his seriousness helps maintain the dignity of the character.

As a surprise package, Naushad Mohammad Kunju delivers an excellent performance as Deputy Governor C. Rangarajan. He brings remarkable restraint and grace to the role. His scenes of ideological conflict with Manoj Bajpayee rank among the film's strongest moments.

On the other hand, Madhoo, who plays Ramanan's wife, gets very limited screen time and has little to do. Adah Sharma plays fearless journalist Aditi Verma. While she performs her role well, the character itself is underwritten and fails to leave a lasting impression.

Governor: Where does the film fall short?

Governor had the potential to become a truly outstanding film but ultimately settles for being just decent. Its biggest weakness is the absence of the pressure-cooker atmosphere that such a crisis demands. When an entire nation is on the verge of economic collapse, one expects panic, anxiety and urgency to fill the corridors of power. Unfortunately, that tension is rarely felt on screen.

The screenplay remains too restrained for viewers to genuinely fear the consequences if the Governor fails. The film repeatedly tells us the crisis is enormous, but it struggles to make us experience that urgency emotionally.

Moreover, the narrative remains heavily focused on the Governor and Deputy Governor alone. In reality, a large team of economists, bureaucrats and political leaders played crucial roles in saving the country, but the film pushes them into the background. The debates and conflicts that should have emerged between the government and the central bank are handled rather lightly.

The film does touch upon political pressures and bureaucratic hurdles but avoids exploring them in depth. At times, it feels as though the makers deliberately chose the safest path to avoid controversy, and that caution weakens the overall drama. The film also fails to establish a direct connection with today's audience by explaining why this 35-year-old story remains relevant in the present day.

Governor: The final verdict

Overall, Governor serves as a good introduction to one of the most important and inspiring chapters in India's history, but as a cinematic experience it does not fully engage. The film is like gold that has been carefully polished, but the furnace meant to make it shine burns a little too softly.

If you enjoy films based on Indian history, politics and economics, you can certainly watch it once for the impressive performances of Manoj Bajpayee and Naushad Mohammad Kunju. However, if you are expecting edge-of-the-seat tension and emotionally charged drama, you may leave slightly disappointed.

Also read: 'Never interested in one take': Manoj Bajpayee on delivering memorable dialogues in Governor | Exclusive

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