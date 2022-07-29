Good Luck Jerry Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and ensemble come out strong in delightful dark comedy

Janhvi Kapoor stars in Good Luck Jerry, streaming on Disney+Hotstar Photo:INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Movie Name: Good Luck Jerry

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: JUL 29, 2022

JUL 29, 2022 Director: Siddharth Sen

Genre: Dark Comedy

Good Luck Jerry Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor takes the viewers on a fun ride in her latest outing Good Luck Jerry, now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The plot of the movie is simple and everyday characters make it relatable and fun to watch. There is simplicity in direction and the balance between humour and drama is maintained throughout. The ensemble cast comprises of Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht and Saurabh Sachdeva and is utilised to their maximum potential. Instead of being on the sidelines and coming in and out in the story, they are at the centre of affairs throughout the runtime and manage to give the film the weight it requires to be taken seriously and not.

Good Luck Jerry starts off on a fun note. The mood is light and maintained throughout. When faced with grim situations, the humour quotient is not compromised. This is a good thing for the film as it lives up to the 'dark humour' genre it is trying to play at. Good Luck Jerry sticks to the mould giving out the drama in a good-natured way. Despite being set in the crime world, where the goons and the system are hand in glove, the movie never tends to preach right from wrong. It is the circumstances that come out as the villain and not the characters. Thus, there is no scope for judgement from the makers or from the viewers despite the state of affairs not being ideal.

Check out Good Luck Jerry trailer here:

Good Luck Jerry hit the right spots on various occasions. Janhvi's character Jerry is meant to be underplayed and the actress has done a decent job at walking the thin line that arouses empathy but also creates jest at dangers she involves herself in voluntarily. In playing a Bihari character, Janhvi fumbles a bit but otherwise holds the expressions well when the camera lingers on her for effect. As for the other actors, they are present to lend humour and manage to do the task wholeheartedly. Deepak Dobriyal as Rinku, Mita Vashisht as Jerry's mother and Saurabh Sachdeva as Malik are totally in control of their characters and the silly environment they are placed in. They elevate the movie-watching experience. Sushant Singh comes in the second half of the film but has enough meat to chew off. He has also done justice to his character as a local crime lord.

Good Luck Jerry attempts to satire the inherent foolishness of the crime world and comes out as a winner. How Jerry smuggles cocaine in her 'dabba' hiding it beneath instant noodles, or how the family transports kilos of drugs pretending to drive a cancer-stricken woman to the hospital and other such instances tone up the humour in subtle ways. Sometimes, it becomes difficult to stay synced in storytelling as there is nothing flashy about the film overall, but that is a strong suit. It is also delightful to see Janhvi ditch her glamorous image for this girl-next-door character. She is convincing and will win the audience's affection for the role.

Good Luck Jerry can be streamed with family this weekend for a fun time.